Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
Fairfax County family upset man accused of breaking into their home is out of jail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County family is living in fear after their house was broken into while they were home. “It was scary,” John English told 7News Reporter Nick Minock on Thursday. On July 6, 2022, English and his family were at their Fairfax County...
WJLA
2 taken into custody after striking Prince George's Co. officer, police cruisers
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two people were taken into custody Wednesday night after authorities say an officer was struck by a car in Prince George's County. According to Prince George's County police, at approximately 9:10 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of the 3300 block of Walters Lane when they observed a vehicle that was illegally parked in the roadway -- An officer got out of his cruiser and approached the vehicle.
WJLA
Leesburg woman charged in domestic-related homicide, deputies say
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 28-year-old Leesburg woman has been charged in connection with a domestic-related homicide Wednesday night, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a home in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court shortly after 10 p.m. for a...
WJLA
Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run crash in southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened Wednesday night in southeast D.C. Police said just before 10 p.m., they responded to 4600 S Capitol St SE. MPD said an adult male pedestrian was struck and was unconscious and "barely breathing." Authorities are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
16-year-old arrested, charged as adult in Prince George's County armed carjacking: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday in connection with an armed carjacking overnight, according to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD). He is being charged as an adult in the case. At approximately 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a convenience store...
WJLA
Unsolved Md. homicide | No arrest in Melvin 'Silk' Brown's killing 9 years later: Sheriff
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Charles County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in solving a 2013 homicide of a 31-year-old Indian Head, Md. man. Wednesday marked the ninth anniversary of the murder of 31-year-old Melvin "Silk" Brown, who was found dead of gunshot wounds on September 7, 2013.
WJLA
Police release new video in deadly officer-involved shooting of 19-yr-old Jaiden Carter
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Authorities on Wednesday released preliminary details of the events that led up to an officer-involved shooting during an undercover drug operation in Prince William County on Sept. 1. Earlier this week, police said 19-year-old Jaiden Malik Carter, one of the men shot during the multi-agency...
WJLA
Arrest made in 1971 murder of Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Nearly 51 years since Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff, Captain James Tappen Hall was shot, authorities say they have finally arrested the suspect. On Saturday, October 23, 1971, Montgomery County police say Hall was shot at the Manor Country Club on Carrolton Road in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
4 shot, 1 dead after shooting in Southeast DC; search for suspect vehicle underway
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — A man is dead and three others are left hurt after a quadruple shooting in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to D.C. Police. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street, police said. Four men were found at the scene shot, the Metropolitan Police...
WJLA
Missing Landover man was safely located, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Update: Errol Harris has been found. Prince George’s County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 74-year-old man. Errol Harris was last seen Tuesday, September 6, at 7:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Garrett A. Morgan...
WJLA
Prince George's Co. leaders seek to crack down on operators of ATVs illegally on streets
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The noise, the traffic hazards, and the occasional violent clashes surrounding illegal ATV riding is not a new problem. Still, leaders in Prince George's County hope new, increased fines will finally curb the activity from happening in county streets. "They do wheelies up...
WJLA
Northwest DC roof standoff ends after man comes down from tree, arrested: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was arrested early Thursday morning after police say he exposed himself while climbing powerline wires and rooftops in a northwest D.C. neighborhood Wednesday afternoon in a standoff that lasted nearly 10 hours. D.C. police said the incident caused the Brightwood Park neighborhood to go...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
Man arrested for firing gun during Gaithersburg neighbor dispute: Police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A 31-year-old Silver Spring man was arrested for firing a gun into the air during an argument with his neighbor last week, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police. At around 8:26 p.m., police were called to the 12600 block of Farnell Drive for...
WJLA
Shots fired by teen suspect at middle school boys walking home from school in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. (7News) — A teenaged boy fired several shots at a group of middle-school-aged boys Wednesday afternoon, police said. None of the boys were hit by the gunfire. The boys told police they were walking home from school about 4:20 p.m. when the shots were fired at them.
WJLA
Pickup truck crashes into side of Arlington Memorial Bridge: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A pickup truck slammed into the Arlington Memorial Bridge and nearly plummeted into the Potomac River Wednesday night, officials said. That truck hopped on the sidewalk before crashing into a concrete wall. As a result of the crash, a part of the wall was knocked down.
WJLA
Prince George's Co. judge reassigned, deemed 'too lenient' with juvenile crime cases
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Multiple sources tell 7News there has been a shake-up in the Prince George's County Circuit following claims that a judge has been "too lenient" with juvenile cases. Judge Peter Killough, who has been handling all cases involving juveniles, was reassigned to a different docket.
WJLA
Prince George's Co. residents respond to Alsobrooks youth curfew law in effect Friday
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — On Saturday night at a Capitol Heights 7-Eleven, sources tell 7News that boys with guns opened fire on each other. One 15-year-old was killed another critically wounded in the shootout which also injured two adults. It was just the latest violent crime involving...
WJLA
1 dead after tractor-trailer, RV collide along I-66 in Virginia, eastbound lanes closed
LINDEN, Va. (7News) — All lanes of Interstate 66 east are shut down in Fauquier County following a major crash involving multiple vehicles, officials said Thursday night. According to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office, the eastbound side of the highway is closed near Linden, Virginia for an undetermined amount of time as law enforcement and first responder assess the scene.
WJLA
City of Hyattsville breaks ground on new Police and Public Safety Building
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — The City of Hyattsville broke ground for the city's new $22 million Police and Public Safety Building on Thursday morning. The building is located at 3505 Hamilton Street-- in a section of the city where it will be easier and faster for officers to respond to emergency calls.
WJLA
Prince George's County's youth curfew goes into effect Friday night. What you need to know
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County's 30-day youth curfew is going into effect at midnight Friday after several serious crimes involving juveniles. The curfew will go into effect for anyone ages 16 and under starting on September 9 at 11:59 p.m. "This measure is being put in...
Comments / 0