GameSir has been on a tear coming up with some of the best mobile controllers on the market, where I last took the excellent GameSir X3 for a spin, but since the company has an all-new device launching today, I've spent three last couple of weeks running it through its paces to report my findings. The GameSir X2 Pro hits store shelves starting today for $80, offering a similar design to the original X2, but with the upgrades found in the X3 (sans its fan), and a few unique features all its own. So if your original X2 is starting to feel dated with its tiny face buttons and lack of analog triggers, GameSir is back with a refinement that damn-near perfects its best mobile controller design. Let's dig in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO