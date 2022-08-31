A farmer's market, a regional festival and a retro gaming convention are in store this weekend.

Here are three things to do in and near Terrebonne and Lafourche:

Update: Market at the Marina canceled

The monthly Market at the Marina had been sccheduled to returns this Saturday in Houma but was canceled due to a stormy weather forecast.

The market, held the first Saturday of each month under the twin spans at 8228 Park Ave., is presented by Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Corporation. The market features a variety of area vendors selling produce, baked goods, hot food, healthy items for the body and more. Admission is free.

Visit the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival

The 87th Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Labor Day in Morgan City.

Held downtown, at and around 305 Everett St., there is no admission fee but be sure to bring money for food, drinks, rides and arts and crafts.

More weekend fun: Catch a movie for $3 a ticket Saturday at AMC Palace 10 in Houma. Here's what's playing

Activities include a blessing of the shrimp fleet, live music, a street parade, an art show, a 5-K run and fun walk, a car show and fireworks on the Atchafalaya River.

For information, visit shrimpandpetroleum .org .

Are you a gamer or game collector?

The Louisiana Game Collecting Guild will host Louisiana Retro Con on Saturday for gamers to buy, sell and trade video games, collectibles, trading cards and related items.

The event will be held from 2-6 p.m. at the Oakshire Gym, 5459 Vicari St. in Houma. Entry costs $5 per person but is free for children 12 and younger. For information, call 870-2378 or message Dave’s Gaming Galaxy on Facebook .

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Houma area weekend fun includes Market at the Marina, Shrimp and Petroleum Festival