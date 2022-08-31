Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
WHS, EC runners battle tough field, elements at Lebanon
LEBANON — East Clinton and Wilmington participated Saturday in the Warrior Running Invitational sponsored by Buckeye Running Co. The competition was fierce on all sides, plus weather played a factor. “Rain, heavy at times, thunder and lightning plagued the event,” EC coach Josh Simmons said. “It was a day...
wnewsj.com
WC volleyball drops pair at MSJ tournament
CINCINNATI — The Wilmington College volleyball team dropped a pair of straight-set contests to close out the 2022 Charlie Wrublewski Invitational Saturday afternoon. The Fightin’ Quakers dropped the first match to Wittenberg University 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 and the second to host Mount St. Joseph University 25-10, 25-17, 25-17. In the loss to Wittenberg, which is receiving votes to be ranked in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top 25 Poll, the Fightin’ Quakers were held to a negative attack percentage. Joy Bebe had five kills, Sofia Thomas had four kills and two block assists while Blake O’Brien tallied 10 digs.
wnewsj.com
Parker sisters of Clinton County earn clock trophies
This family has style. Two Clinton County sisters, Kensey and Courtney Parker, qualified and participated in the 2022 Ohio State Fair Fashion Revue. And they each won the clock trophy in their respective categories. Kensey is pictured in a cream denim jumpsuit; she won the clock trophy for “Clothing for High School and College”. Kensey also was a daily finalist for the Master Clothing Educator Award in the Junior Division. Courtney is pictured in a cobalt blue modern business suit; she won the clock trophy for “Clothing for Your Career”.
wnewsj.com
EC volleyball avenges lone 2021 regular season loss
LEES CREEK — Avenging last season’s only regular season defeat, East Clinton defeated Miami Trace 3-1 Saturday in a non-league volleyball match at the EC gym. “This was a game the girls were looking forward to,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “It was a good home opener and a great team win. Everyone contributed.”
wnewsj.com
Heys wins first race of season at Baumer Classic
FAIRBORN — Led by former Wilmington High School standout Simon Heys, the Wilmington College men’s cross country team opened the season with a fifth-place finish at the Mike Baumer Cross Country Classic Friday evening. The Quakers had five runners finish in the top 60 which led them to...
wnewsj.com
Oberlin blanks WC women in soccer opener
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team opened its season Saturday with a 1-0 loss to Oberlin College at Townsend Field. The Quaker defense faltered in the first half as two unfortunate stumbles gave Oberlin College two free chances at goal. Adrienne Sato sank the first of the two penalty kicks. Late in the first half, Sofia Mitchell was awarded a penalty kick but she was unable to fool veteran goalkeeper Lauren Galloway who blocked the kick and corralled the rebound.
wnewsj.com
Fired up for Corn Fest: Annual 3-day festival has a lot for everyone this weekend
WILMINGTON — There’s always plenty of something for everyone at the annual three-day Corn Festival — presented by the Antique Power Club Inc. — which is set to roll around Sept. 9-11 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Antique Power Club member Jonathan McKay told the News...
