ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Three teens hospitalized after two DC shootings

By Foster Meyerson, Daniel Hamburg
DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dm1uU_0hcdL1AO00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Police are investigating two separate shootings Wednesday that sent three teens to the hospital.

Police say one of those shootings happened just before 10 a.m. in front of IDEA Charter Academy in Northeast. The school was put on lockdown for several hours, but everyone inside was safe.

Two teens are now recovering in the hospital and police arrested the shooter nearby.

“It startled me. It scared me to death when I heard IDEA Academy School and I grabbed my heart like that and I said Oh lord, said Janice Williams.

Janice Williams’s niece was one of many students inside IDEA Public Charter School, put on lockdown after the shooting outside.

“She wasn’t actually scared she (was) just agitated because of the lockdown,” Williams said. “When young people hear the word lockdown. They don’t know how long they can be locked down for.”

Police Chief Robert Contee says a student got to school late this morning not wearing a proper uniform and didn’t want one given to him. 15 minutes later, two more students came, refusing to go through the metal detector.

All three left school and Conte says got in a fight outside, a dispute that may have started the day before.

“It’s very tragic that we’re seeing firearms in the hands of young people who should not have them and as a result of that we have two young people suffering from gunshot wounds,” Contee said.

Contee says one of the two students who refused to be searched used a handgun and shot the other two teens, one in the stomach, the other in the arm. Police were able to arrest the 15 year old shooter near the scene.

“15 years of age, who decides that the best way to resolve a dispute is to pull a gun and shoot somebody in front of a school, that’s unacceptable and I don’t care how old you are you have to be held accountable,” Contee said.

News of the shooting sent parents rushing to school.

“I had to leave my job and rushed up here to see what’s going on with my daughter because I don’t trust these streets, what’s going on in these streets,” said Gerald Monroe. “It’s just sad that it’s happening like this. It’s not good.”

Williams thinks more needs to be done to prevent these issues but is happy her niece is safe.

“I think the security guards handled that very well, very well. He did what he was supposed to do. Nothing got inside the school,” Williams said.

There was also a shooting in the 4700 block of Alabama Avenue SE Wednesday morning. It happened in a building about a block and a half away from a D.C. public school.

Contee says a dispute started in a building where a teen was subsequently shot. Contee said he was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

There is no suspect in custody in that case but police say they’re making progress.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Police: Multiple shootings reported in DC on Labor Day

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating multiple shootings reported in D.C. on Labor Day. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), three of the shootings were reported within a short period with a fourth happened hours later. Police became aware of the first shooting after a gunshot victim was dropped...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Police in Maryland look for man’s killer

BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find the person or people responsible for shooting a man to death inside an apartment building Sunday. Officers with the Bladensburg Police Department were in the 4200 block of 58th Ave. shortly after 9:15 p.m. They received a call about the sound of […]
BLADENSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
NBC Washington

14-Year-Old Boy Shot in Shaw; Police Search for Vehicles

A 14-year-old boy was shot in Northwest D.C. Monday, authorities said. First responders were called to a shooting in the 1700 block of 7th Street NW in Shaw at around 10:20 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. They found the teenager unconscious and took him to a hospital. D.C....
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Washington Lrb Dc News#D C Police#Idea Charter Academy#Idea Academy School
WUSA9

Police: Man in critical condition after killing wife, shooting himself

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County say a man is in critical condition after he shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. The incident unfolded just after 3:15 a.m. in the 7900 block of Central Park Circle on Sept. 4. When officers arrived, they found Daphne Saunders-Johnson, 59, and James Johnson, 62, suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. The married couple was taken to an area hospital for help where Saunders-Johnson was pronounced dead. Johnson remains in critical condition.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Family mourns teenager who was gunned down in parking lot of Northeast Baltimore school

BALTIMORE -– The family of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Mergenthaler High School during dismissal Friday remembers him as a loving person.The Baltimore Police Department identified the gunshot victim as Jeremiah Brogden.At the close of the first week of classes, a student from a different school showed up at Mervo's campus where a confrontation ensued, according to investigators. That argument escalated. The teenage student took out a gun and fired it at Brogden several times, police said.That person fled following the shooting. School Resource Officers caught him in the neighborhood behind the school...
BALTIMORE, MD
thehillishome.com

From the MPD Blotter

Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
DC News Now

Man arrested for deadly stabbing, second stabbing in Maryland

UPDATE, Sept. 5, 1:45 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man who died was Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man in connection to two stabbings that took place in Rockville. One of the stabbings was deadly. […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Maryland county enforcing curfew in response to gun violence after ‘deadliest month’ in county’s history

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — At a news conference Monday, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that curfew enforcement would be used to address a spike in gun violence, noting that August was the “deadliest month” in Prince George’s County’s history. “Something is not working,” Alsobrooks stated, saying that police are arresting and […]
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Body found in burning car, police investigating

WASHINGTON (DC News now) — A body was recovered from a vehicle that was discovered in flames in D.C. on Monday afternoon, DC police confirmed with DC News Now. Firefighters responded to an alleyway near Nicholson Street NW around 4:20 p.m. for a vehicle fire. It took them around 10 minutes to get the fire […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

COLD CASE: The Homicide of Waldorf Woman, Karen Sabrina Wills

WALDORF, Md. — Today marks the anniversary of the homicide of Karen Sabrina Wills, a resident of Waldorf. Her case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Karen and her family. On September 4, 2001 at approximately 1:30am, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded...
WALDORF, MD
DC News Now

Maryland man charged in murder of girlfriend from North Carolina

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in Temple Hills Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 11:15 am. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WUSA9

One dead, multiple injured after shooting at 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — One man is dead and multiple others are injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the convenience store, located on Ritchie Road and nearby Ritchie Spur Road, before 8:15 p.m. after a report of the shooting that happened inside the store.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy