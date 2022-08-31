Read full article on original website
Jerri Aycock
5d ago
so sad a illness like bipolar disorder never a good turn out but u stay meds for this disorder it usually works but not always such a young age and a awesome singer he'll be truly missed ,prayers to the bell family for healing ❤
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Network Chef Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FPima County, AZ
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Related
Late Country Singer Naomi Judd Left Behind a Staggering Net Worth and Legacy After Her Death
Late singer Naomi Judd made a lasting impact on country music before her death by suicide on April 30, 2022, at age 76. The icon was best known for being part of the duo The Judds with her daughter Wynonna Judd. She left behind an incredible net worth after 40 years in the spotlight. Keep scrolling to learn more about her fortune and legacy.
Country Singer Luke Bell’s Family Releases Statement Following His Death, Say He is “Finally Free and at Peace”
Days after the death of 32-year-old country singer Luke Bell, who was found dead in Tuscon, Arizona after going missing for more than a week, his family has issued an official statement. “We have lost our beloved son, brother, and friend and we are heartbroken,” read the statement. “Luke had...
musictimes.com
Luke Bell Dead After Missing a Week: Country Singer's Real Cause of Death Foul Play?
Luke Bell, a rising country music singer, died at the age of 32 after supposedly going missing for almost a week. The question now is, was there foul play involved or the real cause of death is something else but as tragic?. Matt Kinman, a country artist and close friend...
Elvis Presley Made a Shocking Claim Ahead of His Death Says Author: ‘I Just Don’t Feel Good’
Elvis Presley claimed 'I just don't feel good,' revealing to friends the true state of his deteriorating health ahead of his death.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Priscilla Presley reveals new secrets about Elvis, 45 years after his death
Today marks 45 years since music icon Elvis Presley died, and Priscilla Presley is sharing brand-new details about The King. Presley's ex-wife dropped a bombshell about something he did not love doing during his career: the classic Elvis beach movies. She told NBC's "Today", "He really wanted to do serious films."
Did Elvis Presley die on the toilet?
ELVIS Presley died 45 years ago, leaving his loyal fans around the world devastated. Since he sadly passed away, there have been many reports that The King died on the toilet. The world's biggest star was found at his Graceland mansion on August 16, 1977, and pronounced dead at Memphis Baptist Memorial Hospital.
How Waylon Jennings Convinced A Man To Leave His Wife Alone With Him After A Show One Night
Waylon Jennings is an absolute legend. His iconic collection of music speaks for itself, one of my favorites of all time, but more than the music, his independent attitude and the way he lived his life… it’s just downright captivating. He was interviewed years ago on Nashville Public...
This Is The Man Frank Sinatra Called ‘The Greatest Singer In The World’
Not many music legends live long, so when there is one in his 90s, still gracefully delighting his fans and followers with his art, he must be celebrated. This is the case of legendary American singer Anthony Dominick Benedetto, professionally known as Tony Bennett who turned 96 on August 3 and was celebrated far and wide by his fans and followers, including several stars and celebrities. The nonagenarian iconic singer is widely respected among his contemporaries and generations following him.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Daily South
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's Daughter, Corinna, Joins Dad for Teary Tribute to Her Mom After Bike Accident
Amy Grant's family is supporting her through music as she continues to recover from a scary bicycle accident last month. Her husband Vince Gill was joined on stage by their daughter Corrina during his appearance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Thursday night. The talented 21-year-old broke down in tears during an emotional performance of the song Gill wrote for her mother, "When My Amy Prays," swapping mentions of "Amy" with "Mama."
John Wayne’s Unfortunate Experience With Ward Bond Left Director John Ford ‘Speechless’
From his Hollywood debut in 1926 to his tragic death in 1979, John Wayne amassed nearly 200 acting credits, becoming a symbol of Americana and a true icon of both the Western genre and the Golden Age of Hollywood along the way. In the course of his 50-year career, John...
Gladys Presley Died Tragically Young — How Old Was Elvis When She Passed?
The story of Elvis Presley is filled with staggering highs and heartbreaking lows. With the most recent biopic, Elvis, chronicling the life of the legendary rock and roll star, his story is back on center stage. Many know of the circumstances surrounding his death, living to only be 42 years...
Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49
Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, which featured youngsters...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s What John Wayne Considers His Worst Western
John Wayne passed away more than four decades ago. But, even today, his legacy is everlasting and his films continue to be a hallmark for movie buffs. More specifically though, John Wayne remains a literal symbol of the Western film drama. Before his death, he gave us iconic movies like True Grit, El Dorado, and The Shootist, among numerous others. Among his massive catalog of Western films though, John Wayne named one in particular as his worst ever, and that’s Cahill U.S. Marshall.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Looks Smitten Seeing Country Singer In Dazzling Outfit
Last week marked the 15th annual ACM Honors, a ceremony dedicated to celebrating people in front of and behind the cameras in the country music industry. Miranda Lambert was honored there for her career and managed to turn a few heads with her vibrant outfit – especially her husband’s.
The Young And The Restless Star Robert Newman Reveals Why He Was Relieved When Ashland Died
When Robert Newman took over the role of Ashland Locke after Richard Burgi was let go from "The Young and the Restless," fans liked him instantly, according to Daily Soap Dish. Ashland and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) have had a tumultuous relationship on the show, but after he rescued her from a car crash, she admitted that she was in love with him (via Soaps in Depth). Ashland was shocked considering all the bridges he had burned in Genoa City. The two decided to start a business and move to New York. However, Victoria double-crossed him, swindled him out of his fortune, and fled home (via Soaps in Depth).
Vince Gill emotionally honors injured wife Amy Grant in performance with daughter Corrina
Vince Gill honored his wife Amy Grant, who is recovering from a bicycling accident, in a teary duet with their daughter Corrina in Nashville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why John Wayne Exploded With Rage at Robert Duvall On Set of ‘True Grit’
When Robert Duvall was new to Hollywood, he had a hard time keeping his cool while filming his blockbuster hits. But when he carried that attitude onto the set of True Grit, John Wayne wouldn’t have it. And the two nearly came to blows. Duvall is still notorious in...
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley NOT Dead? Theory Suggests He's Alive and Even Appeared In A Movie
Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977, but is he truly dead?. Several conspiracy theorists claim he never died. This week, admirers of the King of Rock and Roll commemorate Elvis Week, a yearly commemoration time to honor him, who died 45 years ago at his Graceland residence. However, as...
Dolly Parton Says She You’re “Automatically High” The Second You Get On Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton go way back. They arrived in Nashville around the same time, and Dolly says they both started writing for Combine music and became fast friends during their early days in the industry:. “Willie and I came to town about the same time. Back in 1964,...
Autopsy Reveals Cause of Death for ‘Elvis’ Actress Who Died at 44
A newly released autopsy suggests that rising star Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in the film Elvis alongside Austin Butler, died of natural causes on July 21. The medical examiner’s report said that Dukureh had “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” according to People, also known as high blood pressure. Dukureh, 44, was found dead by one of her two children in the bedroom of her Nashville apartment, according to the Nashville Police Department. The rock legend’s biopic would prove to be an all-too-brief launching pad for Dukureh’s singing career, as well, having recently appeared on stage at Coachella with Doja Cat after collaborating together to record a track for the film. The month before her death, Dukureh, who used to be a second grade teacher, shared with local outlet WPLN how blown away her students were by her success, to which she’d reply, “I’m still Ms. Shonka, you know!”
CBS News
537K+
Followers
65K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2