ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Nando’s launch new heat-reactive clothing line

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sops4_0hcdNKvM00

Nando’s announced an “extra hot drop” in the form of a new line of heat-reactive clothing based on the heat levels of their sauce.

Described as being “wearable, not edible” but “just as spicy,” the range will include t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and socks.

With options of “extra hot,” “lemon and herb,” and “plainish,” you “just choose your spice so you can bring the heat. Literally.”

An Instagram post by Nando’s gives a sneak peek at the new line, and how it reacts to heat.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jason Momoa shaves off his hair to bring awareness to single-use plastic crisis

Jason Momoa has shaved off much of his trademark long hair to raise awareness of the impact of single-use plastic.The star of the Aquaman film franchise shared a clip to Instagram on Monday showing his locks being shorn.“Aloha, everyone,” he begins, before breaking into a laugh. “Hand me those braids,” he says to a person offscreen, before holding up his snipped locks for the camera. He continues: “Shaving off my hair. Doing it for -”, before breaking into a pained laugh at the close buzz, adding, “Oh, man. I’ve never even felt the wind there!”The Game of Thrones star goes...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

826K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy