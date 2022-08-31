ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

How To Recover Comfortably With An Intercostal Muscle Strain

By Nicklas Balboa
Health Digest
Health Digest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hh2RV_0hcdJ99m00

The intercostal muscles connect the ribcage and support the breathing process, according to Healthline . They are made up of three layers: innermost, internal, and external (per Physiopedia ). An intercostal strain can occur from a number of factors ranging from overuse or direct trauma to weakened muscles. Healthline says that some common ways to injure the intercostal muscles include coughing, repetitive reaching or twisting motions — as seen in professions like painting or sports like baseball — and direct traumas from falling or a contact sport.

According to MedicalNewsToday , there are some tell-tale signs of an intercostal muscle injury. The space between the ribs may be tender to the touch and have sharp pain — the intercostal muscles may even spasm. Additionally, the upper back may be in pain as a result of stiff muscles. The pain may get worse over time and with coughing or when taking deep breaths. Notably, the pain may get worse after certain repetitive exercises or motions like swimming. While some intercostal injuries can heal within a week, some injuries can take two months or longer to heal (via Physiopedia). The injury can be very painful and affect sleep and daytime activities, so it's important to find ways to recover comfortably and heal.

How To Improve Sleep And Daytime Living

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XnZy9_0hcdJ99m00

As with most injuries, rest is important during the first few days. You may want to avoid any repetitive movements — or physical activities — that aggravate the injured muscles (per Cleveland Clinic ). Additionally, during the first few days of the injury, applying ice may provide relief, while heat can be used after 48 hours (per Healthline ). Over-the-counter (OTC) painkillers (like Tylenol) or OTC anti-inflammatory medications (like Advil) may help relieve any inflammation or pain. It is also important to see your doctor — they may recommend certain breathing exercises or refer you to a physical therapist for a stretching routine to aid in the recovery process (per Pain Management and Injury Relief ). Healing an intercostal injury can be tricky because too much inactivity can weaken the muscles and lead to further damage, while too much activity won't allow the muscles to heal properly (via Spine-Health ).

Sleep is another critical aspect of the healing process, but intercostal injuries can make sleep difficult and even painful. The Sleep Foundation says that adjusting your sleeping position can improve your sleep with an intercostal sprain. During the first few days, you may find more relief by sleeping in an elevated position with pillow props. Sometimes, sleeping in a recliner chair can help (per Healthline). Keep your spine aligned and position your torso in a neutral, relaxed position to avoid any twisting (per Sleep Foundation).

Read this next: When You Plank Every Day, This Is What Really Happens

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’

The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stiff Muscles#Pain Medicine#Intercostal Muscle#Pain Medications#Tylenol#Diseases#General Health
technologynetworks.com

How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair

A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
The Atlantic

The Pain That Is Unlike All Other Pain

Not long after wheeling me into the room where I would eventually give birth to my eldest daughter, the nurse asked me what my plan was for pain management. I didn’t have much of an answer. I had just completed my second semester of graduate school, a feat managed largely by underpreparing for parenthood. My only birth plan was to listen to my doctors and nurses. “What do you think I should do?” I asked. The nurse walked me through my options and then suggested the common approach of at least attempting to give birth without medication. If I felt I needed pain relief, she told me, I could start with less invasive methods, such as nitrous oxide and morphine, before considering an epidural.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
survivornet.com

Woman, 40, Was Told Her Rib Pain And Shortness of Breath Was Due to ‘Her Baby’s Feet’ And ‘Asthma During Pregnancy:’ But It Was Cancer, And She Needed an Emergency C-Section

After being told for weeks that her breathing issues were due to asthma while pregnant, Australian artist Jodee Mundy, 40, found out she had lung cancer. When she then found out it was advanced, she had to have an emergency c-section. Jodee’s cancer had spread to her liver, spine and...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration

Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
SCIENCE
survivornet.com

‘Life of the Party’ Mom, 42, Mistook Her Months Of Coughing, Fatigue For ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Army wife Vickie Cooney, 42, assumed her lingering symptoms of cough and fatigue were from battling COVID a few months ago. Then she found out she had lung cancer. Shortly after her initial diagnosis, the mother-of-two, described as “the life and soul of any party,” learned even more tragic news, the cancer had already spread to her brain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

2 Kinds Of Drinks Hair Loss Experts Say You Should Avoid At All Costs

Let’s be honest: hair loss can be intensely frightening. Even if you understand the root cause of your hair shedding — whether that’s an illness, medication you’re taking, stress, or genetics — it doesn’t make actually seeing clumps of fallen hair on your brush any easier. You may panic and rush to off to the store to stock up on biotin, herbal supplements that have been shown to help, or any number of hair serums and conditioners that are designed to strengthen strands. But in the process you could be overlooking mistakes that you’re making that make matters worse — including the foods and drinks you consume. These are the two kinds of drinks hair loss experts say you should avoid at all costs.
DRINKS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
81K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy