Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Police in standoff situation at Three Rivers apartment complex

THREE RIVERS, MICH. — Armored police vehicles and officers in tactical gear surrounded a Three Rivers apartment complex during an apparent standoff with a barricaded person Saturday night. Three Rivers Police set up perimeter around an apartment unit at Riverside Townhomes on the 1200 block of Hov Aire Drive...
THREE RIVERS, MI
WWMT

Fire erupts at Kalamazoo restaurant

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo restaurant erupted in flames after it closed for the night, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Fire fighters responded to a report of smoke and flames at Quekas Mexican restaurant on the 828 Cork Street at 8:17 p.m. Saturday night. The fire...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Crash at Portage intersection sends four people to hospital

PORTAGE, Mich. — One person was seriously hurt and three others were also hospitalized in a crash Monday, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. The department posted a photo on its Facebook page just after 6:30 p.m. showing the mangled front ends of two cars involved in a crash.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

No one injured after argument over truck leads to shots fired

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Shots were fired after a 24-year-old Kalamazoo man arrived at the home of a 45-year-old Bangor man to discuss a prior sale of a truck Friday, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 46 thousand block of...
BANGOR, MI
WWMT

Abandoned home catches on fire in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that erupted in an abandoned home in downtown Kalamazoo. KDPS officers responded to reports of a fire on Cooley Street near Eleanor Street around 5:15 a.m. Monday morning. Smoke and flames were coming from the home when officers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Sailboat captain finds body in Lake Michigan

SHOREHAM, Mich. — A body was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday, after a sailboat captain spotted it about 12 miles from shore, according to authorities. Navigating the Great Lakes: Boater safety reminders heading into Labor Day. The captain reported the body to the U.S. Coast Guard - St. Joseph,...
SHOREHAM, MI
WWMT

3 teens arrested after a fight breaks out at Portage movie theater

PORTAGE, Mich. — Several juveniles were arrested after a fight broke out at a Portage movie theater during a $3 movie night, police said. Three juveniles were arrested following a large fight that started inside the Celebration Cinemas Saturday night, according to Portage Dept. of Public Safety Chief Nick Armold.
PORTAGE, MI
Public Safety
Public Safety
WWMT

Wayland Balloonfest raises suicide prevention awareness to new heights

WAYLAND, Mich. — September is National Suicide Prevention month, and one Michigan town is taking raising awareness to new heights. Wayland Balloonfest organizers Anthony Winters and Nissa Smith hope to create an uplifting atmosphere during the two-day event happening at Calkins Field on September 9 and 10, especially for those suffering in silence.
WAYLAND, MI
WWMT

Pfizer asks state for increase in groundwater for facility cooling

PORTAGE, Mich. — Pfizer requested a large increase in groundwater use Monday to assist with cooling its facility. The pharmaceutical corporation in Portage proposed an increase of 4.3 million gallons per day, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, also known as EGLE. The increase will...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Summer tourism seasons winds down in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The unofficial end of summer brought a big weekend for tourism across west Michigan. Despite gloomy weather, the city of South Haven saw thousands of visitors during Labor Day weekend. Local business owners pointed to encouraging signs of a strong summer tourism season. Plan ahead:...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

