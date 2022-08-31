ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Crist leaving US House to focus on Florida governor race

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iekPy_0hcdNRrD00

Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist submitted his resignation from Congress on Wednesday to focus on his gubernatorial campaign against Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Crist said in a phone interview Wednesday that his resignation would be effective at the end of the day. He noted that he spoke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before making the decision.

“She said, ‘I understand, but it looks like we’re in good shape, so you need to do what you need to do and you need to win this election. It's very important and you don't have a lot of time,'" Crist said.

Crist served as Republican governor of Florida from 2007 to 2011. He later switched parties, challenging and losing to Republican Gov. Rick Scott in 2014. He was elected to the St. Petersburg-area congressional seat in 2016.

“I'm going to work hard, get all over the state and win this thing. That's the plan,” Crist said. “I've loved representing my home town and my home county. They're wonderful people and I look forward to the race ahead and representing them in the governor's office.”

Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor last week and has named United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez as his pick for lieutenant governor.

DeSantis also stepped down from Congress early after winning the Republican nomination in 2018.

Crist appended his resignation announcement with a pitch to voters this fall.

“The choice is crystal clear here. If you want a women's right to choose to be protected, you vote for Charlie Crist; if you want to make sure your vote counts, particularly for African-Americans, you vote for Charlie Crist; if you want the education system to get the support it deserves, you vote for Charlie Crist,” he said.

Republican Anna Paulina Luna will face Democrat Eric Lynn, who worked in President Barack Obama’s administration, for Crist's vacant seat in November.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene abandoned by right-wing reporters when more important Republican arrives

A pair of reporters from the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network covering former President Donald Trump's rally for Pennsylvania GOP candidates Dr Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano left Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene hanging mid sentence when they saw the gubernatorial candidate arrive at the event. Ms Greene was discussing campaign tactics and running through a litany of right-wing talking points with the reporters when Pennsylvania's GOP gubernatorial candidate Mr Mastriano arrived on scene. "Traditional GOP, traditional 'Republican Parties' usually want to keep the outsiders away, but we have got to keep people to keep coming, successful people —"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Palin urges Begich to drop House bid; Begich declines

Alaska U.S. House candidate Sarah Palin called on fellow Republican Nick Begich to drop out of the race Monday, holding a news conference in the same place where on a holiday weekend more than a decade ago she announced plans to resign as Alaska's governor. “He keeps calling me a quitter," she told reporters, adding later: "And now he wants me, the one who is clearly the only true conservative in this race who can win, he wants me to quit! Now that's the real joke. Sorry, Nick. I never retreat, I reload.”Monday was the deadline for candidates to...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’

President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Trump’s first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid gathers diehard fans: ‘They do not want Trump to win’

Former president Donald Trump was ostensibly in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to stump for Republican candidates on the state ballot this November.But stumping for other Republicans took a notable backseat as the former president defiantly defended himself in his first campaign rally since the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago home, and his most faithful supporters were on hand to show their solidarity with the man they consider the legitimate winner of the 2020 election.“The Biden administration invaded the home of their chief political opponent, who is absolutely destroying him and everyone else in the polls,” Mr Trump said to...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
The Independent

Trump’s most unhinged speech yet and what we learned in Pennsylvania about the midterms

Over the weekend, your reporter headed to Northeast Pennsylvania for former president Donald Trump’s first rally since the FBI searched his home in Mar-a-Lago in Wilkes-Barre. Shortly before that, The Independent went to a Pennsylvania Democratic Party office opening in Scranton– aptly located on Biden street, given the president’s Scranton roots–with Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Democrats’ nominee for governor.Pennsylvania is, of course, one of the biggest battlegrounds. Mr Trump notably filed more than 40 lawsuits in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to dispute the results, which Mr Shapiro successfully fought back, making him a big target during the rally. One...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Rick Scott
The Independent

Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart

A South Carolina representative defended a proposal from Republican state lawmakers to ban all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.State house member Doug Giliam argued this week that a hypothetical 10-year-old girl who was raped by her father could still terminate the pregnancy under the new law, by going to the hospital or taking an ambulance to Walmart to buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive pill.“She had choices,” Mr Gilliam said on Tuesday. “She could’ve had the doctor help her make that decision. She was at the hospital. The morning after pill was available. That kind...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review

