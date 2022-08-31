ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico Police searching for three people in connection to stolen car, credit and debit cards

By Delaney Murray
 5 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is searching for three individuals who may be connected to a car and several debit and credit cards that were stolen overnight in Henrico last week.

Henrico Police responded to the 7600 block of Sweetbriar Road in Henrico on Monday, Aug. 22 at approximately 1:40 a.m. to respond to a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to police, the victim was at home and asleep when their Jeep Wrangler, which was parked on the street, was stolen. The vehicle was found in the 1700 block of Lamb Avenue in Richmond later that day.

Upon locating the car, police found several credit and debit cards inside. This led officers to a business on the 2900 block of Patterson Avenue in Richmond. After reviewing surveillance footage of the business, police found that three individuals had entered the business and used one of the stolen cards.

The Henrico County Police Department has released photo and a video of the three individuals on social media.

    Credit: Henrico Police Department
    Credit: Henrico Police Department
    Credit: Henrico Police Department

Anyone with information about the identity of these three individuals should contact Detective Valentine at 804-501-5248 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

