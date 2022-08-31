ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

abc27.com

Megabus expands bus services throughout Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Megabus.com, one of North America’s largest bus companies, is expanding its coverage throughout Pennsylvania by partnering with Fullington Trailways. The new partnership will connect Philadelphia with 11 cities, Harrisburg with nine cities, New York City with 14 cities, Pittsburgh with 22 cities, and State College with 18 cities.
abc27.com

Counties with the most seniors in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a...
abc27.com

This Week In Pennsylvania: Jen Smith

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about former President Donald Trump being in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, as well as how the war of words between Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman intensified.
abc27.com

Midstate man has custom bicycle stolen

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County man, Tom Bay, nearly died on his bike after a hit-and-run accident with an SUV in Lebanon five years ago. Now, he’s back to riding bikes, but that’s on hold after someone stole Bay’s custom bike from his carport.
abc27.com

Two-alarm fire damages home in Lancaster County

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire caused major damage to a home during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 4. According to the Fire Department Mount Joy, crews were dispatched at 12:22 a.m. The fire occurred on the 1300 block of Habecker Road in the township.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

