There Were At Least 3 Unprovoked Attacks At NYC Subway Stations Last Week

Another string of unprovoked violence on the subways has commuters frustrated and police on high alert.

A 36-year-old man was slashed across the face on Sunday while reportedly trying to stop a man who was harassing commuters at a Brooklyn subway station.

Six days earlier, a 68-year-old woman was pushed down a staircase at the Union Turnpike-Kew Gardens hub in Queens.

A victim from an incident Friday said a man slapped her across the face and ran away just as an uptown 1 train pulled into 66th street.

"New York City is f---ed up right now," Vesly Beato declared in a viral TikTok video in which she recounted the incident. "I've been here my entire life and never in a million years did I think I would be one of those people to get f---ing assaulted on a damn train."

Beato added that she never saw her attacker's face, though she remembers seeing his shoes and "dirty as f---" shorts when he boarded the train. She says she never made eye contact with him, and she was wearing a mask and glasses at the time so he could not have seen her face.

While no passengers pursued the man, Beato says they helped her provide a description to police. She says she's furious but lucky she wasn't hurt more severely.

She was treated at a local hospital for her injury.

Violent crime in the subway was up nearly 57 percent in July compared to the same time period a year ago. Investigators say there have been five murders, eight rapes, 347 assaults and 365 robberies on the city's subway and transit system since January.

Mayor Eric Adams' administration has been tinkering with the NYPD's subway patrol policies since the winter.