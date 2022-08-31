ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'brien, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Alachua Police arrest two people for stealing van

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua Police arrested two people on charges of grand theft auto after pulling them over in a stolen van. Officers arrested Ronnie Padgett, 18, and Alvin Crews, 51, as they were driving the vehicle North on US Highway 441. Padgett, who was driving the stolen vehicle,...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Cross City man arrested for murder, attempted murder following crime spree

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is accused of shooting two men, killing one, and breaking into a home during an early morning crime spree in Cross City. Around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dixie County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a 911 call, found Montavious Carter on Northeast 215th Avenue in Cross City suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was taken to UF Health Shands for treatment.
CROSS CITY, FL
WCJB

Death investigation launched into body found near Gainesville Circle K

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in northeast Gainesville near a gas station. Officers say the body was found near Northeast 13th Street and 6th Street extension near the entrance of the Circle K Gas Station. The body was found around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
O'brien, FL
Suwannee County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Suwannee County, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
alachuachronicle.com

Pair arrested with stolen guns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Denard Ricks, Jr., 20, and Donkaylous Quashod Taylor, 18, were arrested last night after officers found pistols near where they had been sitting. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call from Woodland Park Apartments at about 8:40 p.m. last night regarding a group of people brandishing firearms.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested after stealing car and crashing it

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Allen Curtis Tate, Jr., 35, was arrested last night after allegedly stealing a car, driving away at high speed, and causing a crash with injuries. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she saw Tate at the Circle K at NE Waldo Road and E. University Avenue and offered to give him a ride because she hadn’t seen him in a while. She reportedly said that she told Tate she needed to run a few errands, but when she got out of the car at the Circle K at Main Street and 39th Avenue at 10:09 p.m., Tate got into the driver’s seat and drove southbound on Main Street at a high rate of speed.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Arrest made after officers exposed to narcotic during arrest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after exposing Gainesville Police officers to a dangerous drug. 33-year-old Reginald Turner Jr. was arrested for stealing from the University Street Wawa on August 28th. He was carrying a white powdery substance that police suspect was a type of narcotic. Both...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WCJB

Gainesville Man threatens store employees with machete

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A man from Gainesville is behind bars after threatening Walmart employees with a machete. Davon Maurice Jordan, 26, was arrested this weekend at the Walmart at Butler Plaza located on Southwest 42nd street. Jordan was allegedly yelling inside the store, prompting employees to ask him to leave....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City DUI Checkpoint takes two more drunk drivers off road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department DUI checkpoint system is a proven success after officers took two more drunk drivers off the roads. Two drivers were both caught at the checkpoint in the 1400 block of US 90. Macio Brown, 29, was arrested late at night this...
LAKE CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCJB

One person killed in Columbia County motorcycle vs. truck crash

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a motorcycle versus pickup truck crash in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers report the roadway was blocked on Southwest King Street and Dyal Avenue around 5:30 on Monday afternoon. Troopers say a motorcycle rider and a pickup truck collided...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Baker County deputies surprise young boy at birthday party

GLEN ST. MARY, Fla. — Two deputies from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office surprised a young community member at his birthday party at Island Oaks RV Resort this weekend. Chase turned four and his mother, Bethany, sent an email to the sheriff’s office requesting a deputy drive-by to wish him a happy birthday, as he wanted a police-themed party. Chase said he wants to grow up and become a police officer.
GLEN SAINT MARY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for panhandling on W. Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rebecca Lynn Ruffner, 37, was arrested yesterday afternoon for panhandling on a median on W. Newberry Road. Ruffner was reportedly standing on a median with a sign asking for money at 7600 W. Newberry Road at 2:45 p.m. yesterday when she was arrested. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy who arrested her wrote that Ruffner has been warned in the past about obstructing traffic and unlawful use of a State transportation right-of-way.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for armed robbery of Dollar Tree

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Christopher Akiva Jenkins, 49, was arrested last night and charged with armed robbery and petit theft after employees at the Dollar Tree at 1355 NW 23rd Avenue reported that a man had taken the store’s cash register. The victim and a witness told a Gainesville...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy