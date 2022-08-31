ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

Tahitian Inn sold for $9.7 million to Tampa real estate company

TAMPA, Fla. - A long-standing Tampa hotel that has undergone numerous changes is about to exchange hands once again. For 70 years, it's been a Tampa landmark, a place to relax, to see and be seen, and, on occasion, stir up a little excitement. The Tahitian Inn, which started as the Tahiti Motor Court, has gone through its share of changes.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

2 Tampa men busted for racing 100 mph down Gandy Blvd, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa men were arrested Tuesday for racing down Gandy Boulevard at speeds nearly twice the limit, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Sebastian Moya Malaver and 44-year-old Jorade Jackson, both of Tampa, were clocked going upwards of 100 mph in a 50 mph zone. According […]
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this Labor Day weekend

TAMPA, Fla.—If you're looking for something fun to do this Labor Day weekend (September 2-5), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: 7:10 p.m. on Friday | 6:10 p.m. Saturday | 1:40 p.m. Sunday. Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg. Cost: $54+
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Why the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Will Be Lit Purple Tonight

If you’re doing that heart-racing drive over the Sunshine Skyway tonight, you’ll notice a unique color pattern on those new bridge lights. Families will gather at sunset for a lighting ceremony as the Skyway will be lit up in purple. You might even see some today wearing a silver badge. Why purple? What’s the occasion?
TAMPA, FL
wtxl.com

Couple reunited with their dog after more than 2 years

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — A Florida couple was reunited with their dog that had been missing for more than two years. Angie River and her partner, Isabella, said they dropped their dog off at a friend's house while they went on vacation in February 2020. "He ran out of...
TAMPA, FL
luxuryrealestate.com

1000 N SHORE DRIVE NE

Whispering Waters Condominium provides the best in downtown St Petersburg living. The beautifully landscaped and. well-maintained complex consists of just over 3 acres of land with a total of 8 buildings and approximately 65 condos. The location is. just 5 blocks north of the historic Vinoy Renaissance St Petersburg Resort...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thegabber.com

Live Music on Gulf Beaches, Gulfport Sept. 1-5

Saturday, Sept. 3: The Fulcos, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4: Vittoria Rose Band, 4 p.m. Monday. Sept. 5: The Black Honkeys, 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1: Daniel Childs, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2: Shaun Hopper, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3: Kerry Courtney, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4: John Frinzi, 4...
GULFPORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Storms cause damage to manufactured homes in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Storms rolling through the Suncoast Friday afternoon caused some damage in Manatee County. Manatee County Public Safety, Cedar Hammock Fire and Southern Manatee Fire all responded to damage in Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. Strong winds caused damage to mobile and manufactured homes in the area.
BRADENTON, FL
