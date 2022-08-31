Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New gun legislation impacts ammunition sales
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Over the weekend, Western New Yorkers may have seen a photo on social media gaining some traction, showing that the Cabela’s in Cheektowaga roped off its ammunition department with yellow tape. This raised questions about the future of ammunition sales in the state now that the new legislation is in effect.
WKBW-TV
What Western New York school districts are doing about the bus driver shortage
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As summer comes to an end and school starts back up, school districts across Western New York are dealing with a school bus driver shortage. "The district is anticipating a bus driver shortage to begin the school year," Dr. Darren Brown-Hall, superintendent of the Williamsville Central School District, said.
wutv29.com
State GOP candidates call for statewide changes to public safety
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Republican candidate for governor and his running mate, along with the Republican candidate for New York’s 23rd District were in Buffalo today calling for statewide changes to public safety and criminal justice reform. “I think the governor should be interested in knowing that so...
Applebee’s celebrates back to school with free kids meals
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer for many, and local Applebee’s locations are celebrating a new school year with free kids meals. Kids 10 and under can enjoy a free meal at participating Applebee’s locations on Monday, Sept. 5. Participating locations include: Amherst Batavia Buffalo Blasdell Cheektowaga Lancaster Dunkirk […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
7 Towns In WNY That Are Perfect Places To Celebrate Autumn All Day
Fall is kind of officially upon us. It officially starts on September 22, 2022. But for many of us Western New Yorkers, the start of school and Labor Day weekend mark the beginning of autumn. If you are someone who loves to enjoy pumpkin spice everything and all that fall has to offer, here are 7 towns in WNY where you can spend the day doing 'autumn' activities like apple picking, hay rides, making smores, hay rides, and more.
Violent Gun Crimes Are The Worst In These 11 New York Counties
While New York has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States, there is still a high incidence of gun violence in the state. Some areas, like Buffalo and New York City, have more violent crimes committed with firearms than others. Violent crimes, as defined by New York, are murder and non-negligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. The rankings below list the number of violent crimes and also those committed with a gun from the most recently released report from 2021.
buffalorising.com
Construction Watch: Wurlitzer Flats
Renovation work at the Tent City Building located at 674 Main Street is wrapping up. The landmark Theater District property was renovated for commercial and residential uses by Drew Blum. Two commercial spaces are planned for the first floor and each of the four upper levels will contain one large apartment.
localsyr.com
Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival
(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Good News For Homeowners In Western New York
It is never too early for good news. Homeowners in Western New York got some really good news earlier this week. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that in the soon-to-be-released county budget there will be a reduction in property taxes in Erie County. Inflation is making everything cost more,...
wnynewsnow.com
Search For Missing Randolph Woman Underway
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 57-year-old Amy S Hill was last seen at her home on Bowen Road in Randolph on Thursday, September 1 around 5 p.m. Hill, deputies say,...
wesb.com
Winners of Catt Co Bike Raffle Announced
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced the winners of the Cattaraugus County Fair’s bike raffle Friday. 10-year-old Andrew Nickel of Olean and 9-year-old Lindsay Brown of Randolph won the bikes, however both children gifted the bikes to their younger siblings. The Sheriff’s Association purchased the bikes and helmets....
wnynewsnow.com
Missing Randolph Woman Located
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The search for a missing woman in Randolph has come to an end. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reports 57-year-old Amy S. Hill was found safe following an extensive search on Saturday. Hill, and her dog, were last seen Thursday at their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
National Buffalo Wing Festival wraps up in Orchard Park
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Thousands of people were at Highmark Stadium on Sunday for the second and final day of the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The 20th annual event featured nearly two dozen restaurants from all around the globe. They gathered to showcase and share their spices and sauces in the Wing Capitol of the World.
Next step taken in hoped restoration of Buffalo Central Terminal
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Central Terminal Restoration Corporation has taken its latest step in trying to get the near century-old landmark restored and redeveloped. It involved letting those who have the interest and the means to take on such a job come inside and take a look for themselves.
wnynewsnow.com
Family, Friends Rally Around Chautauqua County Teen Diagnosed With Cancer
FREWSBURG, NY (WNY News Now) – Family and friends of a Chautauqua County teenager diagnosed with cancer are coming together to not only raise money for his medical expenses, but also, to show support for the teen, who is facing the hardest battle of his life. In the past...
Popculture
Jimmie Allen Concert Canceled for Unfortunate Reason
Jimmie Allen's Western New York fans will not get to see the country music star perform. He was scheduled to play at the Outer Harbor in Buffalo on Sunday, but the venue canceled the show and is refunding everyone who had tickets. Organizers said there were not enough tickets sold.
Free Metro Bus Passes Available in Buffalo, New York
A local community group has teamed up with a health insurance company in Western New York to help make it a little easier for people to get around Buffalo. The Resource Council of Western New York has joined forces with Fidelis Care to make available free monthly Metro Pass for the month of September available to residents of Buffalo's eastside.
wnynewsnow.com
Randolph Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – A 36-year-old man is accused of assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute in Randolph over the weekend. Daniel Visker was arrested for third-degree assault on Sunday. Following an investigation by New York State Police, troopers accused Visker of grabbing the victim’s hair,...
Valu Home Centers to close three stores in Western New York
Valu Home Centers is set to close three stores in the Western New York area. All employees are being offered positions at other stores.
wnynewsnow.com
Two Chautauqua County Residents Indicated For Drug Trafficking
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – Two Chautauqua County residents have been indicated by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking. The U.S. Attorney Office says that 41-year-old Alisha Klinger, of Mayville, and 36-year-old Jacob Snow, of Jamestown, were arraigned on several charges including, narcotics conspiracy, Hobbs Act Conspiracy, Hobbs Act Robbery, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence and in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Comments / 1