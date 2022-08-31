FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Many Americans are enjoying the day off from their “9 to 5″ jobs, especially some folks in downtown Fort Wayne. Each year the federal holiday is marked by parades and picnics, including here in Fort Wayne. The UAW local 2209 chapter hosted the annual event. Union members and their families, all workers and retirees, all under one pavilion to indulge in a hot dog or two, chili and more. Organizers like to put on this event to give back to the community that they say is always there for them.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO