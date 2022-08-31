ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Alex Murdaugh’s legal team expected to receive discovery material

By Tim Renaud
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bw6iA_0hcdJzWx00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh issued a statement Wednesday morning saying their team received an order compelling the state to comply with a request to see evidence against their client in the killings of his wife and son.

While the defense team, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, said they expect to receive those materials at some point on Wednesday morning, the prosecuting attorney told them some of those materials will temporarily be under a protective order as ordered by Judge Clifton Newman.

“We look forward to reviewing the State’s materials and allegations immediately so we can continue to build a defense for our client so we’re ready for trial in less than six months,” the attorneys said in a written statement.

Newman ordered the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office to turn over that discovery evidence to Murdaugh’s defense team during a hearing Monday in Colleton County.

It comes after his team filed a motion to compel evidence, saying they could not prepare for trial without the evidence against their client.

Over the past two weeks, Harpootlian has filed motions accusing the state of failing to turn over evidence while also leaking evidence to family and members of the media. The state adamantly denied the allegations during Monday’s hearing.

Newman ruled the state must turn over evidence to Murdaugh’s attorneys and issued a temporary protective order while he gives it further consideration.

It all comes just weeks after the AG’s office and State Law Enforcement Division announced indictments against the disbarred attorney in the killings of his wife Margaret and son Paul. The indictments by a State Grand Jury in Colleton County claim that Murdaugh shot his wife and son using a shotgun and rifle on the family’s property in June 2021.

But shortly after the indictment was announced, Murdaugh’s attorneys demanded to see evidence within 30 days that led to the decision.

Harpootlian later said prosecutors failed to hand over that evidence. In a motion filed last week, Harpootlian said that investigators found audio and video recordings from the day of the killings on the family’s Colleton County property. Those recordings were allegedly found during a search of Paul’s phone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Which South Carolina school districts pay administrators the most?

IRMO, S.C. (WBTW) — Not surprisingly, principals in South Carolina’s larger school districts typically make more than in the small districts, according to 2021-22 data from state report cards. The data is in line with a report from the National Center for Education Statistics, which found that for the 2017-18 academic year, principals nationwide averaged […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Colleton County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
walterborolive.com

More drama unfolds in ongoing case against Murdaugh

Colleton County was the scene of another dramatic chapter in the internationally-publicized courtroom case involving accused murderer and disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. On Monday, August 29th, Murdaugh’s defense team, which consists of Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, from Columbia, S.C., appeared in a Colleton County courtroom for what they are calling an alleged leak of information from the prosecutors involved in the case.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Alleged burglar shot by South Carolina homeowner

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A homeowner shot a man in the arm early Saturday morning after the man allegedly broke into his home, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. Lawrence Butler Jr., 37, was taken to the hospital after the shooting and is expected to be charged with first-degree burglary and cocaine possession after he […]
WBTW News13

5 accused of doing burnouts on South Carolina bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Five people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a traffic incident last month on the Ravenel Bridge. Mount Pleasant police said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts and drove recklessly while on the bridge. “The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Harpootlian
WBTW News13

North Carolina Supreme Court rules nurses can be held legally liable for medical mistakes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled nurses can face legal charges for medical injuries, striking down a 90-year-old precedent. In 2010, Amaya Gullate was 3 years old when medical professionals at Carolinas Medical Center, now Atrium Health, recommended a procedure for her heart condition. “They gave her anesthesia, […]
U.S. POLITICS
live5news.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a deadly overnight shooting on Fairwind Drive in North Charleston Friday. Teresa Jenkins-Self, 29, from Hollywood, died from a gunshot wound just after midnight, according to Charleston County...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Violent Crime#State
WBTW News13

South Carolina won’t tax forgiven student loan debt

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina won’t tax forgiven student loan debt, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue. In a tweet, the SCDOR said the General Assembly adopted IRC Section 108(f)(5) during the 2022 legislative session, which excludes student loan forgiveness from being considered taxable income. IRC Section 108(f)(5) was amended by […]
EDUCATION
WBTW News13

13-year-old injured during Saturday night shooting in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a 13-year-old was injured during an apparent shooting in West Ashley. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) received multiple calls regarding a shooting at the Pamilla Parkside Apartments around 10:48 p.m. Saturday. Officers located a victim at the scene and began to render emergency medical aid before the teen was […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

5 people injured, 2 arrested after downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five adults were injured by gunfire during a shooting in downtown Charleston early Sunday morning. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the area of King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. where several people were struck by gunfire. Police say the victims are being treated at area hospitals […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Judge again denies South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s effort to skirt Georgia subpoena

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday ruled that constitutional protections don’t shield U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham from testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible illegal efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May rejected Graham’s argument that all his […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
FOUR OAKS, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

72K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy