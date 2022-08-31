ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies in big rig crash on I-5 Monday

DUNSMUIR, Calif. - A 51-year-old man from Elk Grove died in a big rig crash on Interstate 5 Monday morning, according to the CHP. The man was driving a semi-truck and was towing a 53-foot trailer north on Interstate 5 when he left the road and crashed down a steep embankment.
ELK GROVE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

SHERIFF: Two women died in Weed during the Mill Fire

YREKA, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office released information about the two fatalities discovered in the footprint of the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. The deceased were found in two different locations within the Weed city limits. Their bodies were discovered by first responders on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of Edgewood Fire north of Weed stopped

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. 3:15 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters said they have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire north of Weed on Monday afternoon. The vegetation fire is off of Old Edgewood Road and the Weed Golf Club. SIS-5212-A and SIS-5212-B were placed in an evacuation order and remain...
WEED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Klamath Falls, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
Crime & Safety
Klamath Falls, OR
Accidents
Siskiyou County, CA
Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Siskiyou County, CA
Crime & Safety
Herald and News

Investigators: Oregon fire started at homeless camp near I-5

Police and fire investigators say a fire that started Sunday, Aug. 28 near Interstate 5 and Central Point was ignited at a homeless camp. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Fire District 3 (JCFD3) announced Saturday, Sept. 3 that it believes the Bear Creek Greenway fire was started at transient camp near the freeway.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Mill Fire not anticipated to grow, 55% contained

WEED, Calif. - The Mill Fire has been held to 4,263 acres and is 55% contained. Firefighters said the fire is not anticipated to spread. Full containment of the fire is expected by Sept. 14, 2022. A community meeting will be held by CAL FIRE for the Mill and the...
WEED, CA
KDRV

FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire crews brace for wind and heat, found three more burned structures

MERLIN, Ore. -- A weekend that started with a red flag alert could be a calm between two wind storms for Rum Creek Fire crews. They're progress toward containment of the deadly northern Josephine County wildfire stands at 34% today, up from 1% reported Thursday. Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) reported steady progress through the weekend with slightly milder weather, which changes this week.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 5#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet
CBS Sacramento

Mountain Fire continues rapid growth, burning 6,451 acres in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY — A second fire in Siskiyou County, the Mountain Fire, saw a second night of growth. As of Sunday morning, the fire near the community of Gazelle has burned 6,451 acres and remains just 5% contained.The fire was extremely active through the night as it continues to burn north in timber, according to Cal Fire.Today, firefighters are bracing for stronger winds and the possibility of spot fires, according to a report.No structures have been destroyed at this time, but more than 650 are threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.A new evacuation center opened Saturday at the Karuk Tribal Wellness Center at 1403 Kahtishraam in Yreka.Pet and animal Shelters shelters can be found at the following locations:Large animals: Horse barns at Siskiyou Fairgrounds, 250 Sharps Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Dog shelter: Rescue Ranch, 2216 E Oberlin Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Cat shelter: Siskiyou Fairground Armory Building, Siskiyou County Fairgrounds, 1712 Fairline Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Red Cross Shelters:Karuk Wellness Center: 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka, CA, 96097The shelter at Yreka Community Center has been closed.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

FireWatch: Lincoln Heights, Lake Shastina affected by Mill Fire as Mountain Fire outgrows it

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- CalFire says today the Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are both growing, combining for more than 10,000 burned acres in Siskiyou County. It says today the Mill Fire's size is 4,254 burned acres from its starting point near Weed Friday. CalFire says it burned into Lincoln Heights, then northwest to Edgewood, progressing across Jackson Ranch Road to reach Lake Shastina. CalFire says though it was able to stop the fire's advance, the Mill Fire "affected" several structures there.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kyoutv.com

Oregon man arrested in Iowa for drug possession after crashing car

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An Oregon man was arrested on drug-related charges after he crashed his car in a construction zone in Iowa. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around 1 a.m. deputies were called to a single-car crash near the intersection of Highway 2 and 195th Street south of Percival, Iowa.
PERCIVAL, IA
actionnewsnow.com

FireWatch: Mill & Mountain Fires effects reach beyond Siskiyou County

SACRAMENTO, Cal. -- A state of emergency declared by California's governor for Siskiyou County because of its weekend wildfires is having a larger ripple effect across the state. California's Office of Emergency Services says the state is positioning firefighting strike teams across 18 counties today. The move comes after Governor...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: Mountain Fire Continues to Grow Fast–Now at 8460 Acres] At Least 50 Structures Destroyed, Three Injured in Destructive Mill Fire in Siskiyou County

As of late Saturday night, the Mill Fire which started in the outskirts of Weed in Siskiyou County on Friday afternoon had grown to 4,254 acres and is 25% contained. The suppression efforts have been surprisingly successful and the fire is much less active and firefighters are hopeful. According to...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mountain Fire in Gazelle, 6,451 acres, 5% contained

GAZELLE, Calif. 9:52 A.M. SUNDAY UPDATE - CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit says that the Mountain Fire has burned around 6,451 acres and is 5% contained. 690 structures are threatened, but none have been damaged or destroyed. CAL FIRE says that the fire continues to burn in timber, and was extremely...
GAZELLE, CA
klcc.org

Firefighters catch ride with rafters through Rum Creek Fire area

Mountainous and rough terrain can make battling wildfires in the Pacific Northwest even more challenging. Firefighters working the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County got some respite last week by catching a ride with river rafters. “The firefighters were so happy to see the guides, and the firefighters really enjoyed...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

BREAKING: Evacuation Warnings for New Siskiyou County Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -- 9:56 P.M. UPDATE - The #MountainFire now has evacuation orders in place. SIS-520 is under a Level 3 order and that means you need to leave immediately as you are in danger. SIS-5102 and SIS-2337 are still under evacuation warnings, Level 2 which mean be prepared...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Rum Creek fire burning 19,495 acres: high winds, temps to test containment lines

MERLIN — The Rum Creek fire is now burning 19,495 acres with 34% of the blaze now contained. Firefighters have found three more burned buildings, bringing the total structure losses to two residences and four minor buildings. The Oregon Department of Forestry noted that these buildings were likely destroyed during the rapid spread of the fire on Aug. 26 when firefighters were unable to access that region.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
KDRV

Police are looking for missing person Jeannie Patterson

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman. It says 46-year-old Jeannie M Patterson stands 5’3” and weighs 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. It says she was last seen approximately August 31 in...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy