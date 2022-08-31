Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Arsenal can extend their winning start to the Premier League season to five matches when they host Steven Gerrard’s struggling Aston Villa side at the Emirates tonight.

Mikel Arteta’s side are top of the Premier League table with four wins out of four so far - but they required a late comeback to defeat newly promoted Fulham on Saturday.

Gabriel Magalhaes atoned for his earlier error by scrambling the ball over the line late on, after captain Martin Odegaard had dragged Arsenal back into contention.

Gerrard is in desperate need of a result as Villa look to get their season back on track. They were beaten 1-0 by West Ham on Sunday and have just three points from their opening four games.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Arsenal vs Aston Villa?

The match will kick off at 7:30pm BST on Wednesday 31 August at the Emirates Stadium, London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 4, with coverage starting from 7pm BST. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Samba, Xkaha; Martinelli, Odegaard, Saka; Jesus

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Ramsey, McGinn; Bailey, Buendia, Watkins

Odds

Arsenal: 1/2

Draw: 19/5

Aston Villa: 13/2

Prediction

Arsenal were given a scare by Fulham but that should only serve to sharpen their standards. Aston Villa can be even more dangerous, especially on the break, but Arsenal can expose their lack of confidence with an early goal. Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa