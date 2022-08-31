Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Related
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Boone County Treasurer Dustin Stanton appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”
Boone County treasurer Dustin Stanton manages the county’s $100-million investment portfolio. Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) appointed the Centralia businessman to the post this spring. Boone County’s current annual budget is about $94-million, and Mr. Stanton tells 939 the Eagle’s Fred Parry that inflation is impacting the budget, specifically road and bridge. Stanton joined Fred in-studio for the hour on Saturday’s “CEO Round Table,” and tells listeners his priorities include transparency and accountability:
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: I-70 traffic jammed in mid-Missouri’s Cooper County, after body is found near highway
Missouri state troopers say the passing lane of eastbound I-70 at the 94 mile-marker near Boonville is closed for a death investigation. Troopers say it’s due to an “incident.” Our news partner ABC-17 reports a body has been found along I-70. Traffic is backed for a few miles, on a very busy Labor Day holiday.
Capital City High School student disciplined after threats
A Capital City High School student was disciplined Thursday after reportedly making threats on social media. The post Capital City High School student disciplined after threats appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
howellcountynews.com
Misdemeanor Charges Catch up to Coach
A first-year teacher and cross country coach at Liberty High School spent the weekend before school started in Callaway County Jail. Jackson Q. Conner, 22, of Mountain View, served two days of shock incarceration from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, confirms court documents. The sentence stems from a 2019 driving...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County
A Moberly woman was hit and killed while standing on Interstate 70 eastbound in Cooper County on Friday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The post Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Now is the time for low-income families to apply for weatherization assistance
A Columbia-based nonprofit that serves low-income individuals in eleven mid-Missouri counties says now is the time to get signed up for their free weatherization program. The purpose of Central Missouri Community Action’s weatherization program is to increase the energy efficiency of homes occupied by disadvantaged persons, particularly elderly people with disabilities and families with children. Housing Development Director Ben Burgett says the program helps their clients save money while protecting the environment through lower energy usage.
kwos.com
Callaway County man leads cops on a chase
A Holts Summit man faces charges after a police chase. 30 – year old Joshua Temmen is charged with tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest. He was wanted in connection with thefts in the Tebbetts and Wainwright areas. A deputy tried to pull Temmen over north of New Bloomfield earlier this week. He was arrested after his car broke down. He was on parole from the Department of Corrections.
Eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County reopens after FedEx truck goes sideways
Highway patrol troopers were investigating a crash Wednesday afternoon that blocked eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County. The post Eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County reopens after FedEx truck goes sideways appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Highway patrol investigating report of body found along Interstate 70 near Boonville
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were investigating a report of a body found along Interstate 70 in Cooper County on Friday morning. The post Highway patrol investigating report of body found along Interstate 70 near Boonville appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man shot in vehicle on Columbia street
Police closed off part of an east-central Columbia street Tuesday. The post Man shot in vehicle on Columbia street appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Four-year-old dies in rollover crash in Morgan County
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Route W Saturday afternoon. The post Four-year-old dies in rollover crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
Three bookings into jail are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Friday afternoon, Chillicothe Police booked 42-year-old Laura Beth Waterman into the Randolph County Jail for alleged probation violation on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child – involving drugs. Bond is set at $20,000 – Cash Only.
Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop on Speeding Vehicle
A Sedalia couple got arrested Friday afternoon around 2:40 p.m., after Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at 32nd and Clinton Road on a speeding vehicle with a defective brake lamp. A computer check of the driver, 35-year-old Jeffrey Lockington of Sedalia, revealed he was driving while revoked. The passenger,...
Amazing Collection of 165 Unrestored Classic Cars Is Hitting the Auction Block
Dick Hutchison Auction and Real Estate LLCPatina is a key word here.
kjluradio.com
Three arrested after search warrants served in Miller County
Three people are arrested in Miller County over the past week, after authorities serve several search warrants across the county. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched home on Village Marina Road on Saturday. They found 30 grams of fentanyl, five grams methamphetamine, 4 grams cocaine, 4 oxytocin tablets, 5 clonazepam tablets and two guns, which one of which was stolen.
Comments / 2