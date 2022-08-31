Three teens hospitalized after two DC shootings

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Police are investigating two separate shootings Wednesday that sent three teens to the hospital.

Police say one of those shootings happened just before 10 a.m. in front of IDEA Charter Academy in Northeast. The school was put on lockdown for several hours, but everyone inside was safe.

Two teens are now recovering in the hospital and police arrested the shooter nearby.

“It startled me. It scared me to death when I heard IDEA Academy School and I grabbed my heart like that and I said Oh lord, said Janice Williams.

Janice Williams’s niece was one of many students inside IDEA Public Charter School, put on lockdown after the shooting outside.

“She wasn’t actually scared she (was) just agitated because of the lockdown,” Williams said. “When young people hear the word lockdown. They don’t know how long they can be locked down for.”

Police Chief Robert Contee says a student got to school late this morning not wearing a proper uniform and didn’t want one given to him. 15 minutes later, two more students came, refusing to go through the metal detector.

All three left school and Conte says got in a fight outside, a dispute that may have started the day before.

“It’s very tragic that we’re seeing firearms in the hands of young people who should not have them and as a result of that we have two young people suffering from gunshot wounds,” Contee said.

Contee says one of the two students who refused to be searched used a handgun and shot the other two teens, one in the stomach, the other in the arm. Police were able to arrest the 15 year old shooter near the scene.

“15 years of age, who decides that the best way to resolve a dispute is to pull a gun and shoot somebody in front of a school, that’s unacceptable and I don’t care how old you are you have to be held accountable,” Contee said.

News of the shooting sent parents rushing to school.

“I had to leave my job and rushed up here to see what’s going on with my daughter because I don’t trust these streets, what’s going on in these streets,” said Gerald Monroe. “It’s just sad that it’s happening like this. It’s not good.”

Williams thinks more needs to be done to prevent these issues but is happy her niece is safe.

“I think the security guards handled that very well, very well. He did what he was supposed to do. Nothing got inside the school,” Williams said.

There was also a shooting in the 4700 block of Alabama Avenue SE Wednesday morning. It happened in a building about a block and a half away from a D.C. public school.

Contee says a dispute started in a building where a teen was subsequently shot. Contee said he was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

There is no suspect in custody in that case but police say they’re making progress.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.