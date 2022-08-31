Rose Hill voters say ‘no’ to school improvements
ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — Voters have turned down a $19 million bond issue for USD 394 Rose Hill.
The unofficial results of Tuesday’s bond vote are 471 for the bond issue but 724 against it. That’s 39% for and 61% against.
The vote will not be official until a vote canvass on Tuesday.
The Rose Hill school district wanted the money for these improvements:
- High School
- Renovate auditorium
- New physical conditioning room
- New FEMA storm shelter/wrestling room
- Renovate FACS room
- Flooring upgrades
- LED lighting replacements
- Middle School
- Add locker rooms in multi-purpose rooms
- Renovate physical conditioning room
- LED lighting replacements
- Primary/Intermediate School
- Preschool and early childhood addition/FEMA storm shelter
- Add art kiln room
- New playground surfaces
- LED lighting replacements
- District-wide projects
- New student support services building
- Track jumping and throwing upgrades
- Parking lot maintenance
- Upgrade building control systems
- Upgrades to softball fields
