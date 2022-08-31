ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Did you know these celebrities were born in Hawaii?

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NFYRz_0hcdMnI600

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is known for many things: beautiful beaches, tropical climate and the birthplace of many celebrities.

Some famous celebrities that we all know were born in Hawaii are Bruno Mars, Jason Momoa and Barack Obama.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Only in Your State, a website that provides fun facts for all 50 states, has their list of popular celebrities that were born in the Aloha State.

Someone who grew up in Hawaii but was not born in the Aloha State is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He was born in Hayward, California. Shortly after his birth, his family moved to Hawaii.

Celebrities born in Hawaii:

  1. Bruno Mars
  2. Lauren Graham
  3. Steve Case
  4. Michelle Wie
  5. Bette Midler
  6. Barack Obama
  7. Nicole Kidman
  8. Jason Momoa
  9. Kelly Preston
  10. Don Ho

All of these celebrities except for Don Ho were born in Honolulu. Don Ho was born in Kaka’ako, Hawaii.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

To read the full list of celebrities born in Hawaii, visit the Only in Your State’s website.

Comments / 1

Related
shescatchingflights.com

The 7 Best Places to Live in Hawaii

Hawaii is a state located in the Pacific Ocean. It is made up of eight main islands and has a population of over 1.4 million people. Hawaii is a popular destination for tourists, with its warm climate, sandy beaches, and lush landscape. The cost of living in Hawaii is high,...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

These Hawaii Airfares Will Increase 250% Or More

If you love the current $39 airfares being driven by Hawaii’s relative newcomer Southwest Airlines, and largely matched by bellwether Hawaiian Airlines, here’s our best suggestion:. Get them quick and enjoy them while you can. Your editors are taking our own advice and flying all over the state...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
State
California State
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

How to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii

Costly turnovers doom the Rainbow Warriors in 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky. Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to Western Kentucky, 49-17 on Saturday at home. Visitor from France remains in critical condition after being bit by a shark off...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Mixed Signals: Hawaii Travel Pent-Up Demand Slowing

So exactly where are we in terms of demand for Hawaii travel? There was just so much coming into spring and summer 2022 that it was virtually uncontrollable and overwhelming for visitors and residents alike. But what about fall 2022 and beyond? Believe us, everyone is wondering the very same thing, so you aren’t alone.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kelly Preston
Person
Don Ho
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Lauren Graham
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Bruno Mars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Beaches#Android#International News
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
WAHIAWA, HI
mauinow.com

Major conservation conference comes to Maui this week

The National Association of Conservation Districts Pacific Southwest Regional Conference will take place in Lahaina this week, highlighting cooperative efforts on many levels. Maui County Farm Bureau is one of the sponsors of the 2022 convention, to be held at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows from Sept. 7-9, 2022.
LAHAINA, HI
KHON2

Ukraine refugees relocate to Hawaii after surviving Russian invasion

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A family who survived months in Ukraine during the Russian invasion has relocated to Hawaii. It’s part of a national program to assist refugees. Now, the family is surviving on aloha spirit. The day was Feb. 24. Russian tanks and helicopters rolled through the Ukrainian border — destination: Kyiv. That’s where Sasha […]
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hawaiinewsnow.com

Increasing showers spreading westward for Labor Day

An area of moisture and weak low-level troughing will bring periods of increased showers for the Labor Day holiday, starting with windward areas of Hawaii Island in the morning and Maui County in the afternoon. Oahu and Kauai may luck out with more sunshine during the day, with the increased rainfall reaching Oahu around sundown and Kauai around midnight. Some of the showers could spread to leeward areas from Maui to Kauai.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

KHON2

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy