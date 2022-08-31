Read full article on original website
Man dies in big rig crash on I-5 Monday
DUNSMUIR, Calif. - A 51-year-old man from Elk Grove died in a big rig crash on Interstate 5 Monday morning, according to the CHP. The man was driving a semi-truck and was towing a 53-foot trailer north on Interstate 5 when he left the road and crashed down a steep embankment.
SHERIFF: Two women died in Weed during the Mill Fire
YREKA, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office released information about the two fatalities discovered in the footprint of the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. The deceased were found in two different locations within the Weed city limits. Their bodies were discovered by first responders on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Forward progress of Edgewood Fire north of Weed stopped
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. 3:15 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters said they have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire north of Weed on Monday afternoon. The vegetation fire is off of Old Edgewood Road and the Weed Golf Club. SIS-5212-A and SIS-5212-B were placed in an evacuation order and remain...
CAL FIRE seeking public's help identifying origin of Mountain Fire near Gazelle
YREKA, Calif. - Members of the public who may have any information pertaining to how the Mountain Fire started in Siskiyou County near Gazelle on September 2, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., are being asked to contact the CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit's law enforcement officers. The Mountain Fire started approximately...
Investigators: Oregon fire started at homeless camp near I-5
Police and fire investigators say a fire that started Sunday, Aug. 28 near Interstate 5 and Central Point was ignited at a homeless camp. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Fire District 3 (JCFD3) announced Saturday, Sept. 3 that it believes the Bear Creek Greenway fire was started at transient camp near the freeway.
Mill Fire in Siskiyou County tests communities battered by wildfires
Usually, the horizon around Weed is dominated by Mt. Shasta, a 14,000-foot goliath looming east of this town of around 2,800 residents. But over the weekend, the mountain was eclipsed by thick wildfire smoke. The Mill Fire started on Friday afternoon near the Roseburg Forest Products mill site. Strong winds...
Mill Fire not anticipated to grow, 55% contained
WEED, Calif. - The Mill Fire has been held to 4,263 acres and is 55% contained. Firefighters said the fire is not anticipated to spread. Full containment of the fire is expected by Sept. 14, 2022. A community meeting will be held by CAL FIRE for the Mill and the...
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire crews brace for wind and heat, found three more burned structures
MERLIN, Ore. -- A weekend that started with a red flag alert could be a calm between two wind storms for Rum Creek Fire crews. They're progress toward containment of the deadly northern Josephine County wildfire stands at 34% today, up from 1% reported Thursday. Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) reported steady progress through the weekend with slightly milder weather, which changes this week.
Mountain Fire continues rapid growth, burning 6,451 acres in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY — A second fire in Siskiyou County, the Mountain Fire, saw a second night of growth. As of Sunday morning, the fire near the community of Gazelle has burned 6,451 acres and remains just 5% contained.The fire was extremely active through the night as it continues to burn north in timber, according to Cal Fire.Today, firefighters are bracing for stronger winds and the possibility of spot fires, according to a report.No structures have been destroyed at this time, but more than 650 are threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.A new evacuation center opened Saturday at the Karuk Tribal Wellness Center at 1403 Kahtishraam in Yreka.Pet and animal Shelters shelters can be found at the following locations:Large animals: Horse barns at Siskiyou Fairgrounds, 250 Sharps Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Dog shelter: Rescue Ranch, 2216 E Oberlin Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Cat shelter: Siskiyou Fairground Armory Building, Siskiyou County Fairgrounds, 1712 Fairline Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Red Cross Shelters:Karuk Wellness Center: 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka, CA, 96097The shelter at Yreka Community Center has been closed.
FireWatch: Lincoln Heights, Lake Shastina affected by Mill Fire as Mountain Fire outgrows it
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- CalFire says today the Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are both growing, combining for more than 10,000 burned acres in Siskiyou County. It says today the Mill Fire's size is 4,254 burned acres from its starting point near Weed Friday. CalFire says it burned into Lincoln Heights, then northwest to Edgewood, progressing across Jackson Ranch Road to reach Lake Shastina. CalFire says though it was able to stop the fire's advance, the Mill Fire "affected" several structures there.
Oregon man arrested in Iowa for drug possession after crashing car
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An Oregon man was arrested on drug-related charges after he crashed his car in a construction zone in Iowa. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around 1 a.m. deputies were called to a single-car crash near the intersection of Highway 2 and 195th Street south of Percival, Iowa.
FireWatch: Mill & Mountain Fires effects reach beyond Siskiyou County
SACRAMENTO, Cal. -- A state of emergency declared by California's governor for Siskiyou County because of its weekend wildfires is having a larger ripple effect across the state. California's Office of Emergency Services says the state is positioning firefighting strike teams across 18 counties today. The move comes after Governor...
[UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: Mountain Fire Continues to Grow Fast–Now at 8460 Acres] At Least 50 Structures Destroyed, Three Injured in Destructive Mill Fire in Siskiyou County
As of late Saturday night, the Mill Fire which started in the outskirts of Weed in Siskiyou County on Friday afternoon had grown to 4,254 acres and is 25% contained. The suppression efforts have been surprisingly successful and the fire is much less active and firefighters are hopeful. According to...
Mountain Fire in Gazelle, 6,451 acres, 5% contained
GAZELLE, Calif. 9:52 A.M. SUNDAY UPDATE - CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit says that the Mountain Fire has burned around 6,451 acres and is 5% contained. 690 structures are threatened, but none have been damaged or destroyed. CAL FIRE says that the fire continues to burn in timber, and was extremely...
Firefighters catch ride with rafters through Rum Creek Fire area
Mountainous and rough terrain can make battling wildfires in the Pacific Northwest even more challenging. Firefighters working the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County got some respite last week by catching a ride with river rafters. “The firefighters were so happy to see the guides, and the firefighters really enjoyed...
BREAKING: Evacuation Warnings for New Siskiyou County Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -- 9:56 P.M. UPDATE - The #MountainFire now has evacuation orders in place. SIS-520 is under a Level 3 order and that means you need to leave immediately as you are in danger. SIS-5102 and SIS-2337 are still under evacuation warnings, Level 2 which mean be prepared...
Rum Creek fire burning 19,495 acres: high winds, temps to test containment lines
MERLIN — The Rum Creek fire is now burning 19,495 acres with 34% of the blaze now contained. Firefighters have found three more burned buildings, bringing the total structure losses to two residences and four minor buildings. The Oregon Department of Forestry noted that these buildings were likely destroyed during the rapid spread of the fire on Aug. 26 when firefighters were unable to access that region.
Lost or found pets from Siskiyou County fires can be reported on website
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Siskiyou County has created a page on its website for people who have lost or found pets in the Mountain and Mill fire evacuation zones. People can report a lost or found animal on the page, with two listed so far. Both of the pets are female dogs. According to […]
Police are looking for missing person Jeannie Patterson
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman. It says 46-year-old Jeannie M Patterson stands 5’3” and weighs 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. It says she was last seen approximately August 31 in...
