If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said The Price Of Tesla Shares Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The world’s richest man is no stranger to using the social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR to share his opinions on numerous topics. A tweet in 2020 highlighted the share price of one of his own companies. What Happened: On May 1, 2020, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk...
CVS, Signify Health And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC to report a quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $297.33 million. Kingsoft Cloud shares gained 2.7% to $3.10 in the after-hours trading session.
Ethereum Rises Above This Major Level Ahead Of The Merge; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Tuesday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most-valued cryptocurrency, remained mostly unchanged around the $19,800 level this morning on Tuesday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded sharply higher, surpassing toward the $1,650 mark ahead of the much-awaited Merge, expected to start on September 6. The actual Merge, meanwhile, will trigger between September 10 and September 20.
Benzinga
PKKFF: Tenet Shows Growth of 6% in Q2 Despite China Shutdown for Two Months
Q2 was a challenging quarter for anyone with Chinese business dealings and growing at all defied logic. Yet Tenet PKKFF managed to turn in year over year growth of 6% despite having virtually only one month to do it in and with limited capital due to delayed fund raising. Of the $32.4 million it reported, $10.1 million was from the June 618 Shopping Festival. It also participated in the 618 Shopping Festival last year, financing 789 transactions worth approximately $200,000,000 and generated $15 million in sales then. All other verticals declined except for insurance. The company said in Q1 insurance generated $500,000 to revenues and in Q2 it was up 9.8% sequentially, thus about $550,000 and clearly a disappointment. With China shut down to travel, there was no surprise that car insurance would also be hit but that business is ramping slower than expected.
US Stocks Record Third Consecutive Weekly Loss But Market Volatility Decreases
U.S. equity markets ended the trading week on a negative note despite better-than-expected data on nonfarm payrolls. Data released Friday showed the US economy added 315,000 jobs last month, beating average economist estimates of 298,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate, however, increased to 3.7%, missing the 3.5% level economists had projected. Wages were up 5.2% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from July.
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
This article was originally published on July 9, 2022. That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency that is Dogecoin DOGE/USD is Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times and often caused spikes in the valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk's favorite topics on Twitter Inc TWTR.
Here's Why Amazon Is Abandoning Dozens Of US Warehouses
Amazon will not open 42 facilities spread across 25 million square feet of usable space. Amazon operates more than 1,200 logistics facilities, large and small, around the U.S. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN has abandoned many existing and planned facilities around the U.S. due to slow sales growth. Bloomberg quoted consulting firm...
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Disney, Amazon, Uber, Apple And Why Netflix Is Facing A Defamation Suit
Disney may soon launch a membership program, which could be similar to Amazon's Prime service. Snap Inc, the parent company of the social media app Snapchat, plans to lay off around 20% of its workforce. Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's...
Jim Cramer Says Stay Away From Dogecoin And Shiba Inu, Making Money In Crypto Doesn't Mean It's For Real
Mad Money host Jim Cramer warned investors to stay away from altcoins like Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD and a host of other cryptocurrencies that did not live up to expectations. What Happened: In a recent segment of CNBC’s Mad Money, Cramer said that it was time to question...
Here's Why Vitalik Buterin Says Crypto Price Crashes Like Terra Luna Are Good For The Market
Buterin says unsustainable business models tend to succeed during booms because everything is going up. Earlier, Buterin said he expects crypto only to be as volatile as gold or the stock market in the next few decades. Vitalik Buterin, the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain co-founder, recently said that the decline in...
Lululemon, Smartsheet, Okta, And Other Big Gainers From Friday
U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Friday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. HOLI jumped 16.5% to close at $19.76. A consortium led by China's Hollysys Automation’s management aims to take the U.S.-listed automation and control system maker private in a deal at a $1.8 billion valuation, Reuters reported.
Triple Digit Growth Lands Benzinga Spot On The Inc. 5000 For The Second Year In A Row
In recognition of triple-digit growth, over the span of three years, Inc. magazine recognized Benzinga for a second year as one of the fastest-growing companies. Based in Detroit, Benzinga is a media outlet and data provider for large-name institutions and retail investors. Its core product portfolio consists of newswires and analytics software.
Why Trump SPAC Partner DWAC's Shares Are Plummeting Today
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC are tumbling in premarket trading on Tuesday. Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company’s proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.
A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin As Labor Day Weekend Begins: All Eyes On Sept. 6
Bitcoin BTC/USD was declining just 1% lower on Friday in bullish opposition to the S&P 500, which rejected an important psychological level at $4,000 and slid about 0.08%. Ethereum ETH/USD was initially leading the crypto sector, spiking over 4% higher but began to retrace intraday to trade mostly flat. Dogecoin DOGE/USD fell slightly more modestly in tandem with Bitcoin, declining about 1.6%.
Apple Co-Founder Says Many Cryptocurrencies Are 'Rip-Offs' But Only One Is 'Pure Gold'
This article was originally published on March 7, 2022. Apple Inc. AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak has described Bitcoin BTC/USD as the only cryptocurrency that’s “pure-gold mathematics.”. What Happened: Wozniak made the comments about Bitcoin in an interview with Business Insider, adding that many cryptocurrencies are untrustworthy and have...
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Shoots Up 26% To Emerge As Day's Top Gainer Ahead Of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin: Here's Why
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD soared over 26% to $40.65 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning. Time-frame % Change (+/-) ETC was among the top two gainers on price tracking websites, CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.The cryptocurrency was also seen trending on both these websites. Ethereum Classic, the inheritor of Ethereum’s...
Earnings Scheduled For September 6, 2022
• LightInTheBox Holding LITB is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $297.33 million. Companies Reporting After The Bell. • Avid Bioservices CDMO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04...
Anthony Scaramucci Is Making A $250M Bet On 'The Google' Of Crypto
This article was originally published on January 16, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD Bull and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that his firm is investing heavily in Algorand ALGO/USD because he thinks the cryptocurrency will replace many of its competing blockchains. In a recent interview, he said that ALGO will challenge...
