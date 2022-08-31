Read full article on original website
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Burnt Orange Nation
Winning is Hard Podcast: Monday Overreactions to Texas’ win over ULM
The Texas Longhorns started off the 2022 season on the right note, dominating ULM in a 52-10 victory and the Winning is Hard podcast is here to react to the week one dub. Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker provide their biggest takeaways from the victory, including the performance of Quinn Ewers in his Texas debut, Ja’Tavion Sanders (5:00), and the Texas pash rush (7:00).
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Texas turns in dominant performances in three phases
The Texas Longhorns were heavy favorites in the season opener against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, but things got rolling early and continued to roll en route to the lopsided win. With the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide looming, there are still many questions to answer, but getting a significant confidence-builder in the season opener can hopefully mean a bit of momentum heading into the marquee non-conference matchup.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe: Five observations and Sunday chat
The Texas Longhorns left no doubt on Saturday in the season opener against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, as they took control early on in the ball game and never took their foot of the neck of the Warhawks. The Longhorns set the tone early after D’Shawn Jamison blocked a ULM punt...
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB — Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe Edition
Game one, game won. With a superb showing from the Texas Longhorns in their dominating 52-10 victory over the visiting Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, the Texas college football season is off and running. Yes, Texas entered the game with a 99-percent chance to win according to ESPN FPI. And yes, Texas was...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas opens as a 19.5-point underdog against No. 1 Alabama
Big Noon Saturday. College GameDay. The eyes of the college football world will be on the Forty Acres next Saturday when the Texas Longhorns host the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide as Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian faces off against his old boss Nick Saban. On Sunday, the Longhorns opened...
Burnt Orange Nation
Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference
Coming off of a big win over the ULM, all eyes are on the Texas Longhorns as they prepare to host No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. Both College GameDay and Big Noon Saturday will be on-hand for the non-conference matchup, a rematch of the 2010 national championship game that seemingly sent both teams on different trajectories. Over the last decade, Alabama has been one of the most dominant dynasties in college football history, while the Longhorns are on their third coach and hoping the third time is the charm.
Burnt Orange Nation
Initial thoughts from Texas’ 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe
The Texas Longhorns’ 2022 season is underway and for all intents and purposes, it was as good of an outcome as the Horns could ask for, simply overwhelming Louisiana-Monroe en route to a 52-10 win. Of course, you can’t put too much stock into a game that Texas entered...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas blows out Louisiana-Monroe, 52-10, in strong season opener
AUSTIN, Texas — The start of the 2022 season for the Texas Longhorns more than went to plan in a 52-10 win over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian told his team before the game that if the Longhorns...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley serving six-game suspension
Texas Longhorns senior tight end Jahleel Billingsley served the first game of a six-game suspension during the season-opening win against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday. Listed third on the depth chart behind sophomores Ja’Tavion Sanders and Gunnar Helm, the 6’4, 220-pound Billingsley didn’t dress as a result of an issue...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe: Longhorns release depth chart
The first minor surprise is freshman wide receiver Brenen Thompson working outside behind sophomore Xavier Worthy. In the slot, senior Iowa State transfer Tarique Milton is the backup to junior Jordan Whittington, with a surprise appearance from senior Montana transfer Gabe Sulser on the third team. Sulser is a walk on at a program that has never had a letterman from Montana. Freshman Savion Red is the back up at the boundary position.
Burnt Orange Nation
College GameDay coming to Austin for Texas vs. No. 1 Alabama
For the first time since the primetime matchup against the LSU Tigers, ESPN’s College GameDay will be on campus for the Texas Longhorns’ non-conference tilt against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Longhorns are 5-2 hosting College Gameday, with the last visit to campus ending in heartbreaking fashion at...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe gamethread
The Texas Longhorns open the 2022 football season on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network against head coach Terry Bowden and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks.
Burnt Orange Nation
Livestream: Instant Reaction from Texas’ win over ULM
The Texas Longhorns were massive favorites over the ULM Warhawks in this one and did what you should do against an outmatched team, cruised to a 52-10 win in the season opener. After a shaky opening possession in which quarterback Quinn Ewers saw his first second-ever pass attempt intercepted, the...
