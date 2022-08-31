Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
VIDEO: Man swipes bicycle from Tampa home
The Tampa Police Department is looking for a suspect in a bicycle theft that was caught on camera.
Chef Richard Hales' modern Chinese restaurant Blackbrick opens in Tampa next month
Its highly-anticipated soft opening will take place on Oct. 25.
Danielle strengthens into 1st hurricane of the Atlantic season
Tropical Storm Danielle has strengthened into a category one hurricane — becoming the first hurricane of the Atlantic Season, according to the National Hurricane Center.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alligator found loitering in a Wendy’s parking lot in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Lunchtime diners at a Wendy’s in Florida were treated to a meal and a show. Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were forced to do some alligator wrestling in the parking lot near Tampa on Wednesday. Workers at the Wendy’s in Spring Hill were surprised...
St. Pete woman cuts boyfriend with cleaver for turning on a fan: affidavit
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Friday after deputies say she attacked her boyfriend with a cleaver.
Danielle weakens back into tropical storm, could strengthen back into hurricane
Hurricane Danielle has weakened, turning back into a tropical storm while it stays almost stationary in the Atlantic Ocean.
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
fox13news.com
Tahitian Inn sold for $9.7 million to Tampa real estate company
TAMPA, Fla. - A long-standing Tampa hotel that has undergone numerous changes is about to exchange hands once again. For 70 years, it's been a Tampa landmark, a place to relax, to see and be seen, and, on occasion, stir up a little excitement. The Tahitian Inn, which started as the Tahiti Motor Court, has gone through its share of changes.
Bear with jar stuck on its head spotted in Florida
A bear with a jar stuck on its head was spotted in Florida and wildlife officials are trying to capture it.
Former Miami-Dade detective dies in Tampa, report says
A longtime Miami-Dade homicide detective died in Tampa this week while recovering from an accident he had in June.
2 Tampa men busted for racing 100 mph down Gandy Blvd, deputies say
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa men were arrested Tuesday for racing down Gandy Boulevard at speeds nearly twice the limit, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Sebastian Moya Malaver and 44-year-old Jorade Jackson, both of Tampa, were clocked going upwards of 100 mph in a 50 mph zone. According […]
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this Labor Day weekend
TAMPA, Fla.—If you're looking for something fun to do this Labor Day weekend (September 2-5), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: 7:10 p.m. on Friday | 6:10 p.m. Saturday | 1:40 p.m. Sunday. Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg. Cost: $54+
Customers say Tampa pool company abandoned jobs, disconnected phones
Customers of Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast say they paid tens of thousands of dollars for pools they never got. Cox Pools was already in hot water with Hillsborough County officials and now customers say the company is unresponsive, leaving them high and dry.
VIDEO: Possible ‘brief tornado’ rips siding off homes in Manatee County
Strong winds swept through two neighborhoods south of Bradenton on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Manatee County Public Safety.
995qyk.com
Why the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Will Be Lit Purple Tonight
If you’re doing that heart-racing drive over the Sunshine Skyway tonight, you’ll notice a unique color pattern on those new bridge lights. Families will gather at sunset for a lighting ceremony as the Skyway will be lit up in purple. You might even see some today wearing a silver badge. Why purple? What’s the occasion?
wtxl.com
Couple reunited with their dog after more than 2 years
TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — A Florida couple was reunited with their dog that had been missing for more than two years. Angie River and her partner, Isabella, said they dropped their dog off at a friend's house while they went on vacation in February 2020. "He ran out of...
luxuryrealestate.com
1000 N SHORE DRIVE NE
Whispering Waters Condominium provides the best in downtown St Petersburg living. The beautifully landscaped and. well-maintained complex consists of just over 3 acres of land with a total of 8 buildings and approximately 65 condos. The location is. just 5 blocks north of the historic Vinoy Renaissance St Petersburg Resort...
thegabber.com
Live Music on Gulf Beaches, Gulfport Sept. 1-5
Saturday, Sept. 3: The Fulcos, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4: Vittoria Rose Band, 4 p.m. Monday. Sept. 5: The Black Honkeys, 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1: Daniel Childs, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2: Shaun Hopper, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3: Kerry Courtney, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4: John Frinzi, 4...
Mysuncoast.com
Storms cause damage to manufactured homes in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Storms rolling through the Suncoast Friday afternoon caused some damage in Manatee County. Manatee County Public Safety, Cedar Hammock Fire and Southern Manatee Fire all responded to damage in Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. Strong winds caused damage to mobile and manufactured homes in the area.
