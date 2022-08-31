WordleBot says it took most players 3.7 guesses to solve today's Wordle puzzle; it took us three tries, and we want you to solve it even faster. Read on for hints and tips to help you crack the code in record time — and we'll even reveal the full answer in the second section so you can skip on down for the spoiler. Today's word is in common usage, and its letter combination isn't very unusual, either. There's only one vowel, an "A," as the third letter of the word, which means there are two consonants before and after that. The word rhymes with smarm, but it has an almost opposite meaning.

