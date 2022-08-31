Time to register for Vegas Strong 5K

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What started as a one-time event after the 1 October shooting has become a yearly tradition. The Vegas Strong 5K will take place in-person and downtown, once again.

Its registration time for the 5K will happen on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 8 a.m. If you register before Sept. 1, it costs $45. After that, it will be $50. You can register at this link .

The Vegas Strong 5K helps commemorate the anniversary of the mass shooting and remembers those who lost their lives, those who survived, and first responders.

Cynthia Ganey with Jus Run said the race helps people through the healing process.

“They’re still going through a healing process. You’re putting one foot in front of the other to get to the finish line. What they like about it is it keeps them moving forward,” she said.

All the proceeds from the event will be donated to the ongoing 1 October victim funds and needs in the Las Vegas community.

So far, there are around 1,200 participants signed up including groups from California and Canada.

