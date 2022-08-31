Six Children Attacked By Fox In Lakewood: Report

Lakewood PD Photo Credit: Lakewood police

Six children were attacked by a fox in separate incidents throughout the day Tuesday, Aug. 30 in Lakewood, The Lakewood Scoop reports.

The first incident happened around 10 a.m., while the child was playing at the John Street playground around 10 a.m. The child was hospitalized and released.

Another child was jumped by the fox on Rose Park Circle around 7:15 p.m. Fifteen minutes later, three children were bitten in their yard on Regal Court. Finally, at 9:40 p.m., another child was bitten while at the John Street playground.

Lakewood Police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith said all children were doing well.

