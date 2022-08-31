Q2 was a challenging quarter for anyone with Chinese business dealings and growing at all defied logic. Yet Tenet PKKFF managed to turn in year over year growth of 6% despite having virtually only one month to do it in and with limited capital due to delayed fund raising. Of the $32.4 million it reported, $10.1 million was from the June 618 Shopping Festival. It also participated in the 618 Shopping Festival last year, financing 789 transactions worth approximately $200,000,000 and generated $15 million in sales then. All other verticals declined except for insurance. The company said in Q1 insurance generated $500,000 to revenues and in Q2 it was up 9.8% sequentially, thus about $550,000 and clearly a disappointment. With China shut down to travel, there was no surprise that car insurance would also be hit but that business is ramping slower than expected.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO