ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

CVS, Signify Health And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC to report a quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $297.33 million. Kingsoft Cloud shares gained 2.7% to $3.10 in the after-hours trading session.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ethereum Rises Above This Major Level Ahead Of The Merge; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Tuesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most-valued cryptocurrency, remained mostly unchanged around the $19,800 level this morning on Tuesday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded sharply higher, surpassing toward the $1,650 mark ahead of the much-awaited Merge, expected to start on September 6. The actual Merge, meanwhile, will trigger between September 10 and September 20.
MARKETS
Benzinga

PKKFF: Tenet Shows Growth of 6% in Q2 Despite China Shutdown for Two Months

Q2 was a challenging quarter for anyone with Chinese business dealings and growing at all defied logic. Yet Tenet PKKFF managed to turn in year over year growth of 6% despite having virtually only one month to do it in and with limited capital due to delayed fund raising. Of the $32.4 million it reported, $10.1 million was from the June 618 Shopping Festival. It also participated in the 618 Shopping Festival last year, financing 789 transactions worth approximately $200,000,000 and generated $15 million in sales then. All other verticals declined except for insurance. The company said in Q1 insurance generated $500,000 to revenues and in Q2 it was up 9.8% sequentially, thus about $550,000 and clearly a disappointment. With China shut down to travel, there was no surprise that car insurance would also be hit but that business is ramping slower than expected.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Benzinga

US Stocks Record Third Consecutive Weekly Loss But Market Volatility Decreases

U.S. equity markets ended the trading week on a negative note despite better-than-expected data on nonfarm payrolls. Data released Friday showed the US economy added 315,000 jobs last month, beating average economist estimates of 298,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate, however, increased to 3.7%, missing the 3.5% level economists had projected. Wages were up 5.2% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from July.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Tsla#Stock#Moving Average#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Tesla
Benzinga

Here's Why Amazon Is Abandoning Dozens Of US Warehouses

Amazon will not open 42 facilities spread across 25 million square feet of usable space. Amazon operates more than 1,200 logistics facilities, large and small, around the U.S. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN has abandoned many existing and planned facilities around the U.S. due to slow sales growth. Bloomberg quoted consulting firm...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Lululemon, Smartsheet, Okta, And Other Big Gainers From Friday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Friday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. HOLI jumped 16.5% to close at $19.76. A consortium led by China's Hollysys Automation’s management aims to take the U.S.-listed automation and control system maker private in a deal at a $1.8 billion valuation, Reuters reported.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Trump SPAC Partner DWAC's Shares Are Plummeting Today

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC are tumbling in premarket trading on Tuesday. Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company’s proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.
POTUS
Benzinga

A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin As Labor Day Weekend Begins: All Eyes On Sept. 6

Bitcoin BTC/USD was declining just 1% lower on Friday in bullish opposition to the S&P 500, which rejected an important psychological level at $4,000 and slid about 0.08%. Ethereum ETH/USD was initially leading the crypto sector, spiking over 4% higher but began to retrace intraday to trade mostly flat. Dogecoin DOGE/USD fell slightly more modestly in tandem with Bitcoin, declining about 1.6%.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For September 6, 2022

• LightInTheBox Holding LITB is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $297.33 million. Companies Reporting After The Bell. • Avid Bioservices CDMO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Anthony Scaramucci Is Making A $250M Bet On 'The Google' Of Crypto

This article was originally published on January 16, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD Bull and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that his firm is investing heavily in Algorand ALGO/USD because he thinks the cryptocurrency will replace many of its competing blockchains. In a recent interview, he said that ALGO will challenge...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
78K+
Followers
163K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy