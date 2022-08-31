Read full article on original website
WCJB
Alachua Police arrest two people for stealing van
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua Police arrested two people on charges of grand theft auto after pulling them over in a stolen van. Officers arrested Ronnie Padgett, 18, and Alvin Crews, 51, as they were driving the vehicle North on US Highway 441. Padgett, who was driving the stolen vehicle,...
WCJB
Cross City man arrested for murder, attempted murder following crime spree
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is accused of shooting two men, killing one, and breaking into a home during an early morning crime spree in Cross City. Around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dixie County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a 911 call, found Montavious Carter on Northeast 215th Avenue in Cross City suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was taken to UF Health Shands for treatment.
WCJB
Death investigation launched into body found near Gainesville Circle K
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in northeast Gainesville near a gas station. Officers say the body was found near Northeast 13th Street and 6th Street extension near the entrance of the Circle K Gas Station. The body was found around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
WESH
Florida man accused of stealing car leads deputies on two-county chase
Fla. — Deputies said a man accused of stealing a vehicle led them on a chase across two different counties. The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said Joshua Fleming, 34, had stolen a car and was armed. Fleming fled through Marion County, according to deputies, and exited the car...
alachuachronicle.com
Pair arrested with stolen guns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Denard Ricks, Jr., 20, and Donkaylous Quashod Taylor, 18, were arrested last night after officers found pistols near where they had been sitting. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call from Woodland Park Apartments at about 8:40 p.m. last night regarding a group of people brandishing firearms.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after stealing car and crashing it
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Allen Curtis Tate, Jr., 35, was arrested last night after allegedly stealing a car, driving away at high speed, and causing a crash with injuries. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she saw Tate at the Circle K at NE Waldo Road and E. University Avenue and offered to give him a ride because she hadn’t seen him in a while. She reportedly said that she told Tate she needed to run a few errands, but when she got out of the car at the Circle K at Main Street and 39th Avenue at 10:09 p.m., Tate got into the driver’s seat and drove southbound on Main Street at a high rate of speed.
WCJB
Arrest made after officers exposed to narcotic during arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after exposing Gainesville Police officers to a dangerous drug. 33-year-old Reginald Turner Jr. was arrested for stealing from the University Street Wawa on August 28th. He was carrying a white powdery substance that police suspect was a type of narcotic. Both...
WCJB
Crash in Columbia County left two people with minor injuries
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are left with minor injuries after a crash in Columbia County. On Sunday, a white pick-up truck hit the divers side of a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office marked patrol vehicle. The truck failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 90 and...
Florida Man Arrested After Renting U-Haul And Just Keeping It
A 19-year-old Florida man has been arrested after renting a U-Haul truck and well, just keeping it. According to investigators, a deputy responded to the U-Haul rental store on S Pine Avenue in Marion County, in reference to a U-Haul rental truck that had not
fox13news.com
‘Everybody gonna die’: Florida juvenile arrested after allegedly making school shooting threat on Snapchat
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida minor accused of threatening to shoot up a school on social media has been arrested. According to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received several tips through Fortify Florida, a suspicious activity reporting app, about a person making threats to commit a school shooting on Snapchat.
WCJB
Gainesville Man threatens store employees with machete
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A man from Gainesville is behind bars after threatening Walmart employees with a machete. Davon Maurice Jordan, 26, was arrested this weekend at the Walmart at Butler Plaza located on Southwest 42nd street. Jordan was allegedly yelling inside the store, prompting employees to ask him to leave....
WCJB
Lake City DUI Checkpoint takes two more drunk drivers off road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department DUI checkpoint system is a proven success after officers took two more drunk drivers off the roads. Two drivers were both caught at the checkpoint in the 1400 block of US 90. Macio Brown, 29, was arrested late at night this...
WCJB
One person killed in Columbia County motorcycle vs. truck crash
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a motorcycle versus pickup truck crash in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers report the roadway was blocked on Southwest King Street and Dyal Avenue around 5:30 on Monday afternoon. Troopers say a motorcycle rider and a pickup truck collided...
Baker County deputies surprise young boy at birthday party
GLEN ST. MARY, Fla. — Two deputies from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office surprised a young community member at his birthday party at Island Oaks RV Resort this weekend. Chase turned four and his mother, Bethany, sent an email to the sheriff’s office requesting a deputy drive-by to wish him a happy birthday, as he wanted a police-themed party. Chase said he wants to grow up and become a police officer.
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for panhandling on W. Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rebecca Lynn Ruffner, 37, was arrested yesterday afternoon for panhandling on a median on W. Newberry Road. Ruffner was reportedly standing on a median with a sign asking for money at 7600 W. Newberry Road at 2:45 p.m. yesterday when she was arrested. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy who arrested her wrote that Ruffner has been warned in the past about obstructing traffic and unlawful use of a State transportation right-of-way.
alachuachronicle.com
Teenage girls charged after gunshots fired in woods on E. University Avenue
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Isis Imani Hines, 18, was arrested and a sworn complaint was filed against an unidentified 17-year-old girl after officers investigating gunshots found them in the woods with a pistol. At 1:00 a.m. this morning, Gainesville Police Department officers heard 12-15 gunshots in the area of 100...
alachuachronicle.com
High Springs man arrested for stealing from Circle K in Alachua by inflating coupon values
ALACHUA, Fla. – Quintin Xavier Cote, 22, of High Springs, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with petit theft and felony fraud after allegedly entering inflated values for coupons and pocketing the cash while working as a cashier. Cote has worked at the Circle K near I-75 in Alachua...
alachuachronicle.com
Teens previously charged in Eastside High School fight arrested for marijuana possession
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jermaine Marquis Fountain, 19, and Xavier Zuriel Robinson, 19, were arrested late last night and charged with marijuana possession following a traffic stop. Both were previously charged following an early May fight at Eastside High School, and Robinson is on pre-trial release on those charges. A...
Man arrested following shooting at a Valdosta nightclub
The Valdosta Police Department announced Saturday morning that it made an arrest in a shooting at a nightclub.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for armed robbery of Dollar Tree
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Christopher Akiva Jenkins, 49, was arrested last night and charged with armed robbery and petit theft after employees at the Dollar Tree at 1355 NW 23rd Avenue reported that a man had taken the store’s cash register. The victim and a witness told a Gainesville...
