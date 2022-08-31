ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘L’immensita’ Helmer Emanuele Crialese to Produce ‘Rona,’ from San Sebastian Winner Emiliano Torres (EXCLUSIVE)

By John Hopewell
 5 days ago
Directing Penélope Cruz in Venice competition title “L’immensità,” Italy’s Emanuele Crialese is teaming with Argentina’s Nicolás Gil Lavedra to produce “Rona,” the second feature by Emiliano Torres, writer-director of San Sebastian Special Jury Prize winner “The Winter.”

Produced by Crialese’s Italy-based Now and Buenos Aires Gamán Cine, set up by Lavedra and Torres, “Rona” is being structured as a majority European production and will shoot mainly in English. Lavedra, whose recent production credits include Paz Encina’s Rotterdam Tiger Award winner “Eami,” will oversee production.

“Rona” is one of the highest-profile of 14 titles at this year’s San Sebastian Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum , one of the Spanish festival’s centrepiece industry events.

Written by Torres and Marcelo Chaparro, the director’s habitual co-scribe, “Rona” returns to the Patagonia setting of Torres’’ feature debut “The Winter” (“El Invierno”) which also won cinematography at San Sebastian. This time round, however, it’s for what Torres calls a ”family drama framed in an existential adventure.”

In it, Rona, a married Norwegian women given up for dead after an accident in Patagonia, determines to make a fresh start, leaving her old life and family behind.

Walking without any sense of direction with her rucksack and tent, her new life and anonymity is endangered when she has to rescue a young girl lost in the mountains.

“Like ‘The Winter,’ ‘Rona’ has a certain austere and realist tone but it stands apart for its personal, intimate story and a take on the female universe which plays out throughout the story,” said Torres, who gained fame as an early Daniel Burman co-scribe and for his longtime career as an AD.

“The story centres on the omnipresent Rona and her desperate quest to leave behind the pain of her past. It’s like the other side of Antonioni’s ‘The Adventure,’ the point of view of a woman, who’s mother to a daughter but runs away from her life,” Torres said.

“This is a common story in a masculine world but little explored when it’s a woman who leaves behind her family, home and identity,” he added.

“I am very happy to participate in this selection with ‘Rona,’” Crialese added, referring to San Sebastian’s Co-Production Forum. “It is a project that I’m interested in producing and being part of for many reasons,” he added.

“I have known Emiliano Torres for two decades, and since then we have collaborated on a regular basis. I have closely followed the evolution of his work as a director and screenwriter. With ‘Rona,’ he has reached a point of great maturity and personality as an auteur,” said Crialese.

“His creativity focuses on contents and concepts mirroring our time with an in-depth portrayal of human feelings and questions,” he added. “It is therefore a thrill to be able to be part of Emiliano’s new cinematic effort portraying the strength of a female character, Rona, a powerful and unique woman surrounded by mystery who I feel has some mythological traits.”

“Rona” is scheduled to shoot in 2024 in Patagonia’s El Chaltén and Norway’s Oslo.

Emiliano Torres
Variety

Penelope Cruz, Star of Emanuele Crialese’s ‘L’Immensità,’ Blasts Domestic Violence: ‘There Are Many Women Around the World Trapped in Their Homes’

In Italian director Emanuele Crialese’s new drama “L’Immensità,” which is set in 1970s Rome, Penélope Cruz plays a mother of three who, while contending with a violent Italian husband, winds up in a psychiatric institution. “I don’t think my character is crazy at all,” Cruz said. “She is trapped in her family. Trapped in her home, in her body. In the situation in which she finds herself living. She doesn’t have a plan B. There is no escape,” she added. “She’s not crazy at all. She’s oppressed in many different ways. And she simply can’t take it anymore. “There are many women around...
MOVIES
Variety

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Keep Their Distance During 4-Minute Venice Standing Ovation for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

