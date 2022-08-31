ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Mark Andrews
Yeah and we're paying VERY HIGH gas prices and we have wind turbines that don't use fuel. answer that one

KTUL

Oklahoma's labor trends on par with national numbers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On this Labor Day, federal data shows more Americans are reporting themselves as unemployed. 315,000 jobs were added nationwide in August 2022, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor. The data shows that's a dip from 526,000 jobs created in July 2022. Oklahoma's...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma astronaut approves of Artemis launch delay

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — NASA’s Artemis 1 launch did not happen as planned on Saturday, but one of Oklahoma’s three surviving astronauts said it’s for the best. Capt. John Herrington said rockets are delicate and dangerous things that shouldn’t be launched if they have any known issues. He would know. After all, he helped build the International Space Station.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma airline passengers excited about new travel dashboard

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On one of the busiest travel days of the year, airline passengers had access to a new resource. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) created what's called a travel dashboard. Right on your smartphone, you can now see a list of airlines that offer accommodations...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

High food prices threaten Labor Day barbecues

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rising prices are threatening Labor Day barbecues, as the time-honored tradition will cost significantly more than last year. With food costs up across the board, Oklahomans are cutting back on what they serve. “At every grocery store across the country,” Oasis Fresh Market owner AJ...
OKLAHOMA STATE

