Are Target's Groceries Really More Expensive Than Other Stores?

While retail giant Target might have some desserts that should be in your kitchen right now, the desirability of those sweet edibles doesn't mean you won't pay a premium for them compared to similar products at other stores. Groceries might not be the first thing, or indeed the only thing, you make a Target run for — but groceries are part of what's available within the four walls.
The Costco Enchiladas That Are Dividing Reddit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. For better or for worse, low-carb products are on the radar of shoppers all over the United States. On average, about one in three Americans embark on a diet each year, and 5% of those diets are low-carb (via Food Insight).
Classic Red Eye Gravy Recipe

You've heard of a red eye flight, but how about red eye gravy? This southern breakfast classic is a simple way to give your biscuits a little extra flavor and a little extra jolt, and thanks to this simple red eye gravy recipe from food blogger and recipe developer Erin Johnson, you too can enjoy this simple and delicious gravy with your ham and biscuits or your breakfast food of choice. "This is so simple it's barely a recipe, and uses the coffee you're probably going to be drinking at breakfast anyway," Johnson says.
The Scary Reason A Mississippi Walmart Had To Be Evacuated

If you were to Google "Walmart evacuation," you might be quite surprised to see how many times customers have been forced to flee this department store. One of the more commonly reported reasons is the dreaded bomb threat. Yesterday, shoppers at a Walmart in Muskego, Wisconsin were told to clear out after the police were advised of a bomb on the premises. The K9 unit found nothing and the store re-opened this morning (per Fox6).
The Unexpected Way Texas Roadhouse Makes Its Chili

Whether it's serving up gigantic steaks, buckets of peanuts, or maintaining an enjoyable country atmosphere, Texas Roadhouse markets itself as big and bold as the state they're named after. Although Texas Roadhouse is not actually from Texas, the steakhouse still tries its best to bring a little bit of the Lone Star state everywhere it goes, one honky-tonk step at a time.
Why Costco Once Had Beef With A Jewelry Company

Over the years, a number of major brand names have reportedly been caught engaging in unethical business practices, whether it was not paying employees proper wages or making misleading claims about certain products. One such example was when Coca-Cola, maker of Powerade, claimed their sports drink was a better, more complete drink than Gatorade, prompting PepsiCo — the parent company of Gatorade — to file a lawsuit against this advertising (per Reuters). Another instance occurred when Ferrero, the company that makes Nutella, was sued for allegedly promoting the popular hazelnut spread as healthy under false pretenses (via NPR).
