As Africa’s climate warms, rich countries pledge more funds

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Rich countries said they will spend about $25 billion by 2025 to boost Africa’s efforts to adapt to climate change as the continent continues to struggle with drought, cyclones and extreme heat, according to officials at a summit in Rotterdam in the Netherlands on Monday.
AFRICA
