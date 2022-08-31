People go to flea markets for a variety of reasons: some out of financial necessity, others for the thrill of the hunt, or to add to a collection, or to sustainably source unique items to furnish their homes or wear themselves. Growing up, most of my trips to thrift stores, rummage sales, and flea markets fell into the first category. Never one to miss an opportunity to turn an everyday activity into a learning experience, my mother taught me and my sister how to sift through piles and bins of secondhand merchandise looking for higher-quality items, because, as she put it, “It’s not a bargain if it’s cheaply made and is going to fall apart tomorrow.”

