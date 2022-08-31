ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linton, IN

Fort Wayne mother arrested for impaired driving while transporting children

WARRICK COUNTY – On Friday night, Indiana State Police Troopers responded to a crash involving injuries on I-64 near the 42-mile marker, east of Lynnville. When troopers arrived, they located a white 2008 Subaru Impreza off the roadway and on its top. The driver, Justa Shinn, 33, of Fort Wayne, and her two children were still inside the vehicle. The two children were removed, but the driver was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by Lynnville and Pigeon Twp. Fire Departments. The driver and two children were properly restrained at the time of the crash.
One injured in Pulaski County hunting incident

WINAMAC – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a hunting incident that occurred on private property in Pulaski County Friday morning. At approximately 9:20 a.m., Dave Berry, 69, of Roachdale was dove hunting along a Sandy Prairie Hunt Club field when he was struck by a gunshot. Initial investigation has...
LCEGC Workforce Coalition announces 10th graduating class

BEDFORD – After three weeks of technical and employability skills training, seven Lawrence County residents graduated from the Lawrence County Introduction to Local Jobs and Skills program, the tenth graduating class through this program. This milestone mark for the county’s Workforce Coalition helps create a clear path to the...
