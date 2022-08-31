Rose Hill voters say ‘no’ to school improvements

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — Voters have turned down a $19 million bond issue for USD 394 Rose Hill.

The unofficial results of Tuesday’s bond vote are 471 for the bond issue but 724 against it. That’s 39% for and 61% against.

The vote will not be official until a vote canvass on Tuesday.

The Rose Hill school district wanted the money for these improvements:

High School Renovate auditorium New physical conditioning room New FEMA storm shelter/wrestling room Renovate FACS room Flooring upgrades LED lighting replacements



Middle School Add locker rooms in multi-purpose rooms Renovate physical conditioning room LED lighting replacements



Primary/Intermediate School Preschool and early childhood addition/FEMA storm shelter Add art kiln room New playground surfaces LED lighting replacements



District-wide projects New student support services building Track jumping and throwing upgrades Parking lot maintenance Upgrade building control systems Upgrades to softball fields



Supporters said the state would pay 23% of the bond issue principal and interest, totaling an estimated $7.4 million. They also said the bond would have meant no mill rate increase.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.