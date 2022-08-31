Sheriff Villanueva says hiring freeze hurts L.A. County communities

LOS ANGELES COUNTY ( KNX ) — At a Tuesday meeting with San Gabriel Valley's Chinese community, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva reiterated his theory that a hiring freeze and funding cuts hurt Los Angeles communities.

The meeting came several days after two masked suspects shot a man and zip-tied two women during an early morning home invasion in Temple City. The two suspects left a baby sleeping in the next room and are still at large.

Villanueva pointed to his department's staffing shortage of about 2,400.

"You can't fight crime without crime fighters," the Sheriff said. "If there's a rep from Supervisor Hilda Solis' office, you need to lift the hiring freeze."

"Everybody together ... Repeat after me: "Lift the hiring freeze!: "Lift the hiring freeze," leading the audience in a chant directed to the Board of Supervisors.

The Sheriff also addressed a new whistleblower lawsuit filed Tuesday. A Los Angeles Sheriff's Department sergeant accuses Villanueva and his wife, Vivian Villanueva, of unjustly meddling in department hiring and affairs. It also claims Villanueva has affiliated with reported gangs among deputies.

"The deputy gang thing is political theater," the Sheriff said. "It's a calculated campaign by the Board of Supervisors and their appointees.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok