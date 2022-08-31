Read full article on original website
Related
Google may use its first-generation Tensor chip in the Pixel tablet
Since the initial tease at Google I/O earlier this year, the excitement surrounding the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel 7 series has been mounting steadily. We know little about the former besides the chances of a stylus and rumors of support for just 64-bit apps. One developer sniffed through Google’s AOSP code and found additional information suggesting the tablet could rely on a first-generation Tensor SoC. This could be disheartening or exciting, depending on what you were hoping for, but nothing is certain until we hear it from Google itself.
What's new in Samsung One UI 5
Samsung's flagship and premium devices are among the best Android phones on the market. The company's One UI interface is a key reason behind its success, as it offers a refined UI/UX experience. Based on Android 13, One UI 5 is the next major release of the skin. Below is...
USB4 is upgrading to 80Gbps, because apparently 40Gbps was just too darn slow
In 1996, seven of the biggest names in personal computing came together to create a new interface standard for computers to replace the array of different ports on the back of desktops. The tech was called a universal serial bus, and 20 years on, we’re still trying to plug it in the right way on the first try. As the standard has aged, it’s been updated, adding new features and allowing for greater data transfer rates. The last major update came in 2019 when the USB Implementers Forum announced USB4, doubling the top speed of data transfers. Now, the USB-IF has announced version 2.0 of the standard.
Arm lawsuit throws a wrench in Qualcomm's custom-SoC plans
The rise of smartphones has really driven the development of mobile-first processors, and we're increasingly seeing this kind of silicon replace older architectures, like Apple's been doing with its M1 chips in laptops and desktop computers, alike. This trend has not escaped Qualcomm's attention, and last year we learned about its plans to acquire chip-designer Nuvia, tapping into the company's expertise in developing custom cores to help give it a leg up over Arm's reference designs and improve upon its own custom efforts. While that sounded all sorts of promising for Qualcomm, apparently the deal has ruffled a few feathers back at Arm, and this week the company filed a lawsuit in response to the Nuvia acquisition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 vs Tab S7 & Tab S6: Should you upgrade?
Samsung tends to be ranked as one of the best Android tablets in the U.S. The Korean manufacturer makes excellent hardware, and it also lacks serious competition here in the States. With so many similarly named devices available, you may find it hard to keep track of what's new, what's old, and what's different between Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models.
T-Mobile will let you try its network free for three months, all thanks to eSIM
The flexibility that eSIM provides is unparalleled. Switching SIMs doesn't have to be an annoying ordeal, and instead of taking out your SIM tool to insert a physical chip, you can download it to your phone like any other app. And the fact that it's now this versatile means that, as long as your phone supports it, switching carriers is easier than ever. So easy that T-Mobile now wants to offer you a free trial of its network, so you can see by yourself if the magenta life is for you or not.
How to block spam calls on Android
Spam calls are annoying, and with the growing internet and smartphone culture, they're not slowing down anytime soon. If you receive dozens of spam calls a day on your phone, there are a lot of ways to stop them. In fact, there's a good chance you have a spam filter built into your phone's dialer app but never enabled it.
Samsung is alerting users it got hacked, but the fallout doesn't sound too bad
What's the longest you've gone between getting notifications that your info's been involved in a data breach? A couple years? Not even six months? Sometimes it feels like every time we go to check our inboxes, there's another message about hackers penetrating some inadequately secured server and exfiltrating with our data. We're not even two weeks removed from learning about Plex's recent breach, exposing emails and usernames, and today we're learning about one that has the potential to affect a whole lot more people, as Samsung announces a cybersecurity intrusion of its own.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Samsung is bringing Galaxy Z Fold 4's multitasking features to its older foldables
Samsung's latest foldables—the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4—run on Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1. Among other things, they feature a Taskbar that aids multitasking and makes it easier to run multiple apps simultaneously. As rumors had indicated, the Korean giant has now announced that it is bringing One UI 4.1.1 to its previous-gen foldables.
GameSir X2 Pro hands-on: The biggest problem with GameSir's controllers is finally fixed
GameSir has been on a tear coming up with some of the best mobile controllers on the market, where I last took the excellent GameSir X3 for a spin, but since the company has an all-new device launching today, I've spent three last couple of weeks running it through its paces to report my findings. The GameSir X2 Pro hits store shelves starting today for $80, offering a similar design to the original X2, but with the upgrades found in the X3 (sans its fan), and a few unique features all its own. So if your original X2 is starting to feel dated with its tiny face buttons and lack of analog triggers, GameSir is back with a refinement that damn-near perfects its best mobile controller design. Let's dig in.
Samsung could ditch ultra-thin glass for its biggest foldable screens yet
Samsung’s foldable smartphone designs have evolved significantly since the first generation Galaxy Fold — and that whole mess with peeling off the protective screen layer from early units. Advancements in material science for displays are partly to thank for the abuse foldables can withstand now. While the company's current models use Ultra Thin Glass (UTG), that may not be up to scratch (literally) for tablet-sized screens, and Samsung Display is reportedly now considering a switch to a different material for the top layer of extra-large-screen foldables.
September Google Play system update brings Google Kids Space improvements
Google started publishing detailed changelogs of monthly Google Play system updates from the beginning of this year. The changelog makes it easy to know the new features and enhancements the company is adding to existing Android devices without rolling out a full OS update. September has just begun, and the company has already detailed some new features and enhancements rolling out as a part of this month's update.
New Poco M5 and M5s are budget gaming phones with huge batteries
Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco is primarily known for launching gaming and performance-oriented phones. While the brand initially only released phones meant for the mid-to-upper segment of the market, it has also expanded to budget devices in recent years. Following the launch of the Poco M4 late last year, the company is now debuting the Poco M5 and Poco M5s. Its latest budget offerings pack a decent amount of horsepower despite their inexpensive price tag.
The 6 best Android keyboard apps for effortless typing
Keyboard apps are some of the essential apps on our phones, but we rarely consider replacing them. When you get a new phone, you probably start replacing the default apps with some of the best Android apps, but you'll likely forget about your keyboard. If you're planning on picking up...
Samsung starts dunking on the iPhone 14 a week early
In case you haven't heard — or been subjected to countless Twitter ads — Apple is holding its annual iPhone event next week. We're expecting the usual round of iterative updates for the company's newest smartphones, complete with never-before-seen innovations like an always-on display and a hole-punch camera on the Pro models. Hot off releasing its latest flagship foldables, Samsung is seizing the moment to advertise its futuristic hardware, all while mocking Apple's status quo design philosophy.
Oppo Reno 8 Pro’s third launch brings its low-light specialist camera to more markets
Oppo’s latest series of mid-range smartphones are coming to Europe, and the Reno 8 series features three different handsets that sport some impressive specs while not taking the flagship title away from the company’s top-end Find X5 series. The Oppo Reno 8 series is confirmed to launch in Europe, including the UK, but there’s currently no word on whether these phones will land in the US. Historically the brand hasn’t sold its phones in the US, so it’s unlikely you’ll easily be able to buy these there.
Your Google Pixel 6 is set to get a new way to silence incoming calls
Until last year, you needed to use the "Hey Google" hotword before every interaction with Google Assistant on your phone. With the Pixel 6's arrival in October 2021, Google debuted Quick phrases that let you skip the hotword for some commonly used commands. A few months later, Google further expanded the feature to more languages. Currently, you can use Quick phrases for two actions: "stop" or "snooze" alarms and to "answer" or "decline" incoming calls. Annoyingly, there's no option to "silence" an incoming call. A teardown of the latest Google app indicates this could soon change.
How long will my Google Pixel get updates?
Google's Pixel smartphone lineup always makes our best Android phones list. These phones include great software and a killer camera. They also pack some awesome exclusive features into a well-priced device. One of the biggest draws to the Pixel line is timely updates that will come for a long time.
Bosch’s Smart Kitchen Dock is a detachable Nest Hub in all but name
We all remember the rumors that Google was working on a detachable Nest Hub. At Google I/O earlier this year, the company then made clear that it was in fact working on a device in this category, although it is a proper Android tablet with a base rather than anything more outlandish. If you can’t wait for this device to be released sometime in 2023, or you just don’t like Google Assistant, Bosch’s latest smart home device might be for you. At IFA 2022, Bosch has introduced its Smart Kitchen Dock, which serves as a great standalone Alexa speaker that also is a dock for your existing tablet or phone.
NFL・
The overpriced, underpowered Xperia 5 IV is blowing Sony's chance at a smartphone resurgence
This week at IFA was a chance for smartphone companies to shore up their plans for the rest of 2022. Most of these announcements focused on the budget and midrange space, an effort buoyed by companies like Samsung and Honor as they expand pre-existing models into new regions. Only one company announced something worthy of the term "flagship," but no matter how eye-catching Sony's Xperia 5 IV looks, it's doomed to fall short of its market-changing potential.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0