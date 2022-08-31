Read full article on original website
Ashley Brubaker
5d ago
first and foremost this child is 5yrs old....it's this schools responsibility to release students accordingly.to sit there and say the school knows the procedures is a poor excuse for a answer....I will not sit here and bash fwcs as a whole....the staff and principal at haley failed this little boy.at our school each child has a tag and a number our principal rain or shine makes sure that students are properly picked up by the correct person.....you guys are lucky Nothing happened to this little boy
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Title IX Investigation underway at Goshen Community Schools
Goshen, Ind. — Goshen Community Schools is currently under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights. A Title IX complaint was filed March 14th against the school district alleging discrimination on the basis of sex. “The complaint specifically is referencing our baseball and softball facilities,”...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Labor Day plans included a picnic from folks at the UAW Local 2209
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Many Americans are enjoying the day off from their “9 to 5″ jobs, especially some folks in downtown Fort Wayne. Each year the federal holiday is marked by parades and picnics, including here in Fort Wayne. The UAW local 2209 chapter hosted the annual event. Union members and their families, all workers and retirees, all under one pavilion to indulge in a hot dog or two, chili and more. Organizers like to put on this event to give back to the community that they say is always there for them.
sent-trib.com
BG police find missing juvenile from Van Wert area
A missing juvenile was taken into custody after Bowling Green police stopped a vehicle on Sunday. At 12:04 a.m., an officer observed a black Ford Mustang northbound on South Enterprise Street at Clough Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report. The car almost ran the stop sign and...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne mother arrested for impaired driving while her two children were in the car
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - One Fort Wayne mother is charged with neglect of a dependent, among other charges, after crashing a car on the highway with her two children inside Friday evening. Indiana State Police responded to a crash with injuries around 6:30 p.m. on I-64...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms
LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Alaze Lindsey, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation for the possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Calipe Brown, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to nine months in prison for failure to comply...
WANE-TV
Traffic back to normal at Jefferson, Fairfield after kid hit on bike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police and firefighters responded to a report of a child hit by a car near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue Friday night. According to police at the scene, the child was taken to a hospital, but the belief is that the...
WANE-TV
2 trapped in semi rollover crash on highway in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were trapped inside of a semitrailer that rolled off a highway exit ramp Sunday morning in Fort Wayne, according to a Facebook post from the Southwest Allen County Fire District. The fire district responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a semi...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police find missing teen during traffic stop
Bowling Green Police Division discovered a missing teenager during a traffic stop on Sunday, shortly after midnight. An officer pulled over a vehicle that reportedly came to a stop beyond the stop sign at South Enterprise and Clough Street. A search showed that the vehicle owner, Jamari Taylor, 31, of Toledo, was restricted to driving in daylight hours only.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Teen who gunned down woman when he was 15 handed 80 years
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He shot and killed a woman at Fort Wayne apartment complex when he was 15 years old. Now he’s going to prison for what could be the rest of his life. Superior Court Judge Steven Godfrey sentenced Dawann Martin Jr. to 80 years...
WNDU
Man killed in Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly shooting. It happened in the 2200 block of Vermont Street just after 10:50 p.m. Sunday. Anthony Williams, 42, was taken to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. He later died of his injuries. If you have any...
95.3 MNC
Nappanee woman sentenced for deadly stabbing in Kosciusko County
A Nappanee woman has been sentenced for a deadly stabbing that happened in Kosciusko County. Vickie Wooldridge, 45, was sentenced to 94 years in prison for killing Matthew Lucas, 42, back in December of 2020. Prosecutors say Lucas died after being stabbed in the neck, face and chest in the...
wfft.com
28-year-old Devon Causey reaches for pro card
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - From college athlete, to businessman, to one of the top bodybuilders in the country, it's without question 28-year-old Devon Causey is making a name for himself. After facing down points in his life, the Kentucky State alumnus found a way to shine his light and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
One woman hospitalized following Elkhart county crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:40 a.m. on Mishawaka Road, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A 60-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound in a 2006 Toyota Prius while approaching the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Benham Avenue. The Prius was...
WANE-TV
Councilman Glynn Hines to commissioners: Find another place to build jail, not in the southeast
Fort Wayne councilman-at-large Glynn Hines appeared before the Allen County Commissioners Friday to reiterate his displeasure that a new county jail is proposed at Adams Center and Paulding roads within close proximity and visibility of four public schools. “Most importantly, based on the citizens southeast, specifically, they are terrorized by...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Labor Day Picnic returning after two years
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Fort Wayne’s annual Labor Day picnic returns on Monday. It’s been on hiatus for two years because of the pandemic and organizers are excited to be back. The picnic has been a staple in the Fort for more than 50 years. Thursday’s...
hot1079fortwayne.com
Fort Wayne man airlifted following suspected drunk driving crash
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police out of DeKalb County say that a Fort Wayne man was hurt when his truck crashed into a tree Thursday morning. Right now, police say that alcohol and speed could be factors in the crash. William J. Smith, 43, of Fort Wayne was...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Overturned semi causes backups on I-69 North
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A public safety alert sent out Saturday is advising drivers to avoid I-69 North near the 321-mile marker. The Allen County Police Department says to avoid the area of I-69 northbound, near the 321.50 mile-marker and Vandolah Road. They say a semi overturned Saturday afternoon.
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist is in serious condition after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon. Deputies with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded around 1:51 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash in Otsego Township. The initial investigation found a 2003 Ford Taurus...
WANE-TV
Flags in Huntington County lowered for fallen Marine
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Huntington County to be flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Marine Sergeant Jackson Payne Wright who passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20 at his base in Kaneohe, Hawaii. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset...
95.3 MNC
Angola man, 29, found dead on side of road in Fulton County
An Angola man was found dead off a roadway in Fulton County. First responders were called around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 2, to the are of 9050 West and 100 North in Kewanna where the found Charles Grisby, 29, unconscious and unresponsive. Grisby was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 5