Life on Venus, or the possibility thereof, has been a hot topic as of late. There's also been plenty of controversies, including the (still disputed) discovery of phosphine, a potential biomarker in the atmosphere. The best way to lay that controversy to rest would be to go there and actually take samples, which at the very least, would help constrain the existence of life in Venus' cloud layers. And a wide-ranging team from academia and industry hopes to do just that.

ASTRONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO