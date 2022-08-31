ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mayor Lightfoot's new Chicago police civilian oversight committee heralded by advocates as step in right direction

By Craig Dellimore
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oZukq_0hcdNP5l00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Police accountability advocates are applauding Mayor Lightfoot’s appointments to the new interim civilian oversight panel, but they said there is a lot more work ahead.

Frank Chapman, head of the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, said a lot of people have died in the decades that he’s been fighting for police reform and the community hasn’t gotten justice. But, he said, now is the time.

“This is what we want justice to look like. We want justice to be the empowerment of the people,” Chapman said.

35th Ward Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa said Mayor Lightfoot’s naming of the interim Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability is a milestone for those who’ve been pushing for civilian oversight for years.

“People have marched. People have come to city hall. People have emailed their legislator, people have called their legislators. We’ve had meetings with the mayor. There has been so much work to get us to this point,” said Ramirez-Rosa.

But, he said the reward for all the hard work is more work. The advocates are urging people to run for the elected district councils that will be established in each of the city’s police districts.

Arewa Karen Winters, a community activist, is a candidate. She said her 16-year-old great-nephew was killed by police in 2016. She hopes to join a council to reign in over-policing of the African American community.

Winters said she’s confident they will continue to make a difference.
Jackie Baldwin, with the Jewish Council on Urban Affairs, was among those urging people to run for those district councils.

“This is a very important moment for Chicagoans. This is the time where we need people to step up. Step up and run for one of these 66 positions across the city,” Baldwin said.

Potential candidates can start collecting nominating petition signatures now.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 5

Sherry Ramey
5d ago

This will only result with more people 🙄 on the payroll looking for political handouts/ votes. Make 10 more committees it won't make a difference unless policies are changed to keep criminals from repeat offending. Give back police powers. Let them do their jobs.FIRE PRITZKER/LIGHTFOOT/FOXX.

Reply
6
From Illinois too
5d ago

They can NOT defang the police and prevent law abiding citizens from being able to defend themselves...using lethal force, if necessary....at the same time. One or the other, not both. We have a right to NOT be a victim and shouldn't be required to be nothing more than "a good witness". (Yes...'defang'....that's not a typo....)

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Commissioner Denise Williams issued false and misleading public statements disguised as truth –

Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County, IL. (ECWd) – We started looking at the Veterans Assistance Commission (“VAC”) of Will County after being informed of allegations of a $495,000 no-bid contract given to a company who had not even been legally formed when the grant was approved, and whose owner was friends with the VAC Superintendent at the time, and the contract was paid in full up front and was for social media and marketing of the VAC to Will County Veterans. Add to that, further allegations indicated the Superintendent resigned after FOIA requests for information on the grant, the business owner shuttered her website, and removed all of her money from the bank she had been using for decades.
WILL COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Justice, IL
Chicago Journal

Another Chicago Police officer dead of suicide

CHICAGO - Another Chicago police officer died Thursday with officials reporting they believe he took his own life. Jason Arends, 51, was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as the Chicago Police Officer who investigators believe died by suicide on Thursday afternoon. Police spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed the death on Twitter.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

The cop who would be mayor

Content warning: this article contains descriptions of police violence and sexual assault. Frederick Collins is not shy about his troubling record as a Chicago police officer. The 53-year-old second-time mayoral candidate flaunts his nearly 30 years on the force and publicly embraces the decades-long list of complaints on his file. They’re merely accusations to him.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Chicago Police#Politics Local#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WGN Radio

Ald. Matt O’Shea hires private security to patrol his ward

19th Ward Ald. Matt O’Shea joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he decided to use a $100,000 microgrant that was offered as part of Mayor Lightfoot’s 2022 budget to hire private, unarmed security in his ward. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

After a 10th child dies in the last 9 months on the DCFS radar, lawmakers demand changes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 has learned another child on the radar of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has died.He's the 10th child in nine months. CBS 2's Chris Tye has uncovered what lawmakers call a crisis inside the department tasked with caring for the state's most vulnerable.Joel Watts was 12. He loved to cook and dance on TikTok and was known as Cuco to his family. His body was removed from the family's home in Chicago's Fernwood neighborhood August 19th, making him the 10th child on the radar of the state's child welfare office to...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy