Cult of Mac
iPhone 14 could use iPhone 13 Pro’s more powerful A15 Bionic chip
A new report again corroborates rumors of the non-Pro iPhone 14 models featuring an enhanced A15 Bionic chip. The upcoming iPhones could use the same configuration as the A15 Bionic inside the iPhone 13 Pro. Apple typically uses the same A-series chip across its latest iPhones. This year though, it...
Cult of Mac
Verizon could bundle Apple One with its most expensive plan
Verizon could soon become the first U.S. carrier to bundle an Apple One subscription for free with one of its plans. The network operator reportedly plans to announce the offer alongside the iPhone 14 series. Apple One subscription pricing starts at $14.95 per month in the United States for a...
Cult of Mac
Apple Watch Pro renders reveal new physical button
Purported CAD renders of the Apple Watch Pro appeared online Monday, giving us a clear look at the rumored high-end wearable’s design. The renders show a new physical key on the left side of the watch. The rugged Apple Watch variant will be aimed at athletes and endurance sports.
Cult of Mac
Apple could call its first headset ‘Reality Pro’ with two more on the way
Apple is reportedly working on at least three AR/VR headsets. The company will first launch the “Apple Reality Pro” headset, which would directly rival Meta’s upcoming Quest Pro headset. Apple developing three AR/VR headsets. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says...
Cult of Mac
Everything we’re expecting from AirPods Pro 2
After three years, an upgraded version of AirPods Pro is finally expected at Apple’s September product event. But you don’t have to wait: Many details about Apple’s next wireless earbuds leaked out already. They’re expected to be redesigned inside and out. Even the charging case reportedly will...
Cult of Mac
Get up to 70% off Apple accessories for Labor Day
As you (hopefully) kick back and relax on Labor Day, consider putting less of your hard-earned pay than usual toward a great variety of Apple Watch accessories. You can get 20% to 70% off in the Cult of Mac Store’s Labor Day Sale, which ends Tuesday. You have your...
Cult of Mac
Enjoy music, documentaries and books when you bundle these content services
As streaming services proliferate and become more specialized, choosing a platform you enjoy can be tricky. Fortunately, that also means you may find a platform devoted to the exact type of content you enjoy most. And it might not even be a streaming service!. This Labor Day, we’ve done some...
Cult of Mac
Top 11 tips to edit terrific video projects using Filmora video editor
This post on video editing is brought to you by Wondershare. People post videos for various reasons, either for personal journaling or professional promotions. In fact, some focus on video production and editing as a career path, creating and posting new projects frequently. For these people, it is important to find a high-quality video editor platform with good performance, a variety of features and more.
Cult of Mac
Learn to make Microsoft Excel work for you with this $30 training bundle
To make the most out of your Mac, you can install a wide range of productivity apps like Microsoft Excel, which lets you organize and analyze data, track budgets and much more. But as powerful as Excel is, it’s only useful if you know how to use it. The...
Cult of Mac
Banish the internet’s garbage from your home
For many people, the internet has some role in almost every facet of their life. Bored? Stream something. Working? Do research online. Got kids? They probably need the internet, too, but it’s up to you to ensure they don’t see all of it. It’s a lot to handle,...
