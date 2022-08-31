The work week got off to a cloudy start with a few scattered showers. A series of low pressure areas will move along a stationary front draped across the Ohio Valley and gives us a chance for rain through Tuesday. There is ample moisture at the surface so patchy dense fog will develop after Midnight. The fog will linger through mid-morning Tuesday and some schools may may go on a two-hour delay. After a cloudy morning, skies will clear in the afternoon but we will have a chance for rain throughout the day.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO