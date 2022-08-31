WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team defeated the Centre College Colonels 2-1 for its first win of the season Saturday afternoon. Although the morning’s storm had just recently let up, the Fightin’ Quakers did not let the slick conditions deter them in the slightest. The skill of the WC offense was on full display early. Senior Yusef Muqtadir nearly scored his second goal of the season on a nice header missing just wide.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO