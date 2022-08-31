Read full article on original website
WTVC
Summerville, Georgia in water "crisis" after massive flooding hits city
A Water buffalo with drinking water has arrived at Summerville city hall, that's according to a Facebook post by the City of Summerville. They say it is located in the parking lot across form the Fire Department on Cox St, with another on the way. They are asking residents to...
WTVC
State of Emergency declared in Georgia
Chattooga, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for Chattooga County and Floyd County following severe flooding. The National Weather Service also issued Flash Flood Warning estimating about six to 12 inches of rain. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding has the potential...
WTVC
Woman missing out of Marion County, says Sheriff's Office
MARION COUNTY, Tn. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. According to police, 44-year-old Stacy Crawford has been missing since August 9, 2022. She is 5 feet 4 inches, 130 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Crawford is believed to have gone...
WTVC
Injured hiker rescued at Mowbray Mountain
Hamilton County, TENN. — Rescue personnel rescued a hiker at Paradise Falls near Barker Camp Road Monday night. Hamilton County EMS tells us that at 7:15 PM, a 911 call was made that a 60-year-old woman slipped on some rocks, fell and was injured. Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department arrived...
WTVC
Two dead after plane crash in Bradley County, authorities say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — NEW:. The Federal Aviation Administration says a single-engine Cessna 182P crashed in Cleveland around 5:15 PM. The FAA also confirms two people were on board. Read the FAA's full statement:. This information is preliminary and subject to change. Please contact local authorities for the names...
WTVC
Chattanooga Police say an 18-year-old was shot on Brainerd Road Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Brainerd Road Saturday night. Police arrived just after 8 p.m. at the 3600 block of Brainerd Road. The 18-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone...
WTVC
Chattanooga Police: Driver hurt attempting to avoid gunfire near Brainerd shopping center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police are asking for the public's help to locate those responsible for opening fire at a busy Chattanooga strip mall about 5 p.m. Saturday near Brainerd Road and Greenway View Drive. Chattanooga resident Steve Vollman was sitting at the traffic light to turn left into Harbor...
WTVC
Carbon monoxide alarm reported on Scenic Mountain Way in Dunlap Thursday night
Dunlap, Tenn. — The Dunlap Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide fire Thursday night. Crews were dispatched around 5:20 p.m. to Scenic Mountain Way for a carbon monoxide alarm. Firefighters arrived and found that a propane-fueled hot water heater in a camper was malfunctioning. Firefighters turned off the...
WTVC
Man fighting for his life after shooting early Monday morning, Chattanooga Police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police responded a local hospital on reports that a person had been shot overnight. There are not many details available at this time, but they do know the victim was dropped off at the hospital with life threatening injuries. Police were not able to obtain...
WTVC
Chatsworth, GA native Ladd McConkey scores twice as Georgia beats Oregon, 49-3
ATLANTA, Ga — Murray County's Ladd McConkey has a big day in Georgia's season opener. McConkey scored twice in the first half. The red-shirt sophomore receiver caught 5 passes for 78 yards, had one touchdown catch and a touchdown run. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett also shined throwing for 368...