A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida House#State Of Florida#Us House#Democratic#Republican#United Teachers Of Dade
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump demands 2020 election be overturned as special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

Donald Trump has scored something of a victory in the scandal over the classified documents he took with him to Mar-a-Lago, with a judge granting his request to have a special master vet the seized material for “personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege”.Mr Trump kicked off the Labor Day holiday on Truth Social with a string of posts raging against the FBI, the Department of Justice, and Hunter Biden on the basis of dubious conspiracy theories. He also again demanded the 2020 election result be overturned.In this morning’s multi-post...
POTUS
The Independent

FBI Mar-a-Lago search uncovered Trump’s medical records and accounts

Among documents uncovered during the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago in early August were non-governmental records relating to Donald Trump’s health and accounts, according to US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling on the appointment of a “special master”.She wrote that among the government records seized by the FBI, agents found some of Mr Trump’s “medical documents, correspondence related to taxes, and accounting information”.Agents with security clearance sifted through the trove of documents found at the former president’s Palm Beach, Florida residence and say they have already returned anything unrelated to the investigation.The warrant for the search allowed agents to...
POTUS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene spreads conspiracy theories about 2020 election and furries at Pennsylvania rally

Marjorie Taylor Greene spread conspiracy theories and called for public health officials to be put in jail on Saturday, as she and other prominent Republicans like Donald Trump traveled to Pennsylvania to support GOP senate candidate Mehmet Oz.Before she even got onstage, the former QAnon supporter was repeating debunked right-wing myths, including false claims that public schools in places like Texas, Nebraska, Pennsylvania are lowering tables and putting out litter boxes for students who are “furries” that dress or self-identify as cats.“They’re embracing lies, literally embracing lies,” Ms Greene told reporters outside the event. “If some student wants to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Trump accuses FBI of ‘trying to destroy our country’ and ransacking Barron’s room at Pennsylvania rally

Former president Donald Trump, a central figure in no fewer than three separate criminal probes involving state and federal grand juries, lashed out at the federal law enforcement agencies currently investigating whether he violated federal laws prohibiting unauthorised possession of national defence information and obstruction of justice during a hours-long speech at one of his signature political rallies on Saturday.Mr Trump was roughly ten minutes into remarks at a “Save America” rally purportedly meant to boost the campaigns of GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano when he began to air a series of grievances about...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Writer debunks Doug Mastriano’s excessive 9/11 claims about Trump the ‘champion’

A writer went viral debunking claims about Donald Trump and the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Saturday after the Republican running for governor in Pennsylvania credited Mr Trump as being a “champion” of New York and the United States in the immediate aftermath.Jeff Pearlman, a sports writer from New York, went viral on Twitter in response to Doug Mastriano’s comments at an appearance beside the ex-president in Wilkes-Barre. At the Saturday rally, Mr Mastriano and others like Marjorie Taylor Greene reiterated and gave full-throated endorsements of the lies and conspiracies about the 2020 election which Mr Trump has spread for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Trump said ‘weirdo’ Mark Zuckerberg joined him at the White House for dinner ‘last week’

Donald Trump held a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday where he appeared to briefly forget that he is no longer in the White House.The ex-president was sharing an anecdote about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg when he bizarrely suggested that the Meta CEO had attended a dinner at the White House as his guest “last week”."Last week, the weirdo — he’s a weirdo — Mark Zuckerberg came to the White House, kissed my ass all night," said the presidentHe then went on, mimicking Mr Zuckerberg: "’Sir, I’d love to have dinner, sir. I’d love to have dinner. I’d love...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
The Independent

Speakers at Pennsylvania Trump rally tied to January 6 rioters and neo-Nazi

Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally on Saturday featured two controversial speakers with family ties to the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.Among the speakers was Cynthia Hughes, who helps organise a support group and legal defence funding for accused Capitol rioters.Her nephew, Tim Cusanelli, was convicted in May of yelling “advance” before he and a mob of people entered the US Capitol building on January 6.The Army reservist had Nazi views, a Hitler-style mustache, and once claimed the genocidal German fascist “should have finished the job,” according to law enforcement officials who interviewed the former Navy servicemember’s colleagues. Cusanelli...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

826K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy