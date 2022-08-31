ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

State of Emergency declared in Georgia

Chattooga, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for Chattooga County and Floyd County following severe flooding. The National Weather Service also issued Flash Flood Warning estimating about six to 12 inches of rain. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding has the potential...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
Woman missing out of Marion County, says Sheriff's Office

MARION COUNTY, Tn. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. According to police, 44-year-old Stacy Crawford has been missing since August 9, 2022. She is 5 feet 4 inches, 130 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Crawford is believed to have gone...
MARION COUNTY, TN
Injured hiker rescued at Mowbray Mountain

Hamilton County, TENN. — Rescue personnel rescued a hiker at Paradise Falls near Barker Camp Road Monday night. Hamilton County EMS tells us that at 7:15 PM, a 911 call was made that a 60-year-old woman slipped on some rocks, fell and was injured. Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department arrived...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Two dead after plane crash in Bradley County, authorities say

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — NEW:. The Federal Aviation Administration says a single-engine Cessna 182P crashed in Cleveland around 5:15 PM. The FAA also confirms two people were on board. Read the FAA's full statement:. This information is preliminary and subject to change. Please contact local authorities for the names...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
Chattanooga Police say an 18-year-old was shot on Brainerd Road Saturday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Brainerd Road Saturday night. Police arrived just after 8 p.m. at the 3600 block of Brainerd Road. The 18-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
