Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Dense fog for Tuesday morning; skies clear later this week

The work week got off to a cloudy start with a few scattered showers. A series of low pressure areas will move along a stationary front draped across the Ohio Valley and gives us a chance for rain through Tuesday. There is ample moisture at the surface so patchy dense fog will develop after Midnight. The fog will linger through mid-morning Tuesday and some schools may may go on a two-hour delay. After a cloudy morning, skies will clear in the afternoon but we will have a chance for rain throughout the day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Labor Day weather forecast for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with a few more isolated thunderstorms will lead us into Labor Day. Moisture remains present this week, but becomes more widely scattered. Flash flooding was a major issue over the holiday weekend. This was especially true for southern Indiana on Saturday, September 3rd. Jefferson County emergency management reported homes washed away along E Brushy Fork Road. The body of an elderly woman was found five miles downstream from where her home was swept away, Jefferson County officials say. Radar indicates rainfall totals in Jefferson County over at least 5 inches in just a few hours time Saturday.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

BMV, IndyPL to close on Labor Day, trash and bus schedules affected

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indianapolis organizations and businesses have announced Labor Day closures for Monday, Sept. 5. Every branch of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has been closed on Saturday and Sunday and will remain closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day. Branches are scheduled to resume regular business hours on Tuesday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert declared for missing Hendricks County man

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – The Hendrick’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Danville man. Police are looking for 69-year-old Charles Adkins, a 6-foot, 1-inch. 176-pound man who has been missing since Monday evening. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Adkins...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man shot on city’s south side in very critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “very critical” condition following a shooting Sunday afternoon on Indianapolis’ south side. Indianapolis Metro police were called just before 6 p.m. to Community Hospital South for a walk-in gunshot victim. The victim, who had been driven to the hospital after being shot, was in critical condition, IMPD said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

14 NaloxBoxes installed throughout Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Advocates in central Indiana are putting life-saving tools into the hands of those who need them. 14 Naloxone Boxes, or NaloxBoxes, are now installed all across Johnson County. Each box is filled with doses of Naloxone, a medicine that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Tennessee man killed in crash on I-65 near downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Tennessee died Saturday afternoon after hitting a semi-truck in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near downtown Indianapolis, state police said. Indiana State Police investigators said that 28-year-old Eduard Chekhun of Sevierville, Tenn. was injured after his black 2015 BMW hit the back of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police: Drunk driver ran red light, caused deadly 4-vehicle crash on south side

INDIANAPOLIS – One person died and several others were sent to the hospital following a weekend crash that police believe was caused by a drunk driver who ran a red light. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the four-vehicle crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue on the south side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Coroner identifies body found in pond as missing 4-year-old girl

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Hendricks County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a body found during the search of a pond last week is that of a missing 4-year-old girl. Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe disappeared Thursday, setting off a large search. A body matching her description was recovered from a retention pond Friday.
PLAINFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman airlifted to Indy hospital after ORV crash in Fayette County

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. – A Liberty woman suffered serious injuries following an off-road vehicle crash in Connersville. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, officers were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. Sunday to the area near the 500 block of Big Bear Road in Connersville. An off-road vehicle (ORV) lost...
CONNERSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Juvenile hurt in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – A female juvenile was seriously hurt in an overnight shooting on Indy’s east side early Sunday morning. Police were called to the Amoco gas station on East Washington Street just after 3 a.m. They located a female juvenile a wound from an apparent gunshot wound. She...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Story of Indy ex-con to be told in Mel Gibson movie

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sept. 20, Gilbert Galvan will board a plane at Indianapolis International Airport to fly to Los Angeles for the Hollywood premiere of a movie based on his career as a prolific robber of Canadian banks and jewelry stores in the 1980s. Because he often flew from...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man shot, killed on northwest side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 5:45 p.m. to the 4200 block of N. High School Road on report of a person shot. Upon arrival to the area, which is near an Express Pantry close to the intersection of High School Road and Gateway Drive, officers found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman shot, killed in parking lot of Lafayette Walmart

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A woman died in a shooting outside a Lafayette Walmart. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at the Walmart located at 4205 Commerce Dr. Officers arrived to find a woman shot to death in the parking lot. She has...
LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Carmel Police looking for missing mother and daughter

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel Police are trying to locate a mother and a daughter who were reported missing. A Facebook post late Friday says 37-year-old Christina Tinson and her daughter, 13-year-old Kindell Phillips. Tinson was least seen driving her 2011 GMC Terrain with Indiana license plate number GBJ430 east...
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Frankfort man dies after car goes off road, slams into utility pole

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – A 32-year-old Frankfort man died in a weekend crash in Clinton County. According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 1734 S. Prairie Ave. around 3:35 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found a 1998 Ford Taurus that had sustained significant damage....
FRANKFORT, IN
cbs4indy.com

Mayor Hogsett condemns march of Patriot Front in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett has condemned the march of approximately 75 members of a group researchers call white nationalist and fascist through downtown Indianapolis this weekend. “Hate has no place in Indianapolis,” read the mayor’s statement. “The individuals who marched downtown yesterday do not represent the values of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

VIDEO: White nationalist hate group marches in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — An extremist, white nationalist hate group marched through the streets of Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon while chanting, carrying signs and beating drums. Video given to CBS4 taken by a witness downtown shows around 50 white males dressed in khakis, dark shirts and face coverings roaming the city streets. The extremist group Patriot Front has claimed they were the organizers of the march on their account on the social media site Telegram.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

