Snap Stock: What to Know About Its Restructuring Plan

Today's video focuses on Snap (NYSE: SNAP) and how the company plans to reduce its cost structure to avoid significant ongoing losses. The company is reducing its risk by reducing its workforce by 20% and halting specific projects. Management also shared its three strategic priorities and a small glimpse of the current quarter. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Aug. 31, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 31, 2022.

Jose Najarro has positions in Snap Inc. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.