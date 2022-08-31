Chicago's top doc recovers from COVID

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Chicago's top doctor said she is fully recovered from her bout with COVID-19.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she tested positive for COVID-19 on August 24. During a Facebook Live session Tuesday, she said she has recovered.

"I am back after having personally had and recovered from COVID," Arwady said.

She added that she continues to wear a mask in line with CDC guidance.

"I was very pleased myself that, of the symptoms I had, I had a fever and I had just some cold symptoms. I didn't have any concerns about being hospitalized. I didn't take Paxlovid, I didn't have any underlying conditions. I was feeling fine a few days later."

