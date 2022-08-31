Read full article on original website
Vehicle crash in Melrose kills 1, injuries 2 others, state police currently investigating
Massachusetts State Police are currently investigating a vehicular crash in Melrose that killed a 41-year-old Randolph man and left two others from Saugus with minor injuries. According to state police, at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan “traveling at a high rate of speed” was headed westbound on Lynn Fells Parkway. However, another car, a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta carrying two passengers was driving eastbound on the Parkway.
Worcester police pull man out of burning car that flipped over after operator drove into boulder early Monday morning
Two Worcester Police Officers pulled a 22-year-old man out of a burning car, minutes before it burst into flames, after the vehicle collided with a boulder near Southwest Common Plaza early Monday morning. At 1 a.m. on Monday, a Worcester Police Officer was traveling near Southwest Common Plaza when she...
41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose
MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
WCVB
Off-duty MBTA bus driver purposely ran over man in street, killing him, investigators say
BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver faced a murder charge Friday, accused of purposely running over a man with his personal car and dragging his body in Boston. Maximo Mazanett, 54, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Thomas Ruffen, 39. The incident happened near the...
Tefan Ivy, 29-year-old Marine Corps veteran, one of the victims of fatal Sunday morning shooting in Dorchester
An early Sunday morning shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood left two people dead, including a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, according to WCVB. The news station reported that the family of Tefan Ivy, 29-year-old Marine Corps veteran, confirmed that he was one of the people fatally shot during the Sunday morning Dorchester shooting.
Off-duty MBTA bus driver Maximo Mazanett accused of running over and killing Boston man, charged with murder
A 54-year-old Hyde Park man accused of running over a man near Jackson Square Thursday morning was arraigned on a murder charge in court Friday. Maximo Mazanett, an MBTA bus driver, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of 39-year-old Thomas Ruffen, WCVB reported. The incident reportedly took...
NECN
Labor Day Fire Destroys Medford Home, Several Families Displaced
Several families are without a place to live after an early morning fire tore through their multi-family home in Medford, Massachusetts. Flames started shooting from the back of the Forest Street house just after 6 a.m. on Labor Day. Neighbor Gregg Danilchuk says he was having coffee with his wife...
Man suffers serious injuries after getting struck by car in Swansea Sunday night
A man suffered serious injuries after a vehicle hit him in Swansea on Sunday night, according to police. A spokesperson for the Swansea Police Department said on Sunday night at around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a motor vehicle on Route 6 at Route 195.
Person hospitalized after stabbing at Quincy McDonald’s Saturday; suspect in custody
A person was hospitalized Saturday after being stabbed at a McDonald’s restaurant in Quincy. Police, firefighters and EMS responded to the McDonald’s at 275 Hancock St. at approximately 12:20 p.m. Saturday after a report of a stabbing, Quincy Police Department said in a Facebook post. EMS immediately provided aid to the victim, who was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
NECN
Person Critically Injured in Stabbing at McDonald's in Quincy
A person suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when they were stabbed by someone they knew at a McDonald's in Quincy, Massachusetts, police said. Quincy police were called to the McDonald's at 275 Hancock Street for a reported stabbing around 12:20 p.m. The victim received aid from first responders on scene and was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. There was no immediate update on their condition.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Spitting, Dumping, Biting
8:43 a.m. – EG’s animal control officer learned an EG resident’s cat was possibly bitten by a bat and the owner feared the bat was rabid. DEM tested the bat, which was negative for rabies; meanwhile the ACO learned the cat was one year late on its rabies vaccine. She told the cat’s owner to remedy that.
Brockton Pedestrian Killed in Crash Identified
BROCKTON — A Brockton man killed in a multiple-vehicle crash while walking in the city on Wednesday night has been identified as 24-year-old Edisson Matza. Matza was killed and four others injured in the crash, which took place at around 8:28 p.m. on Aug. 31 on Pleasant Street at Nye Avenue, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said.
Person struck by vehicle in Cambridge, suffers life-threatening injuries
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police and fire officials responded to a call for a person struck by a vehicle in a Cambridge, Thursday. The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. in a parking lot near State St. and Mass Ave., according to Cambridge Police. Officials say the victim sustained life-threatening injuries.
WCVB
Murder suspect arrested after pedestrian struck, killed by SUV in Boston
BOSTON — A suspect is expected to be arraigned Friday on a murder charge after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday on the Roxbury/Jamaica Plain Line in Boston. The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on Columbus Avenue near Centre Street near the Jackson Square MBTA stop. The victim's name and age were not released.
1 person killed, 5 others seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brockton
One person was killed and five other were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians, cars, and motorcycles in Brockton on Wednesday night, authorities said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found several people suffering from an array of injuries, according to the Brockton Police Department.
Fire hits building on Blackstone River Road in Worcester; no injuries reported
WORCESTER - A multi-unit building on Blackstone River Road was heavily damaged by fire Thursday evening. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. The fire, reported about 6:30 p.m., went to three alarms, with heavy smoke filling the sky above the neighborhood. Worcester fire officials told 7News that they...
capecoddaily.com
Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Ambulances from Bourne and West Barnstable were called to a crash in Sandwich around 4:45 PM Thursday afternoon. According to reports, two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. Three people were transported to hospital with unknown injuries. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WCVB
Leominster, Massachusetts, boy reported missing, police say
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster, Massachusetts, police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Police said David Abreu is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. David wears dark-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a black camo backpack.
Victim identified in deadly Roxbury crash after suspect appeared in court on Murder Charges
BOSTON — The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Roxbury appeared in court on murder charges Friday morning after new details were released on the case. The victim was identified as Thomas J. Ruffin and his suspected killer, Maximo Manzette, 54 of Hyde Park was accused of intentionally running him with his car. Officials said that Ruffin and Manzette did not know each other.
