Coming off of a big win over the ULM, all eyes are on the Texas Longhorns as they prepare to host No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. Both College GameDay and Big Noon Saturday will be on-hand for the non-conference matchup, a rematch of the 2010 national championship game that seemingly sent both teams on different trajectories. Over the last decade, Alabama has been one of the most dominant dynasties in college football history, while the Longhorns are on their third coach and hoping the third time is the charm.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO