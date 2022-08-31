Read full article on original website
French Lick man arrested after police find drugs and juvenile left unattended
JASPER – The Jasper City Police Department arrested Albert Apple, 43, of French Lick, on Sunday after police were called to the Super Motel 8 on a report of an unattended juvenile. Police say officers found the juvenile in the custody of his father, Albert Apple when they arrived...
Fort Wayne mother arrested for impaired driving while transporting children
WARRICK COUNTY – On Friday night, Indiana State Police Troopers responded to a crash involving injuries on I-64 near the 42-mile marker, east of Lynnville. When troopers arrived, they located a white 2008 Subaru Impreza off the roadway and on its top. The driver, Justa Shinn, 33, of Fort Wayne, and her two children were still inside the vehicle. The two children were removed, but the driver was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by Lynnville and Pigeon Twp. Fire Departments. The driver and two children were properly restrained at the time of the crash.
Three people were arrested after police found stolen items, drugs, and illegally harvested ginseng
BLOOMFIELD – Three people were arrested after Greene County Sheriff’s Department deputies served a search warrant at a home on Iron Mountain Road in Bloomfield on Friday morning. According to a press release from Greene County Sergeant Jordan Allor, officers arrested April Boyd, Shawn Toon, and Kathleen Preece.
One injured in Pulaski County hunting incident
WINAMAC – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a hunting incident that occurred on private property in Pulaski County Friday morning. At approximately 9:20 a.m., Dave Berry, 69, of Roachdale was dove hunting along a Sandy Prairie Hunt Club field when he was struck by a gunshot. Initial investigation has...
A power outage left several Bedford residents without electricity Saturday night
BEDFORD – A power outage left approximately 86 customers without electricity. The outage was reported at 7:41 p.m. The outage was caused after fallen trees or limbs damaged Duke Energy equipment. Duke Energy crews restored the power at 9:43 p.m.
LCEGC Workforce Coalition announces 10th graduating class
BEDFORD – After three weeks of technical and employability skills training, seven Lawrence County residents graduated from the Lawrence County Introduction to Local Jobs and Skills program, the tenth graduating class through this program. This milestone mark for the county’s Workforce Coalition helps create a clear path to the...
Register now for the 8th Annual Limestone Capital Half Marathon, 5K, & 1 Mile Walk
BEDFORD – Registration for the Limestone Capital Half Marathon, 5K, & 1 Mile Walk is open for those interested in signing up for the 8th annual event on Saturday, October 1st. Race bibs & packets can be picked up at the Limestone Capital Expo at the Milwaukee Depot building...
2023 Mitchell city budget to be presented on Monday, September 12th
MITCHELL – The Mitchell City Council will hold a meeting at 7:00 PM on September 12, 2022, to present the 2023 budget for the City of Mitchell. The meeting will be held at City Hall, Council Chambers, 407 S 6th Street, Mitchell.