On Monday night, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde both attended the world premiere of the drama “Don’t Worry Daring” at the Venice Film Festival, but they kept their distance — almost as if they weren’t even in the same film together. Pugh had skipped the press conference for the film earlier in the day. When the audience at Venice erupted into a 4-minute standing ovation for the film, a teary-eyed Pugh — who was sitting several seats away from Wilde — turned away completely from her director, as she instead faced (and danced with) her co-star Nick Kroll. The film seemed to...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser on Playing a Man Who Weighs 600 Pounds: ‘I Needed to Learn to Move In a New Way’

Brendan Fraser, the star of the Venice-premiering movie “The Whale,” says he needed to “learn how to move in a new way” in order to play his character Charlie, who weighs 600 lbs. Fraser takes on his most substantial role in a number of years with Darren Aronofsky’s latest, in which Charlie is slowly eating himself to death while struggling with congestive heart failure. An English teacher who holds online courses (with the camera off), Charlie eats to escape the pain of losing the love of his life, his former night-school student Alan, with whom he began a relationship after leaving...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Brendan Fraser Breaks Down in Tears as ‘The Whale’ Gets Huge 6-Minute Standing Ovation in Venice

If the Sunday night world premiere of “The Whale” at the Venice Film Festival is any indication, Brendan Fraser’s return to Hollywood will be met with plenty of cheers — and even more tears. When the credits rolled on the Darren Aronofsky drama, in which Fraser plays a 600-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair, the actor was overcome with emotion. Fraser sobbed throughout the six-minute standing ovation, which will likely put him at the forefront of this year’s best actor Oscars race. Among those spotted inside the Sala Grande Theatre were Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Nick Kroll and Hillary Clinton staffer Huma Abedin,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Updates Fans One Year After Stroke: ‘Yes, I’m Still Here’

Pauley Perrette, who played the beloved character Abby Sciuto on “NCIS” for 15 years before leaving the series in 2018, has offered fans an update on her health, one year after she suffered a stroke. In a tweet shared by Perrette on Saturday, the actress shared a video opening up about some of the struggles she’s faced, saying that she’s “still a survivor.” “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette opens the video saying. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do I cheat death? Like...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The Weeknd Cuts Short Los Angeles Concert: ‘I Lost My Voice… I’m Sorry’

The Weeknd’s Saturday night concert at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles came to an abrupt end just after 9:30 p.m. The singer, who was wrapping up a two-night run at the stadium, said he had lost his voice and didn’t feel he could provide the show that people paid for. “I don’t know what just happened… but I just lost my voice,” he told the crowd from the stage. “This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now. I’m gonna make sure everybody’s good...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

My 14-Year-Old Daughter Snapped a Venice Selfie With Timothée Chalamet: ‘I Went Crazy — My Heart Was Pounding’

On July 26, the day the Venice lineup was announced, my 14-year-old daughter Emma started hounding me that I had to take her on the red carpet to see Timothée Chalamet. Eventually, I relented, even though I thought the movie, “Bones and All” — about two cannibals who fall in love — would be too gory for her. So we struck a compromise: We’d try to meet Chalamet (or “Timmy,” as he’s called) without going inside to see the film. So there we were — Emma; her friend Nina, 13; and me — on a balmy late afternoon in a...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Arian Vazirdaftari Delivers Iranian Cinema With Western Influence in ‘Without Her’ – Venice

Arian Vazirdaftari, whose debut feature “Without Her” (“Bi roya”) was picked up by Berlin-based sales company Picture Tree Intl. and is screening as part of Venice Film Festival’s Horizons Extra section, is no stranger to international festivals. He was a part of Berlinale Talent Campus and his short films screened in Busan, Brussels and Cannes among many others. “I started as a self-taught filmmaker and only landed in film school many years later,” Vazirdaftari says. “My international experiences really helped. I got to know a more professional atmosphere globally, learned about what’s going on in film festivals, how films are selected...
MOVIES
