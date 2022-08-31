Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Indiana Business
State of labor in Indiana
Labor Day weekend is a time to pause and take a deep dive into how Indiana’s workforce is shaping up to meet the high-tech challenges of tomorrow. Sue Ellspermann shares what Ivy Tech is doing to prepare students.
Inside Indiana Business
Health insurer invests in 120Water
One of Indiana’s fast-growing companies, 120Water, has received a big boost to help communities in need of modern water quality solutions. Co-founder and CEO Megan Glover joins us this week with more on the company’s plans for the investment.
Comments / 0