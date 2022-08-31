Read full article on original website
Customer accused of assaulting 2 teenage employees at Wyoming Burger King
WYOMING, Mich. — A man assaulted two teenage employees at a Burger King in Wyoming Sunday afternoon because he was "unhappy with his service", according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. The assault happened at the Burger King on 28th Street South West, off of US-131. The man...
Police in standoff situation at Three Rivers apartment complex
THREE RIVERS, MICH. — Armored police vehicles and officers in tactical gear surrounded a Three Rivers apartment complex during an apparent standoff with a barricaded person Saturday night. Three Rivers Police set up perimeter around an apartment unit at Riverside Townhomes on the 1200 block of Hov Aire Drive...
Fire erupts at Kalamazoo restaurant
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo restaurant erupted in flames after it closed for the night, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Fire fighters responded to a report of smoke and flames at Quekas Mexican restaurant on the 828 Cork Street at 8:17 p.m. Saturday night. The fire...
Crash at Portage intersection sends four people to hospital
PORTAGE, Mich. — One person was seriously hurt and three others were also hospitalized in a crash Monday, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. The department posted a photo on its Facebook page just after 6:30 p.m. showing the mangled front ends of two cars involved in a crash.
No one injured after argument over truck leads to shots fired
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Shots were fired after a 24-year-old Kalamazoo man arrived at the home of a 45-year-old Bangor man to discuss a prior sale of a truck Friday, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 46 thousand block of...
Two people in critical condition after three overnight shootings in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating three overnight shootings that left three people injured, and two in critical condition. Two of the shootings happened Friday night and the other happened early Saturday morning. 8:02 PM: Shots fired in the 500 block of Trimble Avenue.
WMU student dies, fatal shooting kills one outside Kalamazoo market, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. WMU student dies after hit-and-run A Western Michigan University Student has died following a hit-and-run on Saturday, Aug. 27. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg of Lisle, Illinois was hit by a car on the 2700 block of...
Abandoned home catches on fire in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that erupted in an abandoned home in downtown Kalamazoo. KDPS officers responded to reports of a fire on Cooley Street near Eleanor Street around 5:15 a.m. Monday morning. Smoke and flames were coming from the home when officers...
Funeral Service for Naya Reynolds: 22-year-old WMU student shot and killed in Portage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Hundreds gathered for the funeral service of a 22-year-old Western Michigan University student who was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Portage on Aug. 26, 2022. The funeral service for Naya Reynolds was held Saturday at 1 p.m., at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in...
Sailboat captain finds body in Lake Michigan
SHOREHAM, Mich. — A body was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday, after a sailboat captain spotted it about 12 miles from shore, according to authorities. Navigating the Great Lakes: Boater safety reminders heading into Labor Day. The captain reported the body to the U.S. Coast Guard - St. Joseph,...
3 teens arrested after a fight breaks out at Portage movie theater
PORTAGE, Mich. — Several juveniles were arrested after a fight broke out at a Portage movie theater during a $3 movie night, police said. Three juveniles were arrested following a large fight that started inside the Celebration Cinemas Saturday night, according to Portage Dept. of Public Safety Chief Nick Armold.
Woman ejected from ATV faces serious injuries in Arlington Township
ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was seriously injured after losing control of her ATV and crashing into a ditch Saturday, Van Buren County deputies said. City violence: One dead, one injured in early morning Grand Rapids shooting. The 42-year-old from Illinois was driving in a field near Woodland...
Wayland Balloonfest raises suicide prevention awareness to new heights
WAYLAND, Mich. — September is National Suicide Prevention month, and one Michigan town is taking raising awareness to new heights. Wayland Balloonfest organizers Anthony Winters and Nissa Smith hope to create an uplifting atmosphere during the two-day event happening at Calkins Field on September 9 and 10, especially for those suffering in silence.
Pfizer asks state for increase in groundwater for facility cooling
PORTAGE, Mich. — Pfizer requested a large increase in groundwater use Monday to assist with cooling its facility. The pharmaceutical corporation in Portage proposed an increase of 4.3 million gallons per day, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, also known as EGLE. The increase will...
Summer tourism seasons winds down in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The unofficial end of summer brought a big weekend for tourism across west Michigan. Despite gloomy weather, the city of South Haven saw thousands of visitors during Labor Day weekend. Local business owners pointed to encouraging signs of a strong summer tourism season. Plan ahead:...
