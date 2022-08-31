ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Boone County Treasurer Dustin Stanton appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Boone County treasurer Dustin Stanton manages the county’s $100-million investment portfolio. Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) appointed the Centralia businessman to the post this spring. Boone County’s current annual budget is about $94-million, and Mr. Stanton tells 939 the Eagle’s Fred Parry that inflation is impacting the budget, specifically road and bridge. Stanton joined Fred in-studio for the hour on Saturday’s “CEO Round Table,” and tells listeners his priorities include transparency and accountability:
BOONE COUNTY, MO
howellcountynews.com

Misdemeanor Charges Catch up to Coach

A first-year teacher and cross country coach at Liberty High School spent the weekend before school started in Callaway County Jail. Jackson Q. Conner, 22, of Mountain View, served two days of shock incarceration from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, confirms court documents. The sentence stems from a 2019 driving...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
kjluradio.com

Now is the time for low-income families to apply for weatherization assistance

A Columbia-based nonprofit that serves low-income individuals in eleven mid-Missouri counties says now is the time to get signed up for their free weatherization program. The purpose of Central Missouri Community Action’s weatherization program is to increase the energy efficiency of homes occupied by disadvantaged persons, particularly elderly people with disabilities and families with children. Housing Development Director Ben Burgett says the program helps their clients save money while protecting the environment through lower energy usage.
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Callaway County man leads cops on a chase

A Holts Summit man faces charges after a police chase. 30 – year old Joshua Temmen is charged with tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest. He was wanted in connection with thefts in the Tebbetts and Wainwright areas. A deputy tried to pull Temmen over north of New Bloomfield earlier this week. He was arrested after his car broke down. He was on parole from the Department of Corrections.
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
#Mizzou Football#Faurot Field#Long Lines#Concession#American Football#Mizzou Tigers#Louisiana Tech
kchi.com

Booked Into Jail

Three bookings into jail are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Friday afternoon, Chillicothe Police booked 42-year-old Laura Beth Waterman into the Randolph County Jail for alleged probation violation on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child – involving drugs. Bond is set at $20,000 – Cash Only.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Three arrested after search warrants served in Miller County

Three people are arrested in Miller County over the past week, after authorities serve several search warrants across the county. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched home on Village Marina Road on Saturday. They found 30 grams of fentanyl, five grams methamphetamine, 4 grams cocaine, 4 oxytocin tablets, 5 clonazepam tablets and two guns, which one of which was stolen.
MILLER COUNTY, MO

