ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What’s Next? Charlamagne Tha God Reveals Future Of ‘The Breakfast Club’, Teases Two New Members

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 5 days ago

Following the news, that Angela Yee would be leaving their popular radio show, Charlamange the God is teasing that two new members could be on the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GIraX_0hcdNA6600
Source: Bravo / Getty

Last month news broke that after a historic run The Breakfast Club as we knew it would be changing. The next morning Angela Yee announced that she was leaving to launch a syndicated show of her own within the same house.

Details on what could be next for the Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God, and DJ Envy-hosted radio show are few and far between, but Charlamagne is teasing what’s to come.

Charlamagne Tha God Reveals Future Of The Breakfast Club

Rumors are continuing to swirl about who will replace Angela Yee but according to Charlamagne himself, she can’t be replaced. There could be a big change however to the show’s lineup.

He recently told MadameNoire that the club could expand to include TWO newbies:

“I’m not going away. Envy is not going away,” he said. “Angela Yee can’t be replaced, but we are a club. So, that club has to expand and we’re going to bring in new members. So, if people are wondering, are there going to be new members in The Breakfast Club? Yes.” It seems that there have been ongoing conversations about adding more than one person to the mix.

I don’t think it’s gonna be one person. It might be two.”

For now, the original trio will be on your airwaves until next year and whoever steps in after Yee’s departure will have big shoes to fill. With the vast amount of resources, we are sure The Breakfast Club will make the right choice.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Yee
Person
Dj Envy
Person
Charlamagne Tha God
Bossip

Lizzo, Latto & Jack Harlow Featuring Fergie: The Best Performances From The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Some of your fave celebs including Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj, and Bad Bunny rocked the VMAs and you’ve GOT to see the performances. Last night, MTV hosted the 2022 Video Music Awards live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Aside from the shiny moon men trophies being given out , we all know the biggest draw every year is the performances.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#The Breakfast Club#Teases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bossip

Roc Solid: Meek Mill Responds To Jay-Z’s ‘Could Never Beef’ Bars On DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’

Weeks after Meek Mill’s Roc Nation departure, does the Philly rapper still have brotherly love for Hov?. With collaborations from over a dozen of the biggest and best in the game, DJ Khaled‘s 13th studio album God Did has everybody talking. The title track’s legendary roster features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy The crown jewel is undoubtedly Jay-Z’s rap about everything from his family to Meek Mill, who responded to the legend’s 4-minute verse according to Complex.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Nicki Minaj Embodies Barbie In Head-To-Toe Pink At MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj was the big winner at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, taking home the highly coveted Vanguard Award. The “Monster” rapper took the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to accept the Vanguard Award, dressed in a Barbie-fied pink outfit and the hair to match. In her acceptance speech, she thanked a lot of the people that have influenced her throughout her career, dropping big names like Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson and opening up a conversation about mental health.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy