Today's Wordle Answer #440 - September 2, 2022 Solution And Hints

WordleBot says it took most players 3.7 guesses to solve today's Wordle puzzle; it took us three tries, and we want you to solve it even faster. Read on for hints and tips to help you crack the code in record time — and we'll even reveal the full answer in the second section so you can skip on down for the spoiler. Today's word is in common usage, and its letter combination isn't very unusual, either. There's only one vowel, an "A," as the third letter of the word, which means there are two consonants before and after that. The word rhymes with smarm, but it has an almost opposite meaning.
The Limited Edition Gucci Xbox Series X Is The Most Expensive Xbox Ever Made

As long as companies make and sell products, there will be endorsements, limited editions, and insanely high retail price tags — even if said endorsements or limited edition products make absolutely no sense whatsoever. In November 2021, the House of Gates hooked up with the House of Gucci to drop one of the least needed iterations of the Xbox to ever hit the market... which also happened to be the most expensive version of the über-popular gaming console ever made. What made this an even bigger head-scratcher was, at the time, just finding a regular ol' (albeit new) Xbox Series X was like buying the winning Mega Millions lotto ticket while finding the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. And this was almost a year after its initial release to the public!
How To Copy And Paste On iPhone

Whether you want to save important information or don't want to type something out many times over, the copy and paste function on the iPhone is useful. It may seem like a simple task, but how it can be done may not be immediately obvious. There are a few different ways it can be done, depending on what it is you're trying to copy and paste. If it's words, for example, the process is different on the iPhone than copying and pasting pictures.
SlashGear Asks: Would You Buy An Apple Car If It Actually Comes Out? - Exclusive Survey

For the past decade, there have been speculations that Apple is building a car. The company has kept information close to its chest, and it hasn't confirmed or denied that it's developing a car. However, Apple has been busy hiring experienced car designers and engineers from major automotive companies (via 9to5 Mac). Even Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, thinks it's "obvious" that Apple is making a car. From what we know, Apple's secret car development project is called "Project Titan" — and The Washington Post reported that at least 5,000 people are involved in the operation.
