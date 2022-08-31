ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

WJLA

2 taken into custody after striking Prince George's Co. officer, police cruisers

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two people were taken into custody Wednesday night after authorities say an officer was struck by a car in Prince George's County. According to Prince George's County police, at approximately 9:10 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of the 3300 block of Walters Lane when they observed a vehicle that was illegally parked in the roadway -- An officer got out of his cruiser and approached the vehicle.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Leesburg woman charged in domestic-related homicide, deputies say

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 28-year-old Leesburg woman has been charged in connection with a domestic-related homicide Wednesday night, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a home in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court shortly after 10 p.m. for a...
LEESBURG, VA
WJLA

Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run crash in southeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened Wednesday night in southeast D.C. Police said just before 10 p.m., they responded to 4600 S Capitol St SE. MPD said an adult male pedestrian was struck and was unconscious and "barely breathing." Authorities are...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Missing Landover man was safely located, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Update: Errol Harris has been found. Prince George’s County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 74-year-old man. Errol Harris was last seen Tuesday, September 6, at 7:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Garrett A. Morgan...
LANDOVER, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJLA

Pickup truck crashes into side of Arlington Memorial Bridge: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — A pickup truck slammed into the Arlington Memorial Bridge and nearly plummeted into the Potomac River Wednesday night, officials said. That truck hopped on the sidewalk before crashing into a concrete wall. As a result of the crash, a part of the wall was knocked down.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

1 dead after tractor-trailer, RV collide along I-66 in Virginia, eastbound lanes closed

LINDEN, Va. (7News) — All lanes of Interstate 66 east are shut down in Fauquier County following a major crash involving multiple vehicles, officials said Thursday night. According to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office, the eastbound side of the highway is closed near Linden, Virginia for an undetermined amount of time as law enforcement and first responder assess the scene.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA

