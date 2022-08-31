ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Steelworkers voice frustrations during Granite City Labor Day Parade

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — The Granite City Labor Day Parade brought Metro East union workers together with their families to celebrate the hard work that means so much to them. “Showing our strength within our jobs, fighting for what's fair for workers within the community. I'm part of Local 2887 out of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, I'm the President. And it's very important to stand up for workers' rights. Workers aren't always treated fairly and we are the backstop to that,” Julie Latempt-Brazier said.
GRANITE CITY, IL
5 On Your Side

Loop Trolley approved for 2-year grant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis' planning organization on Wednesday approved $1.8 million over two years for the Delmar Loop Trolley, aimed at shoring up operations for the recently restarted streetcar line. East-West Gateway Council of Governments OK'd utilizing $1.26 million in federal funding from the Congestion Mitigation...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

19-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis Friday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon south of downtown St. Louis. The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the city's Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. Officers responded and found the man lying on his back on the sidewalk. He was not conscious or breathing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Nurse killed while driving for Uber in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police confirmed on Thursday that a woman was driving for Uber before her body was dumped in East St. Louis. Officials stated that 49-year-old Harriet Childers' body was found in the street on the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The family told 5 On Your Side she lived in south St. Louis.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
5 On Your Side

