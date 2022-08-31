Read full article on original website
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
As Africa’s climate warms, rich countries pledge more funds
MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Rich countries said they will spend about $25 billion by 2025 to boost Africa’s efforts to adapt to climate change as the continent continues to struggle with drought, cyclones and extreme heat, according to officials at a summit in Rotterdam in the Netherlands on Monday.
