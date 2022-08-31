Nando’s launch new heat-reactive clothing line

Nando’s announced an “extra hot drop” in the form of a new line of heat-reactive clothing based on the heat levels of their sauce.

Described as being “wearable, not edible” but “just as spicy,” the range will include t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and socks.

With options of “extra hot,” “lemon and herb,” and “plainish,” you “just choose your spice so you can bring the heat. Literally.”

An Instagram post by Nando’s gives a sneak peek at the new line, and how it reacts to heat.

