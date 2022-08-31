Is Arsenal vs Aston Villa on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Arsenal will look to stay at the top of the Premier League table and have the chance to extend their winning run to five matches when they host Aston Villa tonight.

Mikel Arteta was under pressure this time last year after three opening defeats to the season but his Arsenal side are the early pace-setters this campaign.

The Gunners required a late comeback to beat Fulham on Saturday and maintain their winning start, following victories over Crystal Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth.

Villa manager Steven Gerrard is the one under pressure now, after a 1-0 defeat to West Ham on Sunday left the side with just three points from their opening four games and in desperate need of a result.

Here’s everything you need to know

What time is Arsenal vs Aston Villa?

The match will kick off at 7:30pm BST on Wednesday 31 August at the Emirates Stadium, London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 4, with coverage starting from 7pm BST. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Samba, Xkaha; Martinelli, Odegaard, Saka; Jesus

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Ramsey, McGinn; Bailey, Buendia, Watkins

Odds

Arsenal: 1/2

Draw: 19/5

Aston Villa: 13/2

Prediction

Arsenal were given a scare by Fulham but that should only serve to sharpen their standards. Aston Villa can be even more dangerous, especially on the break, but Arsenal can expose their lack of confidence with an early goal. Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa