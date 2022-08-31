ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California lawmakers pass bills regarding health, education, and labor

By Marian Bouchot
 3 days ago
We all saw our fair share of COVID misinformation during the pandemic and the harm it caused. We also saw the massive learning gap the pandemic left behind.

Now, these two issues are up for consideration, along with several other ones. State lawmakers have been working to send governor Gavin Newsom many new bills.

Mandatory kindergarten bill

Under Senate Bill 70 , it would be a requirement for all young children in the state to attend kindergarten before starting first grade.

The current existing law does not require kids to attend school until they're six years old. The bill stems from the state's youngest students skipping kindergarten during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some lawmakers cite there is a bigger learning gap because of it. The bill is supported by several education advocacy groups, also some school districts, including the Los Angeles Unified School District.

COVID-19 misinformation bill

Assembly Bill 2098 is made to fight disinformation and misinformation on COVID by medical professionals.

The bill could require doctors and other medical professionals who spread COVID misinformation to face disciplinary action. Punishment could include having their state license suspended or revoked.

Some medical experts and groups, including the American Medical Association, say misinformation has exacerbated the pandemic causing thousands of unnecessary hospitalizations and deaths.

The California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act bill

Assembly Bill 2273 stops tech companies from using the personal information of any minors in a way that hurts their physical or mental health.

Web platforms that children are likely to use need data privacy measures. Such as describing privacy policies in a language kids can understand and making user settings high-privacy by default.

Social media companies: terms of service

Assembly Bill 587 requires social media companies to be more transparent about how information is pushed out on their platforms.

Social media companies would need to submit reports, as specified, starting no later than January 1, 2024, to the Attorney General.

It was made to fight the spread of hate, racism, and conspiracy theories online.

Fast food workers' bill

Assembly Bill 257 would give more than a half-million fast food workers more protection. However, some restaurant owners argue it would drive up consumers’ costs.

The bill will create a new 10-member fast food council. It would have the same number of workers’ delegates and employers’ representatives, along with two state officials. The council would be able to set minimum standards for wages, hours, and working conditions.

All of the measures will now go to Governor Gavin Newsom for his consideration.

