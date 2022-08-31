ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Vehicle crash in Melrose kills 1, injuries 2 others, state police currently investigating

Massachusetts State Police are currently investigating a vehicular crash in Melrose that killed a 41-year-old Randolph man and left two others from Saugus with minor injuries. According to state police, at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan “traveling at a high rate of speed” was headed westbound on Lynn Fells Parkway. However, another car, a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta carrying two passengers was driving eastbound on the Parkway.
MELROSE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
MELROSE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Concord, MA
NECN

Labor Day Fire Destroys Medford Home, Several Families Displaced

Several families are without a place to live after an early morning fire tore through their multi-family home in Medford, Massachusetts. Flames started shooting from the back of the Forest Street house just after 6 a.m. on Labor Day. Neighbor Gregg Danilchuk says he was having coffee with his wife...
MEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mbta Commuter Rail#Accident#Mbta
MassLive.com

Person hospitalized after stabbing at Quincy McDonald’s Saturday; suspect in custody

A person was hospitalized Saturday after being stabbed at a McDonald’s restaurant in Quincy. Police, firefighters and EMS responded to the McDonald’s at 275 Hancock St. at approximately 12:20 p.m. Saturday after a report of a stabbing, Quincy Police Department said in a Facebook post. EMS immediately provided aid to the victim, who was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
QUINCY, MA
NECN

Person Critically Injured in Stabbing at McDonald's in Quincy

A person suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when they were stabbed by someone they knew at a McDonald's in Quincy, Massachusetts, police said. Quincy police were called to the McDonald's at 275 Hancock Street for a reported stabbing around 12:20 p.m. The victim received aid from first responders on scene and was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. There was no immediate update on their condition.
QUINCY, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Spitting, Dumping, Biting

8:43 a.m. – EG’s animal control officer learned an EG resident’s cat was possibly bitten by a bat and the owner feared the bat was rabid. DEM tested the bat, which was negative for rabies; meanwhile the ACO learned the cat was one year late on its rabies vaccine. She told the cat’s owner to remedy that.
WARWICK, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1420 WBSM

Brockton Pedestrian Killed in Crash Identified

BROCKTON — A Brockton man killed in a multiple-vehicle crash while walking in the city on Wednesday night has been identified as 24-year-old Edisson Matza. Matza was killed and four others injured in the crash, which took place at around 8:28 p.m. on Aug. 31 on Pleasant Street at Nye Avenue, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said.
BROCKTON, MA
WCVB

Murder suspect arrested after pedestrian struck, killed by SUV in Boston

BOSTON — A suspect is expected to be arraigned Friday on a murder charge after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday on the Roxbury/Jamaica Plain Line in Boston. The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on Columbus Avenue near Centre Street near the Jackson Square MBTA stop. The victim's name and age were not released.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

1 person killed, 5 others seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brockton

One person was killed and five other were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians, cars, and motorcycles in Brockton on Wednesday night, authorities said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found several people suffering from an array of injuries, according to the Brockton Police Department.
BROCKTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Ambulances from Bourne and West Barnstable were called to a crash in Sandwich around 4:45 PM Thursday afternoon. According to reports, two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. Three people were transported to hospital with unknown injuries. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SANDWICH, MA
WCVB

Leominster, Massachusetts, boy reported missing, police say

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster, Massachusetts, police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Police said David Abreu is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. David wears dark-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a black camo backpack.
LEOMINSTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim identified in deadly Roxbury crash after suspect appeared in court on Murder Charges

BOSTON — The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Roxbury appeared in court on murder charges Friday morning after new details were released on the case. The victim was identified as Thomas J. Ruffin and his suspected killer, Maximo Manzette, 54 of Hyde Park was accused of intentionally running him with his car. Officials said that Ruffin and Manzette did not know each other.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy