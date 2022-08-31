Read full article on original website
Related
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Motorola Edge (2022) Review: King Of The Midrange
Motorola's new flagship is surprisingly affordable, and on paper the Moto Edge (2022) could give Google's Pixel 6A some real competition. Here's the reality.
Save Your Tears: The Weeknd Cancels Los Angeles Concert 15 Minutes Into Show After Losing His Voice
The Weeknd's fans in Los Angeles got an unfortunate surprise on Saturday night when the singer abruptly cancelled his show about 15 minutes into his set.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Today's Wordle Answer #440 - September 2, 2022 Solution And Hints
WordleBot says it took most players 3.7 guesses to solve today's Wordle puzzle; it took us three tries, and we want you to solve it even faster. Read on for hints and tips to help you crack the code in record time — and we'll even reveal the full answer in the second section so you can skip on down for the spoiler. Today's word is in common usage, and its letter combination isn't very unusual, either. There's only one vowel, an "A," as the third letter of the word, which means there are two consonants before and after that. The word rhymes with smarm, but it has an almost opposite meaning.
Moto Edge (2022) Vs. Pixel 6A Camera Comparison: Midrange Shootout
New for 2022 and each aggressively priced, the latest Moto Edge and Pixel 6A both promise high-end photography in midrange phones. We put them to the test.
The Underrated Mercury Marauder Was The Legendary Crown Victoria's Evil Twin
The Mercury Marauder, which served as the Ford Crown Victoria's cousin from 2003 to 2004, packed a serious punch and an intimidating design. Check it out.
CARS・
Twitter Edit Tweet Feature Finally Arrives: Here's How It Works
Twitter users have demanded a way to edit their tweets for years, and now a tool to do just that is starting to roll out. Here's what you need to know.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Fan Just Improved The Nintendo Switch Controller
A fan illustrated their modification for a one-handed Switch controller adapter on YouTube, which can be used either left or right.
Samsung Odyssey Ark Hands-On: So Absurd, It's Awesome
Samsun Samsung brought its recently unveiled Odyssey Ark PC monitor to IFA 2022 and shocked onlookers aplenty.
iPhone 14 Pro 'Floating Notch' Could Give Controversial Screen Change An Unexpected Purpose
A controversial new design leak of the iPhone 14 has raised a lot of hands about why Apple is shifting things up -- but there's a method to the madness.
Anycubic Kobra Plus Review: A Great Next Step In 3D Printing
If you want to 3D print bigger models, you need an FDM printer. Anycubic's affordable Kobra Plus promises to make adjustments easy - we put it to the test.
The Limited Edition Gucci Xbox Series X Is The Most Expensive Xbox Ever Made
As long as companies make and sell products, there will be endorsements, limited editions, and insanely high retail price tags — even if said endorsements or limited edition products make absolutely no sense whatsoever. In November 2021, the House of Gates hooked up with the House of Gucci to drop one of the least needed iterations of the Xbox to ever hit the market... which also happened to be the most expensive version of the über-popular gaming console ever made. What made this an even bigger head-scratcher was, at the time, just finding a regular ol' (albeit new) Xbox Series X was like buying the winning Mega Millions lotto ticket while finding the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. And this was almost a year after its initial release to the public!
Fitbit Fall Lineup 2022 Hands-On: Simple Winners
Three new Fitbit devices are slated for release later this year -- the Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 4, and Sense 2. Here's what we know so far.
Ring Intercom Gives Your Door Buzzer A Smart Home Upgrade
Ring's latest device, the Ring Intercom, is a smart tool that could transform the way you look at home security and access. Here's what it has to offer.
How To Copy And Paste On iPhone
Whether you want to save important information or don't want to type something out many times over, the copy and paste function on the iPhone is useful. It may seem like a simple task, but how it can be done may not be immediately obvious. There are a few different ways it can be done, depending on what it is you're trying to copy and paste. If it's words, for example, the process is different on the iPhone than copying and pasting pictures.
SlashGear Asks: Would You Buy An Apple Car If It Actually Comes Out? - Exclusive Survey
For the past decade, there have been speculations that Apple is building a car. The company has kept information close to its chest, and it hasn't confirmed or denied that it's developing a car. However, Apple has been busy hiring experienced car designers and engineers from major automotive companies (via 9to5 Mac). Even Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, thinks it's "obvious" that Apple is making a car. From what we know, Apple's secret car development project is called "Project Titan" — and The Washington Post reported that at least 5,000 people are involved in the operation.
SlashGear
55K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0