Premier League

Is Arsenal vs Aston Villa on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
 4 days ago

Arsenal will look to stay at the top of the Premier League table and have the chance to extend their winning run to five matches when they host Aston Villa tonight.

Mikel Arteta was under pressure this time last year after three opening defeats to the season but his Arsenal side are the early pace-setters this campaign.

The Gunners required a late comeback to beat Fulham on Saturday and maintain their winning start, following victories over Crystal Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth.

Villa manager Steven Gerrard is the one under pressure now, after a 1-0 defeat to West Ham on Sunday left the side with just three points from their opening four games and in desperate need of a result.

Here’s everything you need to know

What time is Arsenal vs Aston Villa?

The match will kick off at 7:30pm BST on Wednesday 31 August at the Emirates Stadium, London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 4, with coverage starting from 7pm BST. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Samba, Xkaha; Martinelli, Odegaard, Saka; Jesus

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Ramsey, McGinn; Bailey, Buendia, Watkins

Odds

Arsenal: 1/2

Draw: 19/5

Aston Villa: 13/2

Prediction

Arsenal were given a scare by Fulham but that should only serve to sharpen their standards. Aston Villa can be even more dangerous, especially on the break, but Arsenal can expose their lack of confidence with an early goal. Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa

Comments / 0

The Independent

Manchester United are getting up to their old tricks under Erik ten Hag

Not long after the final whistle had sounded on Manchester United’s win at Leicester City in midweek, a clip started doing the rounds. Taken from the 26th minute, lasting 10 seconds, it showed a eight pass move during the build-up phase of possession. Anthony Elanga lays a pass to Diogo Dalot, who picks out Christian Eriksen inside. Lisandro Martinez then comes under pressure but lifts the ball to Bruno Fernandes, whose flicked backheel is weighted just right to find the feet of Tyrell Malacia. United’s new left-back lays it back to Eriksen, who goes back to Martinez again. A first-time...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Alisson puts Liverpool’s slow start to season down to injuries

Alisson has admitted that Liverpool have been below par this season but believes injuries are the biggest factor in their slow start.Jurgen Klopp’s side were runners-up last season but have only won two of their first six league games, leading their goalkeeper to accept they have problems they have to solve with their game.Liverpool have been without up to 10 players at times this season, with Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Joel Matip all suffering injuries and Darwin Nunez serving a three-match suspension, but Alisson sees Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Everton as a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

