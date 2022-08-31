ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Leadership St. Pete applications open

September 3, 2022 - Applications have opened for Leadership St. Pete, a division of the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce, which seeks to identify, recruit and develop leaders who represent the diversity of the local community. Through a six-month period, Leadership St. Pete provides a curriculum that enhances community acumen to develop the future leaders who will assume roles throughout the community, including within the City of St. Petersburg staff. Applications are being accepted for the 2023 class and the next information session will be held on Sept. 6 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the St. Pete Chamber of Commerce. The application deadline is Sept. 27.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Choosing to work after retirement

For many older adults, leaving a full-time career does not mean the end of working altogether. There are many reasons why it is beneficial or even necessary to keep working, though maybe at a slower pace, in one’s retirement years. More than 30% of people continue to work post...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport May Transfer Waterfront Land to Property Owners

Gulfport officials are taking what they say are routine steps to change the status of some undeveloped land on the eastern edge of town, although some have expressed dismay. Gulfport’s Site Plan Review Committee met Aug. 5 and discussed three applications from residents on 44th Street South and Quincy Street South, to the northeast of Clam Bayou, to vacate sections of right-of-way along the southern ends of those streets on Beach Drive. The committee recommended to forward the requests to the Planning and Zoning Board for further consideration and the first of three required public hearings, possibly concluding with Council action in November.
GULFPORT, FL
Beach Beacon

Madeira Beach Social Club members enjoy Pinellas County’s retirement life

MADEIRA BEACH — Sponsored by the city’s recreation department, the Madeira Beach Social Club is an active group for older adults that was established in the late 1970s. The club runs September through June every year, with monthly meetings taking place on first Mondays. This year’s first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Construction begins on market-rate apartments in Lakeland

Developers are working to meet the need for housing in Florida seem to break ground on a new community every day. This time it’s in Lakeland, where Welcome Developments has begun construction on 160 market-rate apartments on Old Tampa Highway at Browning Road in Lakeland. Welcome Developments, which is...
LAKELAND, FL
luxuryrealestate.com

1000 N SHORE DRIVE NE

Whispering Waters Condominium provides the best in downtown St Petersburg living. The beautifully landscaped and. well-maintained complex consists of just over 3 acres of land with a total of 8 buildings and approximately 65 condos. The location is. just 5 blocks north of the historic Vinoy Renaissance St Petersburg Resort...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ospreyobserver.com

HCC Addresses Nursing Shortage With First-ever Bachelor’s Degree Offering

The first bachelor’s degree offering in the 54-year history of Hillsborough Community College (HCC) is new this fall with online classes for registered nurses seeking to earn a Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) degree. Also offered at HCC is an associate degree in nursing, which provides an entry-level...
BRANDON, FL
fox13news.com

Tahitian Inn sold for $9.7 million to Tampa real estate company

TAMPA, Fla. - A long-standing Tampa hotel that has undergone numerous changes is about to exchange hands once again. For 70 years, it's been a Tampa landmark, a place to relax, to see and be seen, and, on occasion, stir up a little excitement. The Tahitian Inn, which started as the Tahiti Motor Court, has gone through its share of changes.
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Rogers Park unveils new renovations

Hernando County Government and Parks and Recreation unveiled the newly remodeled Rogers Park after a four-week hiatus on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Some of the upgrades include a 200 linear foot seawall and sea cap, removal of the existing playground and installation of a brand new ADA compliant aquatica themed playground with soft, artificial turf.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

St. Pete coffee company gears up for new era of franchise operations

Kahwa Coffee Roasters, St. Petersburg’s homegrown answer to Starbucks, has at long last taken steps to franchise its brand. Founded in 2006, Kahwa has 15 corporate-owned locations, and awareness of its brand has grown statewise thanks to wholesale partnerships with the likes of Publix, Mercedes Benz, Bayfront Hospital, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Tampa Bay Rowdies.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Outback Steakhouse co-founder acquires Glory Days Grill restaurants

Bob Basham, the co-founder of Tampa-based Outback Steakhouse, now owned by Bloomin’ Brands Inc., has agreed to acquire Glory Days Inc. and its 22 company-owned Glory Days Grill restaurants in Virginia and Maryland. Basham’s company Play Ball Florida, according to a news release, is a prominent Glory Days franchisee,...
FLORIDA STATE
thegabber.com

Some Photos From Gulfport’s GeckoFest 2022

With Gecko Season ’22 in the rear view window, the only thing left to say, in homage to this year’s “Game Night” theme, is “Game Over”. Here are a few photos of the Sept. 3 GeckoFest; see more on The Gabber’s Instagram, @GabberLife.
GULFPORT, FL
Beach Beacon

The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Plenty of pompano, mackerel there for the taking

Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says he’s encouraging releasing snook, though the season opened Sept. 1. Some of the biggest fish, and the ones important to the spawn, are the females and they are on the beaches and Gulf passes now. Madeira Beach near John’s Pass have been a hot spot. Fish also are gathering around the Tampa Bay bridge bases and fenders on moving tides. Night fishing can be particularly productive now, and live sardines are a top bait choice. Pompano are on hard-bottom patches in the bay, as well as shell bars. Doc’s Goofy Jigs tipped with shrimp are proven fish-getters. Mangrove snapper are under the bay bridges, around docks and on the artificial reefs. They will take small, live sardines, which had been difficult to find on the grass flats early in the morning, but have finally shown up. Live shrimp also works.
TAMPA, FL

