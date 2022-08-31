ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cult of Mac

iPhone 14 could use iPhone 13 Pro’s more powerful A15 Bionic chip

A new report again corroborates rumors of the non-Pro iPhone 14 models featuring an enhanced A15 Bionic chip. The upcoming iPhones could use the same configuration as the A15 Bionic inside the iPhone 13 Pro. Apple typically uses the same A-series chip across its latest iPhones. This year though, it...
Cult of Mac

Verizon could bundle Apple One with its most expensive plan

Verizon could soon become the first U.S. carrier to bundle an Apple One subscription for free with one of its plans. The network operator reportedly plans to announce the offer alongside the iPhone 14 series. Apple One subscription pricing starts at $14.95 per month in the United States for a...
Cult of Mac

Apple Watch Pro renders reveal new physical button

Purported CAD renders of the Apple Watch Pro appeared online Monday, giving us a clear look at the rumored high-end wearable’s design. The renders show a new physical key on the left side of the watch. The rugged Apple Watch variant will be aimed at athletes and endurance sports.
Cult of Mac

Everything we’re expecting from AirPods Pro 2

After three years, an upgraded version of AirPods Pro is finally expected at Apple’s September product event. But you don’t have to wait: Many details about Apple’s next wireless earbuds leaked out already. They’re expected to be redesigned inside and out. Even the charging case reportedly will...
Cult of Mac

Get up to 70% off Apple accessories for Labor Day

As you (hopefully) kick back and relax on Labor Day, consider putting less of your hard-earned pay than usual toward a great variety of Apple Watch accessories. You can get 20% to 70% off in the Cult of Mac Store’s Labor Day Sale, which ends Tuesday. You have your...
Cult of Mac

Enjoy music, documentaries and books when you bundle these content services

As streaming services proliferate and become more specialized, choosing a platform you enjoy can be tricky. Fortunately, that also means you may find a platform devoted to the exact type of content you enjoy most. And it might not even be a streaming service!. This Labor Day, we’ve done some...
Cult of Mac

Top 11 tips to edit terrific video projects using Filmora video editor

This post on video editing is brought to you by Wondershare. People post videos for various reasons, either for personal journaling or professional promotions. In fact, some focus on video production and editing as a career path, creating and posting new projects frequently. For these people, it is important to find a high-quality video editor platform with good performance, a variety of features and more.
Cult of Mac

Banish the internet’s garbage from your home

For many people, the internet has some role in almost every facet of their life. Bored? Stream something. Working? Do research online. Got kids? They probably need the internet, too, but it’s up to you to ensure they don’t see all of it. It’s a lot to handle,...
