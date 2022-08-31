ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Six Children Attacked By Fox In Lakewood: Report

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=041yiq_0hcdLqeq00
Lakewood PD Photo Credit: Lakewood police

Six children were attacked by a fox in separate incidents throughout the day Tuesday, Aug. 30 in Lakewood, The Lakewood Scoop reports.

The first incident happened around 10 a.m., while the child was playing at the John Street playground around 10 a.m. The child was hospitalized and released.

Another child was jumped by the fox on Rose Park Circle around 7:15 p.m. Fifteen minutes later, three children were bitten in their yard on Regal Court. Finally, at 9:40 p.m., another child was bitten while at the John Street playground.

Lakewood Police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith said all children were doing well.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Lakewood, CO
Lakewood, CO
Accidents
Lakewood, CO
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Street#Accident#Fox#Lakewood Scoop#Regal Court#Lakewood Police Capt#Daily Voice Ocean
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
353K+
Followers
52K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy