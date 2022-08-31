Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
stpetecatalyst.com
Leadership St. Pete applications open
September 3, 2022 - Applications have opened for Leadership St. Pete, a division of the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce, which seeks to identify, recruit and develop leaders who represent the diversity of the local community. Through a six-month period, Leadership St. Pete provides a curriculum that enhances community acumen to develop the future leaders who will assume roles throughout the community, including within the City of St. Petersburg staff. Applications are being accepted for the 2023 class and the next information session will be held on Sept. 6 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the St. Pete Chamber of Commerce. The application deadline is Sept. 27.
Beach Beacon
Choosing to work after retirement
For many older adults, leaving a full-time career does not mean the end of working altogether. There are many reasons why it is beneficial or even necessary to keep working, though maybe at a slower pace, in one’s retirement years. More than 30% of people continue to work post...
thegabber.com
Gulfport May Transfer Waterfront Land to Property Owners
Gulfport officials are taking what they say are routine steps to change the status of some undeveloped land on the eastern edge of town, although some have expressed dismay. Gulfport’s Site Plan Review Committee met Aug. 5 and discussed three applications from residents on 44th Street South and Quincy Street South, to the northeast of Clam Bayou, to vacate sections of right-of-way along the southern ends of those streets on Beach Drive. The committee recommended to forward the requests to the Planning and Zoning Board for further consideration and the first of three required public hearings, possibly concluding with Council action in November.
Beach Beacon
Madeira Beach Social Club members enjoy Pinellas County’s retirement life
MADEIRA BEACH — Sponsored by the city’s recreation department, the Madeira Beach Social Club is an active group for older adults that was established in the late 1970s. The club runs September through June every year, with monthly meetings taking place on first Mondays. This year’s first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
businessobserverfl.com
Construction begins on market-rate apartments in Lakeland
Developers are working to meet the need for housing in Florida seem to break ground on a new community every day. This time it’s in Lakeland, where Welcome Developments has begun construction on 160 market-rate apartments on Old Tampa Highway at Browning Road in Lakeland. Welcome Developments, which is...
luxuryrealestate.com
1000 N SHORE DRIVE NE
Whispering Waters Condominium provides the best in downtown St Petersburg living. The beautifully landscaped and. well-maintained complex consists of just over 3 acres of land with a total of 8 buildings and approximately 65 condos. The location is. just 5 blocks north of the historic Vinoy Renaissance St Petersburg Resort...
St. Petersburg Powerboat Grand Prix brings in big bucks for local businesses
The Offshore Grand Prix wrapped up in St. Petersburg on Sunday.
ospreyobserver.com
HCC Addresses Nursing Shortage With First-ever Bachelor’s Degree Offering
The first bachelor’s degree offering in the 54-year history of Hillsborough Community College (HCC) is new this fall with online classes for registered nurses seeking to earn a Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) degree. Also offered at HCC is an associate degree in nursing, which provides an entry-level...
fox13news.com
Tahitian Inn sold for $9.7 million to Tampa real estate company
TAMPA, Fla. - A long-standing Tampa hotel that has undergone numerous changes is about to exchange hands once again. For 70 years, it's been a Tampa landmark, a place to relax, to see and be seen, and, on occasion, stir up a little excitement. The Tahitian Inn, which started as the Tahiti Motor Court, has gone through its share of changes.
hernandosun.com
Rogers Park unveils new renovations
Hernando County Government and Parks and Recreation unveiled the newly remodeled Rogers Park after a four-week hiatus on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Some of the upgrades include a 200 linear foot seawall and sea cap, removal of the existing playground and installation of a brand new ADA compliant aquatica themed playground with soft, artificial turf.
businessobserverfl.com
St. Pete coffee company gears up for new era of franchise operations
Kahwa Coffee Roasters, St. Petersburg’s homegrown answer to Starbucks, has at long last taken steps to franchise its brand. Founded in 2006, Kahwa has 15 corporate-owned locations, and awareness of its brand has grown statewise thanks to wholesale partnerships with the likes of Publix, Mercedes Benz, Bayfront Hospital, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Tampa Bay Rowdies.
businessobserverfl.com
Outback Steakhouse co-founder acquires Glory Days Grill restaurants
Bob Basham, the co-founder of Tampa-based Outback Steakhouse, now owned by Bloomin’ Brands Inc., has agreed to acquire Glory Days Inc. and its 22 company-owned Glory Days Grill restaurants in Virginia and Maryland. Basham’s company Play Ball Florida, according to a news release, is a prominent Glory Days franchisee,...
thegabber.com
Some Photos From Gulfport’s GeckoFest 2022
With Gecko Season ’22 in the rear view window, the only thing left to say, in homage to this year’s “Game Night” theme, is “Game Over”. Here are a few photos of the Sept. 3 GeckoFest; see more on The Gabber’s Instagram, @GabberLife.
fox13news.com
Plant City man turns love of Legos into booming business one brick at a time
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Before you curse those little Lego pieces that pierce your bare foot at night, know that your little one's love for the tiny brick building sets might one day help pay for their college. Maybe college tuition is too far to go, but those old Lego...
Robot servers are rolling through Tampa Bay area restaurants
TAMPA, Fla. — If a robot delivers your food to the table, do you still have to tip?. It's a question that more restaurant-goers in the Tampa Bay area may soon need to consider. Two tech companies spoke about the future of robots in restaurants at a Florida-Israel Business...
Customers say Tampa pool company abandoned jobs, disconnected phones
Customers of Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast say they paid tens of thousands of dollars for pools they never got. Cox Pools was already in hot water with Hillsborough County officials and now customers say the company is unresponsive, leaving them high and dry.
Beach Beacon
The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Plenty of pompano, mackerel there for the taking
Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says he’s encouraging releasing snook, though the season opened Sept. 1. Some of the biggest fish, and the ones important to the spawn, are the females and they are on the beaches and Gulf passes now. Madeira Beach near John’s Pass have been a hot spot. Fish also are gathering around the Tampa Bay bridge bases and fenders on moving tides. Night fishing can be particularly productive now, and live sardines are a top bait choice. Pompano are on hard-bottom patches in the bay, as well as shell bars. Doc’s Goofy Jigs tipped with shrimp are proven fish-getters. Mangrove snapper are under the bay bridges, around docks and on the artificial reefs. They will take small, live sardines, which had been difficult to find on the grass flats early in the morning, but have finally shown up. Live shrimp also works.
fox13news.com
New Tampa reality show is latest example of Bay Area’s flourishing film industry
TAMPA, Fla. - From ‘Selling Tampa’ on Netflix to Hallmark movies, the Bay Area keeps growing in popularity with the film industry. There’s a new reality television series called ‘Meet My Abuela’ that filmed around the Bay Area this year, and tourism leaders plan to share a preview of the new show later this month.
10 graduate from Hillsborough jail program for incarcerated veterans
Ten incarcerated veterans graduated from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Veterans Resurgence Program, the agency reported on Sunday.
10NEWS
Check the mail recently? Florida Blue sends out mandatory notifications to members
TAMPA, Fla — Florida Blue says members who received care at BayCare Health System in the past six months will be getting notices in the mail. The notices, which were mailed earlier this week, let Florida Blue members know that BayCare may choose to exit Florida Blue’s networks on October 1, 2022.
